Miracle Thele is 10 years old and loves arts and crafts, listening to music and hanging out with her friends. She is an older sister to her 8-year-old brother Carter, who likes to play video games, color and listen to mu- sic and who is on the autism spectrum. On Sundays, Carter attends Access Kids ministry at Lynnwood Baptist Church. While he’s there, Miracle’s parents, Leanne and Andy Thele, attend Access Parent Sunday School, where they connect with other parents who have children with disabilities.

As of August 2023, Miracle has her own class she attends: Access Sibs, a group for kids with siblings who have disabilities.

The group meets at the church four Saturdays a year. Each meeting has a theme; at the November meeting, participants talked about friendship. The group opens each meeting with an activity that encourages working together, then talks about a Bible story that reflects the theme and ends with a craft, such as making friendship bracelets.

Leanne Thele says it’s helpful to have leaders of the group who share similar experiences with her daughter. Miracle says she loves the class activities.

“Miracle has benefited from the Access Sibling group by having leaders that grew up with siblings with special needs, so they can understand her feelings and help her overcome the obstacles that she encounters,” Leanne Thele says.

The group began because Rachel Nation and Emily Toothman, who both have siblings with disabilities and were part of groups similar to Access Sibs when they were young- er, brought the idea to Andrea Roseman, founder of Access Ministry. Nation says she wanted to have a support group for siblings of people with disabilities like the one she’d experienced, to help siblings connect with others who share a similar experience.

Toothman agreed.

“Growing up, none of my friends had siblings with special needs, so they couldn’t understand what my family was like,” Toothman says. “I was lucky enough that there was a local group for siblings, so I got that support system I needed.”

Her goal for the group is to give the siblings the same kind of support system. Nation says siblings of people with disabilities have “a lot of unique experiences,” sometimes including “being lugged around to ... therapy services” and other necessary appointments for their siblings. She says siblings bear “the stares of other people ... in public.”