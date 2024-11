Academic honors 2-28-21

Perryville, Missouri: Ashlyn Allen, Heidi Asselmeier, Rachel Bachmann, Mollie Baer, Brett Baker, Nicolette Baker, Austin Borden, Dustin Borden, Megan Brown, Abby Buchheit, Samantha Buchheit, Ashlyn Davis, Alexis Doza, Kaycee Erzfeld, Abby Franklin, Brittney Franklin, Grace Fritsche, Carly Green, Megan Hennemann, Abbey Hotop, Maci Hotop, Maegyn Huber, Garrett Johnson, Maddie Lappe, Allie Laws, Kayla Meier, Anna Miget, Madison Mingione, Mariah Mitchell, Brent Schafer, Kaiti Schnurbusch, Abigail Schremp, Grace Schremp, Ethan Schumer, Jaylen Strattman, Tara Wibbenmeyer.

Scott City: Destiny Bruenderman, Chloe Clayton, Braden Cox, Emma Cundiff, Tyler Glueck, Abbey Heisserer, Madison Heisserer, Khloe Hyche, Makayla Job, Nathan Kiehl, Bryan McNeely, Whitney Nicoson, Chris Phillips, Skyler Robert, Hailey Schrum, Ty Wilthong.

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Faith Cates, Baylee Finley, Mackee Finley.

Whitewater: Cody Bunger, Justin Kottabi, Rhett Wiseman, Riley Wiseman.

Zalma, Missouri: Emily Pickett.

Missouri S&T

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Burfordville: Seth Bollinger.

Cape Girardeau: Matthew Babcock, Raymond Boos, Dallas Buchanan, Clayton Ohmes, Megan Smart, Emily Timpe, Julia Walker, John Young.

Chaffee, Missouri: Emilie Munoz, Regan Swain.

Jackson: Ean Buffington, Sean Cheney, Caleb Craft, Nicholas Keser, Graeme Moore, Ashley Pittman, Elizabeth Schell, Matthew Wydra.

Leopold, Missouri: Shelby Schreckenberg, Garrett Thele.

Marble Hill, Missouri: Cade Long.

Perryville, Missouri: Isaac Baer, Blake Bohnert, Alaina Childers, Garrett Dobbelare, Blake Hennemann, Paige Hornberger, Matthew Klein, Isaac Layton, Crystal Luttrell, Tyler Monier, Logan Rogers, Elizabeth Triller, Andy Truong.

Sedgewickville, Missouri: Jacob Mungle

University of Iowa

Elizabeth Keene of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Iowa dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. To be included in the dean's list, students must received a GPA of 3.5 and carry nine or more hours of class.

Millikin University

Desmond Morris of Jackson is among the outstanding undergraduates at Millikin University named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors.

University of Alabama

Hannah Dodson of Cape Girardeau was named to the University of Alabama president's list. To be named to the president's list, students must have a GPA of 4.0.