About Southern perspective

Much of the more "productive" portion of my life was spent in the education of young people. I taught in junior high, high school and college. Much has changed in the world of education from when I began more than 50 years ago. What has not changed is the fact that education is a people process. It is, symbolically, a teacher on one end of a log and a student on the other. I think writing a column like Southern Perspective is a people process as well. The writer is dedicated to examining something of interest to the public and doing it in such a way as to make the reader think. Like teaching, when it is done right it is a thing of beauty.

Life has blessed me with a wealth of experiences and enough variety for three lifetimes. I have taught, administered, preached, played sports, consulted and have traveled to every continent on the globe, depending on whether you think Australia is a continent or an island. I haven't been there ... yet.

I am also what many would call an "old timer." I studied history as a major in college and am old enough to have lived a good bit of it. I am very much aware that the readership of newspapers, of editorial pages, and of my column is an older group. I have learned older people tend to be more tolerant of other people's opinions. When you have seen and experienced much, you tend to be more accepting of other perspectives.

Friends have asked me if it is hard to write a column. I have never been sure how to answer that question. Perhaps a quotation from celebrated writer Ernest Hemingway is in order. When asked if writing a column was difficult he responded, "It isn't hard. All you do is sit down at your typewriter and open a vein." For me, writing a column like Southern Perspective is a labor of love. You don't so much write it as you live and breathe it. For sure, the next column never leaves your mind.

I should acknowledge that my wife, Ruth, plays the role of critic and editor on most of the things I write. She believes in the "Southern" kinder and gentler approach. When I was invited to write this column by the local newspaper a decade ago Ruth was for it but with reservations. She said, "You have been in the public crucible for most of the past 40 years walking the tightrope of conflict as is the nature of the roles you played. I am tired of conflict." So, Ruth says I can write about anything I want but she has one rule. I can't make anyone angry. I have tried to stick to that rule. Well, mostly.