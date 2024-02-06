Abandon self-consciousness

By Mia Pohlman

The other weekend I sat outside a coffee shop, listening to a jazz duo play Carole King and Van Morrison. All of a sudden, a little girl walking by stood in front of us.

The girl was around four years old, wearing a pink dress with popsicles printed on it. Her blonde hair was in pigtails, falling out of the hair ties. Her face was painted like a cat. Without hesitation, she stepped in front of the musicians. In front of the six or so people sitting at little coffee tables, she closed her eyes, and danced.

Her movements combined precise technical skill and barely controlled abandon. Her lack of consciousness of self was truly beautiful to behold. It was like Adam and Eve in the garden before the fall.

I think, so often, our consciousness of our self gets in our way of serving others, of living in the love that unites us to God and other people. In "Pilgrim at Tinker Creek," Annie Dillard writes, "It is ironic that the one thing all religions recognize as separating us from our creator -- our very self-consciousness -- is also the one thing that divides us from our fellow creatures."

Our self-consciousness poses a conundrum: we need it to understand how we uniquely fit into the Body of Christ, and yet it so often keeps us from fully experiencing the present, from being, from believing that our God is God.