A year later, Malden continues to recover from tornado's wrath

MALDEN, Mo. -- A year after an EF2 tornado blew through the south side of Malden, residents continue working to get back to their "normal."

The entire town and area communities pitched in to offer assistance and to prove Malden was shaken, but not broken.

"I can't believe the love that we got from our surrounding communities, clubs and organizations," Mayor Denton Kooyman said. "The volunteers were amazing."

Once all the dust settled, damages totaled about $1.14 million and 113 homes were affected by the tornado.

Malden received several grants, but did not qualify for any state or federal funding. To qualify for government assistance, the town needed at least 300 homes effected or $8.5 million in damages.

While some of the residents effected by the storm had insurance, many did not and were at the mercy of state and national organizations for help.

According to Kooyman, a couple residents are still in the midst of rebuilding and repairing their homes, while others were just not able to afford the repairs needed.

"When the state comes in and tells people their house is not worth that, to them it was," he said. "It's unfair for the state to say that when that's someone's cherished belongings and all they have."

Kooyman said it's great that many residents stayed and are fixing up their homes.

"This is where they grew up and love the community," he said.

Several residents who decided to leave were able to sell their home or empty lot to a neighbor who are also slowly repairing the areas.

While some areas are receiving TLC from neighbors, others lots or homes were abandoned, Kooyman said.

The next step for the city will be to check on the abandoned lots once mowing season arrives. That's when the exact number, Kooyman said.

"Eventually when the grass and weeds get too tall, the city will have to ticket lots for not being kept and making it unsafe for the rest of the neighborhood," Kooyman said. "If people don't pay the tickets, the city will put a lien on and go in and mow."

The city was approved for a state grant for generators and electrical items, such as poles.

A power panel has been installed at the community center, but the city is still waiting on the generators for the community center and police station.

Kooyman said a "little bit of the money" was left from one of the grants and the city was recently given permission to use the remainder toward gravel and patch work for some of the roads on the south side of town.

"Some of the roads and alleyways were rutted out by heavy equipment brought in to do work," he said. "It's not much money, but at least we are using every cent we can in that area."

The majority of funds to help citizens rebuild came from a Lion's Club $10,000 grant, Catholic Charities, Red Cross, private donations and other groups.

For the most part, Kooyman said the city didn't spend that much money on tornado damage.

"It was a lot of overtime, fuel and stuff like that, but there was no damage to city buildings," he said. "It's just helping everybody else."

All cases of requesting for help were put into a file with the names blacked out to not show favoritism, he said.

Most requests were related to roof damage followed by windows and items destroyed inside homes by water.

"One lady had all her clothes out on the drying line when the tornado came through," Kooyman said. "Luckily, Hope International was able to help her with some clothes."

Kooyman said the city required citizens requesting help to gather three quotes since dealing with city finances.

About three families didn't do the legwork and get the quotes, Kooyman said, and most people have stopped requesting help at this time.

"I wish we could have helped those two or three more families, but if they don't want to do some of the work we can't do it for them," he said.