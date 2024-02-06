A year in 60 secs: TikTok lists top videos, creators of 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- From skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac to learning Cardi B's rump-shaking choreography, TikTok users got creative in a pandemic year with new songs, dances and memes in 60 seconds or less.

The social media video app on Wednesday shared its list of top 100 videos, creators and trends in America during 2020, recapping a year of viral videos that were sometimes a needed distraction in a tumultuous year.

"The through line is that these are videos that brought joy and inspiration to millions of Americans in a year that has been a bit of a whirlwind for everyone as we all try to figure it out," said Kudzi Chikumbu, director of creator community at TikTok.

The platform has been widely associated with Generation Z and millennials who experiment with the app's digital effects like green screens and and influencers who have launched careers based on the shared videos.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Jason Derulo's "Savage Love" inspired TikTok dance challenges that made them among the top songs used on the app, as well as the not-safe-for-grandma "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

For some TikTok creators, the pandemic itself became inspiration to create a connection with other users. Comedian Caitlin Reilly used the app during quarantine to make fun of those annoying coworkers on Zoom for one of the top liked videos. And rapper Curtis Roach made an anthem for the endless days at home with his song and meme "Bored in the House."