A world-class way to celebrate World Chocolate Day

Though the last new episode aired 65 years ago, in reruns "I Love Lucy" still draws 40 million viewers every year. So even people who were not yet born when the show started have their favorites.
There are plenty to choose from, including the grape stomping sequence (Lucille Ball's favorite), the Vitameatavegamin commercial, or the one where Lucy raises chickens. But my favorite is the one where Lucy and Ethel get jobs at a chocolate factory. Overwhelmed by the speed of the assembly line, they pocket or eat most of the candy that comes down the conveyor to avoid falling behind schedule.
I remember that episode every year at this time — because today is World Chocolate Day, so designated because it marks the day when chocolate first came to Europe in 1550. I also think of the episode when visiting my grandson in Los Angeles, because near his home is where Lucy and Ethel trained for their performance, the See's Candy factory on La Cienega Boulevard.
See's was a good choice for Lucy and Ethel because it's as legendary as they are. The company, now in its 101st year of operation, is a California icon, founded by Mary See and her son Charles who in 1920 picked up stakes and moved from Canada to California and a year later opened a candy shop with a kitchen in back. He had the business savvy; she had the recipes. And they're still using some of them.
From that modest beginning See's now sells a billion pieces of candy annually, from the cleverly named Bear Paws to the chocolate lollipops. No wonder Warren Buffet, who knows a good investment when he sees one, bought the company, calling it a dream business. He naturally makes sure that there is plenty of See's candy on hand at every annual meeting of his company.
Not surprisingly, the people I visited with at See's, including CEO Pat Egan, public relations manager Susan Portman and Frances Gonzales, the long-time manager of the Los Angeles flagship store, couldn't be prouder of their product. While at the La Cienega shop, I noticed that even the employees at the adjoining factory were leaving work with smiles on their faces.
If you've ever had even a single See's candy, you'll surely understand why. The company has but one overarching principle: quality without compromise. Thus, when they were looking to make the perfect truffle, they tested 250 recipes. When faced with a shortage of a key premium ingredient, they never substitute. Instead, they just temporarily refuse to make any confection requiring it. And they still dip every bonbon by hand.
Happily, today if you don't live near a See's store, you can order online and still celebrate World Chocolate Day with world-class chocolate. Truly, on this holiday there's no reason not to See's the day.
Adapted from a recipe by Ina Garten and another from The Cafe Sucre Farine website, this concoction would likely please Mary See herself.
Melt 2 sticks butter, 8 ounces chocolate chips and unsweetened chocolate and let cool. Mix together eggs, coffee granules, vanilla, and granulated sugar. Stir in chocolate mixture and cool to room temperature. Sift together Â½ cup flour, baking powder, and salt and add to chocolate mixture. Toss remaining 6 ounces chocolate chips with remaining 2 tablespoons flour and add to mixture. Pour into greased and floured 9-inch-by-3-inch round cake pan lined on the bottom with parchment paper and bake at 350 degrees until torte tests clean, about 40 minutes. Cool 30 minutes, remove from pan, and cool completely. Microwave remaining Â½ stick butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup on high for one minute until butter melts. Stir and microwave one minute longer. Add cream, stir until smooth, and microwave 30 seconds. Add pecans, let cool 30 minutes, and spread atop torte.
