A world-class way to celebrate World Chocolate Day

Though the last new episode aired 65 years ago, in reruns "I Love Lucy" still draws 40 million viewers every year. So even people who were not yet born when the show started have their favorites.

There are plenty to choose from, including the grape stomping sequence (Lucille Ball's favorite), the Vitameatavegamin commercial, or the one where Lucy raises chickens. But my favorite is the one where Lucy and Ethel get jobs at a chocolate factory. Overwhelmed by the speed of the assembly line, they pocket or eat most of the candy that comes down the conveyor to avoid falling behind schedule.

I remember that episode every year at this time — because today is World Chocolate Day, so designated because it marks the day when chocolate first came to Europe in 1550. I also think of the episode when visiting my grandson in Los Angeles, because near his home is where Lucy and Ethel trained for their performance, the See's Candy factory on La Cienega Boulevard.

Packed with See's chocolate and topped with pecans and caramel, the See's The Day Brownie Torte might make Mary See herself proud. Submitted by Tom Harte

See's was a good choice for Lucy and Ethel because it's as legendary as they are. The company, now in its 101st year of operation, is a California icon, founded by Mary See and her son Charles who in 1920 picked up stakes and moved from Canada to California and a year later opened a candy shop with a kitchen in back. He had the business savvy; she had the recipes. And they're still using some of them.

From that modest beginning See's now sells a billion pieces of candy annually, from the cleverly named Bear Paws to the chocolate lollipops. No wonder Warren Buffet, who knows a good investment when he sees one, bought the company, calling it a dream business. He naturally makes sure that there is plenty of See's candy on hand at every annual meeting of his company.

A typical box of See's candies and some other delights, all made in keeping with the company's principle of uncompromised quality. Submitted by Tom Harte

Not surprisingly, the people I visited with at See's, including CEO Pat Egan, public relations manager Susan Portman and Frances Gonzales, the long-time manager of the Los Angeles flagship store, couldn't be prouder of their product. While at the La Cienega shop, I noticed that even the employees at the adjoining factory were leaving work with smiles on their faces.