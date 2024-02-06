All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresJune 9, 2018
A wild grape called frost grape
There are about seven different kinds of native wild grapevines in Missouri. My photo shows the early stage of clusters of fruits growing on the vine. The grapes this wild grapevine will produce will be much smaller than cultivated vinyard grapes and generally are produced high in tall trees...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

There are about seven different kinds of native wild grapevines in Missouri. My photo shows the early stage of clusters of fruits growing on the vine.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The grapes this wild grapevine will produce will be much smaller than cultivated vinyard grapes and generally are produced high in tall trees.

Frost in September or October will aid in the ripening of these grapes that will soon-after turn to small raisins on the vine. Many of the clusters of little shriveled raisins will cling on the vine into winter and become a valuable food source for our wintering songbirds.

These wild grapes are edible when they ripen to a dark blue/purple, but they are not easy to harvest and turn quickly to small hard raisins.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first
ColumnOct. 2
Smith: Officer David Lee's tragic death underscores border p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy