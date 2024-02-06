A wild baby bear

Female bears give birth during winter while in their dens. The tiny babies nurse and grow in the quiet darkness warmed by their mother's body heat. By late winter, the babies have grown enough to follow their mother when the weather warms enough to venture out.

I asked my friend for a photo of a baby black bear, if he ever gets one. He sent me this image about two weeks ago. He said this baby bear was clinging to a sapling about 6 inches in diameter. He estimated the bear to weigh about 6 pounds. Never approach a baby bear if you see one in the woods. Its mother will be close by, and you may pay a serious price if she sees or smells you.