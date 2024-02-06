A whole lot of Christmas cookie recipes

Each year, I try to share an entire column of cookie recipes with you as a kickoff to Christmas cookie baking season. Many of these cookies freeze well, so you can get a jump on all that needs to be done in the weeks ahead.
Tomorrow marks the 24th year of this recipe column (I think), and what a fun way to kick off another year than with lots of cookies!
Try to find a group of friends or family to gather together for a huge cookie baking day. We do this each year with our friends, Mike and Betsy Dumey, and we've been known to bake 22 recipes in one day. Scott mans the ovens and timers, and each of us have our jobs. When our children were younger and still at home, they were very much a part of the team, helping to roll cookies or decorating. However you choose to bake your Christmas cookies, have fun and enjoy!
This is a very long column containing nearly 40 recipes, so you'll want to go online to read all of the recipes here today.
Raspberry Pistachio Thumbprints are a festive holiday cookie that are pretty to serve and delicious to eat!
Additional powdered sugar, for topping (optional)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In a large bowl or stand mixer bowl, cream butter and powdered sugar together until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and mix.
In another bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. Add pistachios and mix well.
Use a medium cookie scoop or tablespoon to form dough into 1-inch balls. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Press an indentation in center of each dough ball (you can use your thumb, or my new favorite is to use the bottom of a 1/2 teaspoon measuring spoon that is rounded on the bottom.) Fill each indention with 1/2 teaspoon raspberry jam.
Bake until bottoms are light brown, 13 to 16 minutes. Allow to cool on baking sheets for a minute or two before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Sprinkle with additional powdered sugar, if desired.
Source: sweetbeginningsblog.com/raspberry-pistachio-thumbprints/#recipe
Santa Claus is coming to town, and he's going to need Rudolph's Red Nose to guide his sleigh! Let's kick off the cookie baking season with Rudolph's Red Nose Cookies!
In a large bowl, whisk together the condensed milk, butter, and vanilla extract.
Next, whisk the cocoa powder into the mixture. Don't whisk to the point of making the mixture frothy, but just until the cocoa powder is well incorporated.
Add 5 cups of the coconut and all the powdered sugar. Stir until well combined.
Place in refrigerator and chill for 15 minutes. In the meantime, add the remaining 1/2 cup of coconut to a bowl. Line a baking sheet with wax or parchment paper and set aside.
Once the mixture has chilled, use a cookie scoop to keep the portions even. Working with one cookie at a time, portion a heaping tablespoon of the cookie mixture. Roll into a ball.
Roll the ball into the remaining coconut and place onto prepared baking sheet.
Place a candied cherry onto the cookie and with a clean finger, push the cherry straight down until the cherry is halfway buried into the cookie. Continue until all of the cookie mixture is used up.
Once done, place the entire baking sheet into the fridge for 30 minutes until the balls are firm. Remove from fridge and transfer to a food-safe container with a tight-fitting lid.
Keep balls refrigerated. Remove desired amount from fridge a few minutes before serving.
Source: lordbyronskitchen.com/rudolphs-red-nose-cookies/
Spicy, chocolaty slice-and-bake cookies that reflect the flavors of the beloved Mexican hot chocolate beverage. These use cinnamon and cayenne pepper to kick it up a notch, but the skeptical can omit one or both!
Additional granulated sugar for rolling. It's very pretty if you have large-grained sugar such as Sugar in the Raw or white sanding sugar.
In a large bowl beat butter with sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, salt, and cayenne pepper until combined. Beat in egg and vanilla. Stir in flour gradually. The dough may be stiff, and you may have to stir in the last of the flour by hand if you are using an electric mixer that can't handle it.
Divide dough in half; wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
Shape each portion of dough into a 6-inch-long log about 1-3/4 inches in diameter. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap and stand them up vertically in a tall drinking glass (this helps prevent them flattening out), and chill about four hours or until dough is firm enough to slice.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll the logs in the additional granulated sugar, then slice them into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Place slices 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets.
Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until edges are firm. Allow to cool for two minutes, then transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Source: christmas-cookies.com/recipes/refrigerator-icebox-cookies/mexican-hot-chocolate-icebox-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2cHfbwKqHh8TTBswwnfe3zrbRX5FRycjNDRMVvmUELFFsujPbekRW6QG4
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed of an electric mixer, until creamy. Gradually add sugar beating well. Add egg yolk and almond extract, mixing well. Gradually stir in flour.
Cover and chill one hour.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in lightly beaten egg white, and then in almonds. Place 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Press a cherry half in center of each ball.
Bake for 15 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.
Source: northpole.com/kitchen/cookbook/Cherry-Crowns-665
These Cherry Kiss Cookies are sweet cherry almond cookies with a chocolate Hershey kiss in the middle.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter, powdered sugar and salt until fluffy. Beat in cherry juice, almond extract and food coloring. Gradually add in flour and mix until combined. Stir in cherries.
Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake eight to 10 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Press a Hershey kiss immediately into the center of each cookie. The edges will crinkle. Let cookies cool on the baking sheet for a couple minutes before removing to a cooling rack.
Source: the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/cherry-kiss-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1N7WU7lsY-D948ugx6X6axuEiUTbEaegOpRtiH_T96Sh9z8bWxuuDmjZg
When a cookie claims to be the best, I must include it or at least try it. Personally, I would use pecans and I like the note suggesting adding chocolate chips to half the dough. These sound yummy.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add egg, beat, add oil and vanilla, and mix together. Add rolled oats, cereal, coconut and nuts. Mix. Then add flour, baking soda, and salt and mix well. Form into balls this size of a walnut.
Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten with a fork that has been dipped in water.
Bake for 12 minutes or until golden in color.
Note: I added the walnuts last so that I could use the mixer while adding the flour, etc. Also, I added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to 1/2 of the batter or you could add 1/2 cup raisins.
Source: northpole.com/kitchen/cookbook/Worlds-Best-Cookies-2348
These insanely delicious turtle cookies start with a chocolate batter and are loaded with caramel pieces, pecans and chocolate chips.
Cut the caramel squares into small pieces with a knife.
Combine the chocolate chips, chopped pecans, and caramel pieces in a bowl, mix. Reserve 1/2 cup for the outside of the cookie dough balls.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.
In a small bowl, mix the flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda.
In a mixing bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until fluffy, 1 minute. Add in the egg and vanilla, beat again. Add the flour mixture and the add ins (minus the 1/2 cup you're reserving) to the wet mixture, mix with a spatula (or on low with a mixer) just until everything is combined
Use a cookie scoop to form dough balls. Press the 1/2 cup of add-ins on the outside of the dough balls. This is optional but I like the way the cookies look when you can see the chocolate chips, caramel puddles and pecans on top.
Place the cookies 3-inches apart on a silicone lined baking sheet and bake for 10-14 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool on the sheet for 10 minutes before moving to a cooling rack.
Notes: For larger cookies, make the dough balls about 3 tablespoons. Bake for 12-14 minutes -- just until the edge of the cookie would begin to look puffy. The result is a soft and chewy chocolate caramel pecan cookie.
If you make smaller dough balls, you should reduce the baking time otherwise the cookies will be overdone.
Source: thefirstyearblog.com/chocolate-turtle-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0jpKxtqbYMurLN4Ct-MZD1F70Umbw4cgT0rPQWPuxKZLAPZeuJpvWb99Q
Spiced Eggnog Snickerdoodle Cookies topped with a run glaze. Sweet and delicious with every bite in this chewy cookie recipe.
Cookies:
Topping:
Rum Glaze:
For the cookie dough, preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl or stand mixer, cream the butter and granulated sugar for 3 minutes until light and fluffy. The mixture will be a pale-yellow color.
Add eggs, vanilla extract, and rum extract, and cream together until smooth.
In a separate medium size bowl combine dry ingredients of all-purpose flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and ground nutmeg. Mix to combine.
Gradually add the dry ingredients a little bit at a time to better make sure it is fully combined. Do not over-mix.
Topping: In a small mixing bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg for the cinnamon sugar topping.
Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop and shape the cookie dough into 1 tablespoon size dough balls and roll them in the cinnamon sugar mixture.
Place the coated cookie dough balls on a prepared baking sheet, 2 inches apart to allow for spreading while they bake.
Bake at 375 degrees for 9-11 minutes, or until edges are set and centers are no longer glossy.
Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before moving to wire cooling racks
Rum Glaze: In a small bowl combine the powdered sugar with vanilla extract and rum extract.
Gradually add eggnog to thin the mixture into a glaze consistency that can be drizzled on cooled cookies.
Drizzle the glaze over the cookies and dust with nutmeg. Allow them to set before storing them.
Notes: Storage: Store cooled cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Cookies are best if enjoyed within 2-3 days.
Freezing: Cookies can be stored in a sealed container and frozen for up to 3 months. Place parchment paper between each cookie to prevent sticking.
Source: bestcookierecipes.com/eggnog-snickerdoodle-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0K3Fynxyfuug8ptEnSyGnfCdEJ8gnsxABgZwdj6Jcyo69ZP3JcxsuJesw
I use an oatmeal cookie recipe but use coconut instead of oatmeal in them and add a few drops of almond flavoring. These are so good specially if you love coconut.
In large bowl put all dry ingredients:
In another bowl cream together:
Beat well, then add wet to dry and mix well. Drop onto cookie sheets with parchment paper press down slightly and press cut glazed cherries on top, if desired (cut cherries into four pieces or in half)
Bake in 350-degree oven until lightly golden. Just keep an eye on them around 10 minutes or so.
Source is unknown. This is a very old recipe I have used for many years.
Some flavor combinations work very well together and chocolate and orange is no exception! Chocolate Orange Cookies are light and airy and bursting with bright citrus flavor!
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with a silicone liner or parchment paper. Set aside.
In a large bowl, use a hand-held mixer to cream together the butter and the sugar until light and fluffy. Add the orange juice and orange zest. Beat into the butter mixture. Add the flour and salt. Beat until just incorporated. Add the chocolate and the candied orange peel. Beat until just mixed through.
Divide the cookie dough into three equal portions. Place two portions aside, and keep them covered they don't dry out.
Lightly pat the cookie dough into a ball and place it between two sheets of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out to slightly less than 1/2 inch thick. Cut rolled dough into rounds using a cookie cutter. (I used a 1 1/2-inch round cookie cutter.) Transfer to baking sheet, leaving 2 inches of space between each cookie. Round up remaining dough and roll again until dough is used up. Repeat with the other two portions of cookie dough.
Bake for 13 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire cooling rack to finish cooling.
Notes: Before serving, grate some orange zest right over top and add a few curls of shaved dark chocolate.
Paradise Fruit Company is a good go-to source for candied orange peel. You can buy them online. Here's the link: paradisefruitco.com/store/paradise-candied-orange-peel-diced/
Recipe Source: lordbyronskitchen.com/chocolate-orange-cookies/
Here's a traditional, Christmas favorite with a twist, so you might want to do a taste test and decide for yourself which is better.
In the bowl of your counter-top mixer, combine the butter, sugar and nutmeg. Using the whisk attachment, beat until fluffy. Add flour and pecans and mix just until dough comes together. Gather dough into a ball and then flatten into a disc. Wrap in a Ziploc bag or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Remove foil from kisses and gently insert them into 1-inch balls of the cookie dough. Make sure the candy is completely covered by the dough. Place cookies 2 inches apart from one another on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for approximately 10 to 12 minutes, or just until slightly golden around the edges. Cool cookies completely before sifting a liberal amount of powdered sugar over them.
Source: chindeep.com/2014/12/23/caramel-kiss-snowball-cookies/
Love the combination of peppermint and chocolate? Who doesn't!? White Chocolate Peppermint Cookies are loaded with peppermint flavor from both the extract and the crushed candy canes. These are not only packed with white chocolate chips, but they're dipped in melted white chocolate too and topped with more crushed candy canes for good measure.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter, 3/4 cup of the sugar, eggs, and peppermint extract.
Measure the flour, baking soda and salt into the bowl and beat until just mixed through. Add 1 cup of the mini white chocolate chips and fold into the cookie dough.
Portion slightly heaping tablespoons of the cookie dough and roll into balls. Roll the balls into the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar and place them onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving two inches of space between each ball. Use the palm of your hand or a drinking glass to flatten the cookie balls to half an inch.
Bake for 10 minutes.
Remove the cookies from the oven and immediately sprinkle the top of each cookie with a little bit of the crushed candy canes. Allow the cookies to cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire cooling rack to finish cooling.
Once cookies are fully cooled, place the remaining two cups of white chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl. (If you want a thinner chocolate add the vegetable shortening as well. If not, you can omit it.)
Microwave on medium power for 30 seconds and stir well. If the chocolate is not silky smooth, microwave in increments of 5 or 10 seconds, depending on your microwave, stirring with a rubber spatula after each increment.
Dip each cookie straight down into the bowl of chocolate, coating just half of the cookie. Lift the cookie out of the chocolate and gently shake it up and down to shake off the excess chocolate. Next, lightly drag the bottom of the cookie over the edge of the bowl, essentially wiping off any chocolate that would pool, ruining the look of your cookie.
Lay the cookie onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Immediately sprinkle over more crushed candy canes and allow the chocolate to set until hardened.
Source: lordbyronskitchen.com/white-chocolate-peppermint-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3M3IATWvbjkJLK_qD1hmyMv14aOwgQQiUwW7SAG0yoR-paSUmUHq27jR0
A chewy, loaded chocolate chip cookie with milk and semi-sweet chips, toffee bits and pecans.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two cookie sheets. In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; stir into creamed mixture. Fold in milk chocolate and semisweet chips, toffee bits and pecans.
Drop by tablespoons onto cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to cool completely on wire racks.
Source: christmas-cookies.com/?s=minnesota+munchers
These soft baked Ginger Cookies, or Gingerdoodles, are the quintessential Christmas cookie! Chewy, buttery and full of warm spices that everyone will love.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Stir in egg, vanilla, and molasses. Whip 1-2 minutes or until it turns a light brown color. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix until dry ingredients are just combined.
Roll a heaping tablespoon of dough into a ball and coat in granulated sugar. Place on silicone baking mat, lightly greased cookie sheet or parchment paper-lined cookie sheet.
Bake 7-9 minutes or until outside looks cooked but inside is still soft and gooey. Cool 5 minutes on cookie sheet before transferring to a cooling rack.
Serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container until ready to serve.
Source: laurenslatest.com/gingerdoodle-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2K0OpCcnmg3kiRaaXvczxrFedsY1J1Wj6z2HBPxvCPQKkGAUdafeFBRHc
These are good served as-is, but you can also add a chocolate star on top after spooning these onto paper or baking sheets.
Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.
It's very important that all your ingredients are measured and ready to go before you start and make sure you've read the directions before making these cookies. The process goes fast!
Melt the butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the sugar and milk. Whisk until smooth then bring to a boil and cook for about 1 1/2 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Note: you MUST boil them long enough or they will not set. To be sure of this, boil the mixture until it reaches 230 degrees on a candy or instant read thermometer. If you do not have a thermometer, this will take about 1 1/2 minutes on medium heat.
Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter, salt, vanilla, and oats.
Use a cookie scoop to drop 2 tablespoon size balls of cookie mixture onto the prepared baking sheets. Let sit to set or chill to harden quicker.
Notes: Be sure to use a regular peanut butter, such as Skippy or Jif (do not use a natural peanut butter that needs stirring).
Source: crazyforcrust.com/peanut-butter-no-bake-cookies-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1zR6csCDjZuv05pWMIYdF97DNfdC0n-Sw_o9306bG0PMtZfmLIoUOEQzo#wprm-recipe-container-62791
Preheat oven to 350. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the softened butter. Add sugars, vanilla and egg. Blend till creamy. Add flour, baking soda, and salt. Combine. Add the chocolate chips, potato chips, pretzels, and Heath Bits. Mix till combined.
Place cookies by 1 1/2 tablespoons onto the prepared cookie sheet 2 inches apart.
Bake for 14 minutes, or until edges are light golden brown. Remove and transfer cookies to a cooling rack. Store the cookies in a covered container. Freeze cookies for up to 3 months.
Makes 3 1/2 dozen
Note: I like to use the Ruffles brand of potato chips in this recipe. It's ok to use any variety of plain pretzel, I used a waffle pretzel in this recipe.
If you would like an extra hit of salt ...sprinkle with a little sea salt before baking!
Source: The Farm Stand Kitchen, All Cookie Cookbook.
These cookies are only five ingredients and so easy. These are quick and easy to make around the holidays. Enjoy!
Mix all ingredients together and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray. Use a spoon and drop cookies on cookie sheet. This dough is sticky so you may need to use two spoons in order to get the mixture off the one spoon. Drop golf ball size dough on the sheet.
Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden around the edges. Makes 20-25 cookies depending on the size you make them.
Source: thesouthernladycooks.com/cranberry-pecan-cake-mix-cookies-2/?fbclid=IwAR2vQmcZkfRQ30rFyk5NfHBl7zwkfRJt1jod6qGJ33kqcNgl3As63b3ZAwc
In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (though you can do this with a wooden spoon, too) beat together the cocoa powder, white sugar, and vegetable oil until it comes together into a shiny, gritty, black dough of sorts.
Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing for 30 seconds each. Add the vanilla, orange extract and beat in thoroughly.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and espresso powder if using. Mix into the chocolate mixture on low speed until just combined. Do not overbeat. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and chill the dough for four hours or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Place the confectioner's sugar in a wide bowl. Using a small dough scooper (about 2 tablespoons), scoop the chilled dough and roll them into balls using your hands. Roll the balls in the confectioner's sugar and place on the cookie sheets. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool a minute or two on the sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
Source: littlebitsof.com/chocolate-orange-crinkle-cookies/
These pumpkin cookies have the surprise flavor of butterscotch!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment.
Put the flour and baking soda in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse to distribute the baking soda evenly. Add the butterscotch chips and process until the chips are ground, with some slightly larger bits remaining. Turn the flour and butterscotch chips out into a large bowl.
In a separate large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the bowl from time to time, until fluffy. Add the egg and pumpkin puree and stir to combine.
Pour the wet mixture into the flour mixture and stir to combine. Add the oats, white chocolate and nuts and stir until the ingredients are combined and no flour is visible. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes or overnight.
Use a 3-tablespoon cookie scoop to drop the cookie dough onto the prepared sheets, leaving 2 inches between cookies.
Bake cookies on center rack for 13 to 15 minutes, rotating the cookie sheets halfway through for even baking, until they're light golden brown and no longer doughy looking. Cool cookies on cookie sheets for 10 to 15 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack or clean surface to cool completely.
Source: recipegirl.com/pumpkin-white-chocolate-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR275ARGzcadxwChBgXhQe9zejKCttKbhnCd57J6zPkAX4gjmr1eKdyPI-A
Lemon cooler cookies are buttery, light, and loaded with lemon flavor. Covered in powdered sugar they are sweet and tangy cookies!
Beat butter, oil, sugar, powdered sugar, and egg together until creamy. Mix in lemon zest, lemon juice, and lemon extract. Mix in cornstarch, baking soda, salt, and flour. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour. The dough will be soft.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Use a SMALL cookie scoop (1 tablespoon size) or roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place cookie dough balls on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Keep the bowl of cookie dough in the refrigerator in between filling cookie sheets.
Bake for 12 minutes, or until the edges are light brown. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes.
Fill a small bowl with powdered sugar.
One by one, take cookies off the baking sheet and toss in powdered sugar, covering both sides.
Place cookies on a wire rack and cool for 5-10 minutes then toss in powdered sugar again.
Place cookies back on wire rack. Let cookies cool completely.
Notes: This recipe makes 3 dozen delicious lemon cooler cookies. Store cooled cookies in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator.
Source: gluesticksblog.com/lemon-cooler-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1gAhvcln_YEZ4gmkYdH295a6C0xKmKqtaJ2bRH5ibCfQqjCiQkniZGT5E
A delicious sugar cookie topped with chocolate and crumbled peppermint.
Melt the baking bar in a small pan over low heat, stirring constantly. Set aside.
In a small bowl, stir the flour, baking soda and 1/4 teaspoon salt.
In a separate small bowl, beat the butter with an electric mixer at medium speed for 30 seconds. Add 1 cup sugar and beat until well combined. Beat in the melted baking bar, egg, buttermilk, and vanilla. Add the flour mixture; beat until well mixed. Cover, chill dough at least one hour, or until easy to handle.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Shape the dough into 1-inch balls; roll in additional sugar. Place 2-inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, or until bottoms are light brown. Remove and cool on wire rack.
Meanwhile, in saucepan, cook and stir chocolate chips and shortening over low heat until melted. Drizzle over cookies and sprinkle with crushed candy.
Note: No buttermilk in your fridge? You may substitute milk plus 3/4 teaspoon of lemon juice to get the same result.
Chocolate chips and shortening can just as easily be melted in a Pyrex dish or measuring cup in the microwave. Heat a little at a time, stirring every 30 seconds, until the mixture is melted and smooth.
Source: recipegirl.com/white-christmas-crinkles/?fbclid=IwAR1OLSw0IiptgUJu0uOkBj6pm0czRTcsl83yNLFRk4Qx7X4d_YPZikJWrk4
These blueberry cheesecake cookies are bursting with juicy blueberries and sweet chocolate chips baked inside perfectly soft cookies.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and lightly spray with nonstick spray. Set them aside.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set it aside.
Using a stand mixer or a medium-sized mixing bowl and a handheld mixer on medium-high speed, cream the butter, cream cheese, and granulated sugar for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Add the sour cream, egg, and vanilla extract. Mix until completely combined. Lower the mixer speed to low and add in the flour mixture. Mix just until the dry ingredients are well incorporated. Do not overmix. Fold in the white chocolate chips and the blueberries.
Using a 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie scoop, scoop out the cookie dough. Space the dough 2 inches apart.
Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until the edges are golden. Allow the cookies to cool on the cookie sheet for 5 to 8 minutes before moving to a cooling rack.
Note: Make sure the cream cheese is at room temperature, so you don't have any lumps in the cream cheese mixture.
Make sure not to overmix your cookie dough, or you will end up with dense cookies.
Oven temperatures vary and may need to be recalibrated periodically to ensure they are accurate. Make sure to check your cookies at the lower end of the recommended baking time.
Source: spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/blueberry-cheesecake-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1gAhvcln_YEZ4gmkYdH295a6C0xKmKqtaJ2bRH5ibCfQqjCiQkniZGT5E
Oatmeal Craisin Cookies are a delicious twist on a homemade cookie recipe. Filled with oats and dried cranberries for a soft and chewy dessert biscuit. Great for winter and Christmas or cookie exchanges.
Combine the flour, oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the brown sugar, granulated sugar, and softened butter. Using the paddle attachment, beat the ingredients until combined and fluffy over medium low to medium speed. Add the eggs one at a time while the mixer is running until fully incorporated. Add the vanilla extract and beat to combine. Reduce speed to low. Slowly pour in the flour oat mixture while the stand mixture is running until just incorporated. Turn the mixer off.
Add the dried cranberries (and nuts if using) and mix with a spatula to combine.
Refrigerate the dough for at least 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees with rack in the middle position (upper middle and upper lower if using two racks at once).
Use a scoop or your hands to make dough balls approximately 2 tablespoons in size. Spread them out at least 2 inches apart on a parchment or silicone mat lined baking sheet.
Bake for 13-15 minutes until the bottom edges are just starting to lightly brown. They will look a little undercooked but will settle after removal from oven.
Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle with sea salt. Let sit on the cookie sheets for 5 minutes before using a spatula to transfer them to a cooling rack.
Repeat as needed with remaining dough. Store in an airtight container or bag for up to 5 days. They also freeze well.
Notes: The sea salt is optional if you are watching your sodium but highly recommended. Sea salt on top of cookies is amazing!
Source: threeolivesbranch.com/oatmeal-craisin-cookies/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
In a large bowl, combine butter, granulated sugar, and light brown sugar, beat on medium speed until fluffy. Add salt, baking soda, and baking powder to the bowl, continue to mix for one minute. Add egg and vanilla, mix until smooth. Add flour slowly, mixing well between each addition, until dough forms. Add white chocolate chips and mix until incorporated.
Use a medium cookie scoop to scoop out cookies. Remove the dough from the scoop and dip the top of the cookie into the crushed candy canes.
Place on a baking sheet, 2 inches apart. Bake 10-11 minutes until the edges start to turn golden brown. Once finished, cool on a baking rack.
Source: mooreorlesscooking.com/candy-cane-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2IfXqjEywNg8C3kD564QxS_GtHzNkgyzM4p_n6GQ0dfU7Asy1O97eOVqI
Crunchy, melt in your mouth, and super chocolaty shortbread cookies.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour and cocoa. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together butter and confectioners' sugar for about 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Beat in vanilla.
Gradually add flour mixture until blended and the dough forms.
For chips inside cookies: (Recommended for warm weather care packages):
Pour the nonpareil sprinkles into a shallow bowl. Using a medium (2 tablespoon) scoop, scoop a portion of dough and flatten slightly in your palm. Add about 15 chocolate chips on top of the dough, then knead with dough minimally with your fingers to distribute the chips. Roll into a ball, then flatten into a 1/2-inch-thick disc. Dip the edge and top of 1/2 of the dough disc into the sprinkles to coat. Place the cookies 2-inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 12-14 minutes, or until the top of the cookies are dry to the touch. Remove from the oven and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 3 minutes before placing on a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
For chips outside cookies: (Recommended for cool weather care packages only):
Pour the chocolate chips into a shallow bowl. Using a medium scoop, scoop a portion of dough. Roll the dough into a ball and dip the top half of the ball into the chocolate chips, pressing to attach the chips to the dough. Place the cookies 2-inches apart on the prepared baking sheet. With the palm of your hand, gently flatten each dough ball to 1/2-inch thickness. Bake for 12-14 minutes, or until the top of the cookies are dry to the touch. Remove from the oven and allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 3 minutes before placing on a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
Notes: Packing tips: Double wrap pairs of cookies (with bottoms together) in plastic wrap, then place in a column in an airtight container or freezer weight zip lock bag.
For longer storage, vacuum sealing is recommended.
Source: themondaybox.com/chocolate-chocolate-chip-shortbread-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR03Uk9hTTLDxtJYzLTMe707h08EBUARHfazSa5vK0v4M_RrY75wuspuQtM
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 2 cookie sheets or line with parchment paper.
Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Beat butter and brown sugar in a mixer bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. At low speed, beat in sour cream, then dry the ingredients. Stir in cashews.
Drop dough by rounded teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheets. Bake 12 minutes, until lightly browned. Repeat with the remaining dough.
Brown Butter Frosting:
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat, until lightly browned. Remove from heat; whisk in confectioners' sugar, then cream and vanilla until smooth. Spread warm frosting on cookies. Garnish each with a nut. Makes 9 dozen.
Source: neelscorner.com/creamy-cashews-cookies-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1WZPt8GCfJ4gSzwkVeYwwYfWIprfoL0Gugal2yiL69SC7QAOF9sWn3uqc
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Stir together flour, baking powder, salt and soda - set aside.
Cream butter and sugar until light. Beat in one egg at a time. Stir in flour mixture, vanilla, oats then coconut.
Drop by teaspoonful 3 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on rack.
Source: northpole.com/kitchen/cookbook/Oatmeal-Coconut-Crisps-20
Place butter, cream cheese, sugar, eggs, vanilla and almond extract in a large bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat until light and fluffy, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Using a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Turn the hand mixer to low speed and beat the ingredients until they form a soft dough.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. Once the dough has been chilled for 2 hours, remove it from the refrigerator and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Portion the dough with a 1-inch cookie scoop and roll into 1-inch dough balls with your hands. Place the balls on the parchment paper lined baking sheet, spacing them at least 1 inch apart.
Form a criss-cross pattern with a fork and press lightly into the cookie dough.
Sprinkle the sugar with green or red sugar.
Bake for 9 to 11 minutes. Be careful not to over bake the cookies. They should not brown around the edges. The cookies should be soft, and they should look a little underbaked when you take them out of the oven.
Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool further.
Source: best-recipe.hikayaty.com/grandmas-christmas-sugar-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR32G6VbIvzfa7im6PG8FNkySA2xEuLkrUvRij7HbjBKPkmIuZV5jwQZhMo
A slice and bake cookie dotted with candied cherries and pecans and rolled in coconut to resemble Santa's whiskers.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar. Blend in the milk and rum or vanilla extract. Add the flour, baking powder, and salt. Mix until combined. Fold in chopped cherries and chopped pecans.
Form the dough into two logs, each 2 inches in diameter. Roll the logs in coconut. Wrap in waxed paper and chill for 8 hours.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Slice the cookies Â¼ inch thick. Place cookie dough on parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake for 10-12 minutes until lightly brown.
Source: mycasualpantry.com/santas-whiskers-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0pXA-VR_sFwvYZk4KqiBSOdz74iq-8NSzudL_X8jGn27HUZkHvYwlKyIY#recipe
Bake up a batch of these hot cocoa cookies and taste the magic. A fun easy recipe that everyone will adore.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Using a standing mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs and vanilla and until combined.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, hot cocoa mix, baking soda, and baking powder.
Gradually add in the dry ingredients and beat until combined. Stir in the marshmallow bits and mini chocolate chips.
Using a small ice cream scoop, scoop out dough onto your hands and roll into a ball. Flatten the dough into round discs.
Bake cookies for 12-14 minutes.
Allow to cool completely on a wire rack before enjoying with a nice cup of hot cocoa!
Source: pamsdailydish.com/hot-cocoa-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1O0b6LAieFjTg3jnuXoa2QDgSJhzoCINWThlns6oWqrD7EmHR0z0ZVHIk
These Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies are so soft and chewy! It's soft and chewy, has great flavor, and doesn't sink when it cools down.
In your mixing bowl, cream together butter, and sugars until thoroughly mixed. It will be smooth and creamy. Make sure there are no clumps of butter remaining. Add in the egg and vanilla extract and give it a quick stir.
In a medium bowl, sift together all-purpose flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually add the flour mixture to the mixing bowl, making sure to mix until just incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Be sure not to overmix. As soon as all of the ingredients are combined you will stop mixing. Add chocolate chips and stir until just combined. Again, don't over-mix!
Chill cookie dough in fridge for 30 minutes. Just before the end of the chill time, preheat your oven to 350 degrees and line your cookie sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
Scoop about 1-1/2 tablespoons of dough for each cookie, and place on baking sheets. Be sure to leave about 3 inches between to allow room for the cookies to spread.
Bake one sheet at a time for about 8-10 minutes, or until the bottoms and edges are lightly browned, and the tops feel firm when lightly touched.
Let cookies cool for five minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.
Source: whiskingupyum.com/chewy-chocolate-chip-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR275ARGzcadxwChBgXhQe9zejKCttKbhnCd57J6zPkAX4gjmr1eKdyPI-A
These Date Pinwheel Cookies have a buttery brown sugar dough filled with swirls of dates and pecans. These babies are crisp, chewy, crunchy, and gooey all in one bite!
Date/Nut Filling:
Dough:
For Filling: Combine dates, sugar, and water in a medium saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens (10-15 minutes). Allow mixture to cool completely, then stir in pecans. Prepare cookie dough while filling cools.
For Dough: In a medium bowl, combine dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, and salt). Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine butter and brown sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add egg and vanilla and mix to combine. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.
With the mixer running on low speed, gradually add the dry ingredients and mix until combined. Divide the dough into two pieces, forming each into a small rectangle.
For Assembly/Baking: Working with one portion of the dough at a time, roll the dough between two sheets of parchment or waxed paper (see note) into a 12 x 9-inch rectangle.
Remove the top piece of paper and spread half the date/nut filling over the first rectangle of dough. Starting from the long edge, roll the dough up tightly using the bottom piece of paper to help you roll. Repeat with the second dough rectangle.
Wrap both dough logs and refrigerate until firm, about two hours. (You can also leave the dough in the refrigerator overnight and bake the next day or freeze the dough to thaw and bake later.)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or Silpats (see note) and set aside.
After dough has chilled, unwrap the first dough log and cut into 1/3-inch slices (I find a thin, serrated knife is good for this job). Place cookies at least 1-inch apart on the prepared baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes. Cookies will appear puffed and slightly browned at the edges.
Allow cookies to cool 10 minutes on the baking sheet, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with the second log of dough.
Note: Note on dates: I use medjool dates, which are usually available at my local grocery store, especially around the holidays.
Note on parchment: I use non-stick parchment to roll my cookie dough between. It doesn't crinkle up and get your cookies all weird and the dough doesn't stick, so I'm a big fan.
Note on silpats: I like to use silpats when baking cookies. The cookies never ever stick, and I can use the silpats over and over again (as opposed to parchment, which goes in the trash).
Source: livetosweet.com/2018/12/12/date-nut-swirl-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2IfXqjEywNg8C3kD564QxS_GtHzNkgyzM4p_n6GQ0dfU7Asy1O97eOVqI#recipe
Easy, no bake Date Balls are soft, not too sweet and utterly delicious. The walnut crunch is a tasty textural contrast to the creamy date centers. They're little gluten free and dairy free bites of happiness!
Pit and chop the dates. Measure and/or weigh the dates after they have been pitted. Chop walnuts if not purchased pre-chopped.
Place the pitted and chopped dates, chopped walnuts and sugar in a saucepan. Add the water and salt and stir to combine. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to medium-low.
Cook for 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Remove the pan from the heat when a thickened, soft jam has formed.
Stir in the crisp rice cereal. The mixture will be soft, but scoopable with a cookie dough scoop.
Add coconut to a plate or bowl.
Drop scoops of the date ball mixture into the coconut. Roll to coat and then shape into round balls.
Store Date Balls with Coconut and Walnuts in the fridge or freezer.
Source: glendaembree.com/date-balls-with-walnuts-and-coconut?fbclid=IwAR0-Ht8IYfab9NAgynyVHoARu3mR-pU_p6CV3SLcR11-qM3XIFwUARFKn3c
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease cookie sheets.
Cream shortening and sugar thoroughly. Add well beaten eggs to creamed mixture and about half of the flour. Mix well and add mincemeat.
Sift the remaining flour with other dry ingredients and add to mixture. (The exact amount of flour needed varies with the amount of liquid in mincemeat, however the dough should be the consistency of a rolled dough). Add chopped nuts.
Drop from a teaspoon, about 2 inches apart, onto a greased cookie sheet. Push a plump Maraschino Cherry into each unbaked cookie, if desired.
Bake for 12 minutes.
Source: northpole.com/kitchen/cookbook/Mincemeat-Goodies-725
Officially named The Texas Governor's Mansion Cowboy Cookie, these are chewy, Texas-sized oatmeal cookies stuffed with nuts, coconut and chocolate chips, enhanced with a hint of cinnamon.
This is the recipe submitted by Laura Bush when Family Circle magazine ran a bake-off between the wives of the 2000 presidential nominees. The competition that year was Tipper Gore's Ginger Snaps. Although that is also a fine recipe, Mrs. Bush was declared the national winner with the following:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt in bowl.
In 8-quart bowl, beat butter on medium speed until smooth and creamy, 1 minute. Gradually beat in sugars; beat to combine, 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each. Beat in vanilla extract. Stir in flour mixture until just combined. Add chocolate chips, oats, coconut and pecans.
For each cookie, drop 1/4 cup dough onto ungreased baking sheets, spacing 3 inches apart. Bake for 17 to 19 minutes, until edges are lightly browned; rotate sheets halfway through. Remove cookies from rack to cool.
For 6 dozen (72) smaller cookies, use 2 tablespoons dough for each. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes.
This makes a huge recipe, and some complaints have been that it doesn't all fit in your typical home stand mixer. If that is the case, try making 2/3 of the recipe. Here are the measurements for a batch that your typical stand mixer can handle:
Follow baking instructions listed above.
Source: christmas-cookies.com/recipes/drop-cookie-recipes/laura-bushs-cowboy-cookies/
These are my award-winning Biscoff Cookie Butter White Chocolate Chip Cookies made with everybody's favorite creamy dessert spread, plenty of Biscoff cookie chunks, and melty white chocolate chips. They stay soft and thick without needing to chill the dough!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or silicon baking mats.
In a food processor or blender, pulse 16 of the Biscoff cookies until you have about 1 cup of fine crumbs. Set aside. Roughly break up another 8 Biscoff cookies into chunks and set aside. Reserve the 8 remaining Biscoff cookies for decorating the tops of the cookies at the end.
In a large bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar for 3-4 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla, then beat again, stopping to scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl. Add the cookie butter and mix until combined. Add the flour, reserved 1 cup of finely crushed Biscoff cookie crumbs, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Mix on medium-low speed just until combined, stopping to scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl.
Stir in the reserved broken up Biscoff cookies and white chocolate chips.
Use a large 1/4 cup cookie scoop to make evenly sized balls of cookie dough. Roll them gently between your hands for perfectly uniform cookies, if desired. Space the cookies a few inches apart on the parchment paper-lined baking sheets so they have room to spread while baking. (See notes if you want to stuff the cookies with additional cookie butter.)
Bake for 8-10 minutes just until set but slightly underbaked in the middle so they stay soft.
Remove from the oven and press half of one of the reserved Biscoff cookies into the top of each cookie, standing up on end, along with a few additional white chocolate chips. Let cool on the baking sheets for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Notes: Stuffed cookies: If you want to stuff these cookies with additional cookie butter (definitely a good idea), simply break each ball of cookie dough in half after scooping. Use your thumb or the back of a tablespoon to make an indentation in each half, then dollop about 2 teaspoons of cookie butter into the cavity of one half and top with the other. Roll the dough into a ball to seal the edges, then bake like normal. If the cookies spread more than normal, use the backs of two spoons to gently nudge them around the edges immediately after removing the cookies from the oven while they are still hot.
Storage: These will keep for 3-4 days on the counter in an airtight container.
Freezing: These cookies will freeze well for up to 2 months. Thaw on the counter and maybe rewarm in the microwave for a few seconds before serving if you prefer warm cookies. Also, the dough can be frozen before baking. To do this, scoop the dough into individual balls and freeze on a parchment lined baking sheet for 1-2 hours until hard, then transfer to a large freezer-safe Ziploc bag for longer storage. Freeze for up to 2 months. You can bake straight from frozen without thawing just by adding an additional 1-2 minutes to your baking time.
Variations: These can be made with crunchy or smooth Biscoff cookie butter, although we typically just use the creamy kind because that's what I always have in the pantry. Also, instead of decorating with a half Biscoff cookie, you could warm some extra cookie butter in the microwave for 30 seconds and drizzle it over the cookies instead.
Source: houseofnasheats.com/white-chocolate-biscoff-cookie-butter-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR02RKN16lT18-QjrfdU6YBFgNO3xWRLDt0pvJRa6Z7lSvxzvPS4XjX5R5E
Have a great week, and until next time, happy baking!
