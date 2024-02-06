A whole lot of Christmas cookie recipes

Each year, I try to share an entire column of cookie recipes with you as a kickoff to Christmas cookie baking season. Many of these cookies freeze well, so you can get a jump on all that needs to be done in the weeks ahead.

Tomorrow marks the 24th year of this recipe column (I think), and what a fun way to kick off another year than with lots of cookies!

Try to find a group of friends or family to gather together for a huge cookie baking day. We do this each year with our friends, Mike and Betsy Dumey, and we've been known to bake 22 recipes in one day. Scott mans the ovens and timers, and each of us have our jobs. When our children were younger and still at home, they were very much a part of the team, helping to roll cookies or decorating. However you choose to bake your Christmas cookies, have fun and enjoy!

This is a very long column containing nearly 40 recipes, so you'll want to go online to read all of the recipes here today.

Raspberry Pistachio Thumbprints

Raspberry Pistachio Thumbprints are a festive holiday cookie that are pretty to serve and delicious to eat!

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup coarsely ground pistachios

1/3 cup raspberry jam

Additional powdered sugar, for topping (optional)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a large bowl or stand mixer bowl, cream butter and powdered sugar together until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and mix.

In another bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. Add pistachios and mix well.

Use a medium cookie scoop or tablespoon to form dough into 1-inch balls. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Press an indentation in center of each dough ball (you can use your thumb, or my new favorite is to use the bottom of a 1/2 teaspoon measuring spoon that is rounded on the bottom.) Fill each indention with 1/2 teaspoon raspberry jam.

Bake until bottoms are light brown, 13 to 16 minutes. Allow to cool on baking sheets for a minute or two before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Sprinkle with additional powdered sugar, if desired.

Source: sweetbeginningsblog.com/raspberry-pistachio-thumbprints/#recipe

Rudolph's Red Nose Cookies

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he's going to need Rudolph's Red Nose to guide his sleigh! Let's kick off the cookie baking season with Rudolph's Red Nose Cookies!

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup cocoa powder

5 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut, shredded

1/4 cup confectioner's sugar

30 whole red candied cherries

In a large bowl, whisk together the condensed milk, butter, and vanilla extract.

Next, whisk the cocoa powder into the mixture. Don't whisk to the point of making the mixture frothy, but just until the cocoa powder is well incorporated.

Add 5 cups of the coconut and all the powdered sugar. Stir until well combined.

Place in refrigerator and chill for 15 minutes. In the meantime, add the remaining 1/2 cup of coconut to a bowl. Line a baking sheet with wax or parchment paper and set aside.

Once the mixture has chilled, use a cookie scoop to keep the portions even. Working with one cookie at a time, portion a heaping tablespoon of the cookie mixture. Roll into a ball.

Roll the ball into the remaining coconut and place onto prepared baking sheet.

Place a candied cherry onto the cookie and with a clean finger, push the cherry straight down until the cherry is halfway buried into the cookie. Continue until all of the cookie mixture is used up.

Once done, place the entire baking sheet into the fridge for 30 minutes until the balls are firm. Remove from fridge and transfer to a food-safe container with a tight-fitting lid.

Keep balls refrigerated. Remove desired amount from fridge a few minutes before serving.

Source: lordbyronskitchen.com/rudolphs-red-nose-cookies/

Mexican Hot Chocolate Icebox Cookies

Spicy, chocolaty slice-and-bake cookies that reflect the flavors of the beloved Mexican hot chocolate beverage. These use cinnamon and cayenne pepper to kick it up a notch, but the skeptical can omit one or both!

3/4 cup butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup Dutch-process cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1 large egg

1-1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Additional granulated sugar for rolling. It's very pretty if you have large-grained sugar such as Sugar in the Raw or white sanding sugar.

In a large bowl beat butter with sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, salt, and cayenne pepper until combined. Beat in egg and vanilla. Stir in flour gradually. The dough may be stiff, and you may have to stir in the last of the flour by hand if you are using an electric mixer that can't handle it.

Divide dough in half; wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

Shape each portion of dough into a 6-inch-long log about 1-3/4 inches in diameter. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap and stand them up vertically in a tall drinking glass (this helps prevent them flattening out), and chill about four hours or until dough is firm enough to slice.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper. Roll the logs in the additional granulated sugar, then slice them into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Place slices 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheets.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until edges are firm. Allow to cool for two minutes, then transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Source: christmas-cookies.com/recipes/refrigerator-icebox-cookies/mexican-hot-chocolate-icebox-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2cHfbwKqHh8TTBswwnfe3zrbRX5FRycjNDRMVvmUELFFsujPbekRW6QG4

Cherry Crowns

1 cup butter or margarine, softened

1 package (3 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg, separated

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup blanched almonds, finely ground

30 red candied cherry halves

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed of an electric mixer, until creamy. Gradually add sugar beating well. Add egg yolk and almond extract, mixing well. Gradually stir in flour.

Cover and chill one hour.

Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in lightly beaten egg white, and then in almonds. Place 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Press a cherry half in center of each ball.

Bake for 15 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Source: northpole.com/kitchen/cookbook/Cherry-Crowns-665

Cherry Kiss Cookies

These Cherry Kiss Cookies are sweet cherry almond cookies with a chocolate Hershey kiss in the middle.

1 cup butter softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons maraschino cherry juice

1 teaspoon almond extract

6 drops red food coloring optional

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries

30 milk chocolate kisses unwrapped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter, powdered sugar and salt until fluffy. Beat in cherry juice, almond extract and food coloring. Gradually add in flour and mix until combined. Stir in cherries.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake eight to 10 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Press a Hershey kiss immediately into the center of each cookie. The edges will crinkle. Let cookies cool on the baking sheet for a couple minutes before removing to a cooling rack.

Source: the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/cherry-kiss-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1N7WU7lsY-D948ugx6X6axuEiUTbEaegOpRtiH_T96Sh9z8bWxuuDmjZg

The Best Cookies

When a cookie claims to be the best, I must include it or at least try it. Personally, I would use pecans and I like the note suggesting adding chocolate chips to half the dough. These sound yummy.

1 cup butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup crushed corn flakes or crispy rice cereal

1/2 cup coconut

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans)

3 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add egg, beat, add oil and vanilla, and mix together. Add rolled oats, cereal, coconut and nuts. Mix. Then add flour, baking soda, and salt and mix well. Form into balls this size of a walnut.

Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten with a fork that has been dipped in water.

Bake for 12 minutes or until golden in color.

Note: I added the walnuts last so that I could use the mixer while adding the flour, etc. Also, I added 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to 1/2 of the batter or you could add 1/2 cup raisins.

Source: northpole.com/kitchen/cookbook/Worlds-Best-Cookies-2348

Turtle Cookies

These insanely delicious turtle cookies start with a chocolate batter and are loaded with caramel pieces, pecans and chocolate chips.

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 stick unsalted butter, softened 1/2 cup

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips regular or mini size

1/2 cup chopped caramel squares use a knife to cut into small pieces

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Cut the caramel squares into small pieces with a knife.

Combine the chocolate chips, chopped pecans, and caramel pieces in a bowl, mix. Reserve 1/2 cup for the outside of the cookie dough balls.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.

In a small bowl, mix the flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda.

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until fluffy, 1 minute. Add in the egg and vanilla, beat again. Add the flour mixture and the add ins (minus the 1/2 cup you're reserving) to the wet mixture, mix with a spatula (or on low with a mixer) just until everything is combined

Use a cookie scoop to form dough balls. Press the 1/2 cup of add-ins on the outside of the dough balls. This is optional but I like the way the cookies look when you can see the chocolate chips, caramel puddles and pecans on top.

Place the cookies 3-inches apart on a silicone lined baking sheet and bake for 10-14 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool on the sheet for 10 minutes before moving to a cooling rack.

Notes: For larger cookies, make the dough balls about 3 tablespoons. Bake for 12-14 minutes -- just until the edge of the cookie would begin to look puffy. The result is a soft and chewy chocolate caramel pecan cookie.

If you make smaller dough balls, you should reduce the baking time otherwise the cookies will be overdone.

Source: thefirstyearblog.com/chocolate-turtle-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0jpKxtqbYMurLN4Ct-MZD1F70Umbw4cgT0rPQWPuxKZLAPZeuJpvWb99Q

Eggnog Snickerdoodle Cookies

Spiced Eggnog Snickerdoodle Cookies topped with a run glaze. Sweet and delicious with every bite in this chewy cookie recipe.

Cookies:

1 cup butter, softened

2 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs large

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon rum extract

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 cup all-purpose flour

Topping:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Rum Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon rum extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-4 tablespoons eggnog

For the cookie dough, preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl or stand mixer, cream the butter and granulated sugar for 3 minutes until light and fluffy. The mixture will be a pale-yellow color.

Add eggs, vanilla extract, and rum extract, and cream together until smooth.

In a separate medium size bowl combine dry ingredients of all-purpose flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and ground nutmeg. Mix to combine.

Gradually add the dry ingredients a little bit at a time to better make sure it is fully combined. Do not over-mix.

Topping: In a small mixing bowl, combine the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg for the cinnamon sugar topping.

Using a medium cookie scoop, scoop and shape the cookie dough into 1 tablespoon size dough balls and roll them in the cinnamon sugar mixture.

Place the coated cookie dough balls on a prepared baking sheet, 2 inches apart to allow for spreading while they bake.

Bake at 375 degrees for 9-11 minutes, or until edges are set and centers are no longer glossy.

Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before moving to wire cooling racks

Rum Glaze: In a small bowl combine the powdered sugar with vanilla extract and rum extract.

Gradually add eggnog to thin the mixture into a glaze consistency that can be drizzled on cooled cookies.

Drizzle the glaze over the cookies and dust with nutmeg. Allow them to set before storing them.

Notes: Storage: Store cooled cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Cookies are best if enjoyed within 2-3 days.

Freezing: Cookies can be stored in a sealed container and frozen for up to 3 months. Place parchment paper between each cookie to prevent sticking.

Source: bestcookierecipes.com/eggnog-snickerdoodle-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0K3Fynxyfuug8ptEnSyGnfCdEJ8gnsxABgZwdj6Jcyo69ZP3JcxsuJesw

Coconut Cookies

I use an oatmeal cookie recipe but use coconut instead of oatmeal in them and add a few drops of almond flavoring. These are so good specially if you love coconut.

In large bowl put all dry ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 and 1/2 cups of coconut

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

In another bowl cream together:

2/3 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring

Beat well, then add wet to dry and mix well. Drop onto cookie sheets with parchment paper press down slightly and press cut glazed cherries on top, if desired (cut cherries into four pieces or in half)

Bake in 350-degree oven until lightly golden. Just keep an eye on them around 10 minutes or so.

Source is unknown. This is a very old recipe I have used for many years.

Chocolate Orange Cookies

Some flavor combinations work very well together and chocolate and orange is no exception! Chocolate Orange Cookies are light and airy and bursting with bright citrus flavor!

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioner's sugar

1 teaspoon orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup dark chocolate, finely chopped

1/2 cup candied orange peel

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare a baking sheet by lining it with a silicone liner or parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large bowl, use a hand-held mixer to cream together the butter and the sugar until light and fluffy. Add the orange juice and orange zest. Beat into the butter mixture. Add the flour and salt. Beat until just incorporated. Add the chocolate and the candied orange peel. Beat until just mixed through.

Divide the cookie dough into three equal portions. Place two portions aside, and keep them covered they don't dry out.

Lightly pat the cookie dough into a ball and place it between two sheets of parchment paper. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out to slightly less than 1/2 inch thick. Cut rolled dough into rounds using a cookie cutter. (I used a 1 1/2-inch round cookie cutter.) Transfer to baking sheet, leaving 2 inches of space between each cookie. Round up remaining dough and roll again until dough is used up. Repeat with the other two portions of cookie dough.

Bake for 13 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer to a wire cooling rack to finish cooling.

Notes: Before serving, grate some orange zest right over top and add a few curls of shaved dark chocolate.

Paradise Fruit Company is a good go-to source for candied orange peel. You can buy them online. Here's the link: paradisefruitco.com/store/paradise-candied-orange-peel-diced/

Recipe Source: lordbyronskitchen.com/chocolate-orange-cookies/

Caramel Kiss Snowball Cookies

Here's a traditional, Christmas favorite with a twist, so you might want to do a taste test and decide for yourself which is better.

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 and 1/4 cups very finely chopped pecans

8-ounce caramel-filled Hershey's Kisses (or regular kisses)

Powdered sugar for sifting over cookies

In the bowl of your counter-top mixer, combine the butter, sugar and nutmeg. Using the whisk attachment, beat until fluffy. Add flour and pecans and mix just until dough comes together. Gather dough into a ball and then flatten into a disc. Wrap in a Ziploc bag or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove foil from kisses and gently insert them into 1-inch balls of the cookie dough. Make sure the candy is completely covered by the dough. Place cookies 2 inches apart from one another on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake for approximately 10 to 12 minutes, or just until slightly golden around the edges. Cool cookies completely before sifting a liberal amount of powdered sugar over them.

Source: chindeep.com/2014/12/23/caramel-kiss-snowball-cookies/

White Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Love the combination of peppermint and chocolate? Who doesn't!? White Chocolate Peppermint Cookies are loaded with peppermint flavor from both the extract and the crushed candy canes. These are not only packed with white chocolate chips, but they're dipped in melted white chocolate too and topped with more crushed candy canes for good measure.

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt (If you use salted butter, do not add the extra salt.)

3 cups mini white chocolate chips

1/2 cup crushed candy canes

1 tablespoon vegetable shortening

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter, 3/4 cup of the sugar, eggs, and peppermint extract.

Measure the flour, baking soda and salt into the bowl and beat until just mixed through. Add 1 cup of the mini white chocolate chips and fold into the cookie dough.

Portion slightly heaping tablespoons of the cookie dough and roll into balls. Roll the balls into the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar and place them onto the parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving two inches of space between each ball. Use the palm of your hand or a drinking glass to flatten the cookie balls to half an inch.

Bake for 10 minutes.

Remove the cookies from the oven and immediately sprinkle the top of each cookie with a little bit of the crushed candy canes. Allow the cookies to cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire cooling rack to finish cooling.

Once cookies are fully cooled, place the remaining two cups of white chocolate chips into a microwave-safe bowl. (If you want a thinner chocolate add the vegetable shortening as well. If not, you can omit it.)

Microwave on medium power for 30 seconds and stir well. If the chocolate is not silky smooth, microwave in increments of 5 or 10 seconds, depending on your microwave, stirring with a rubber spatula after each increment.

Dip each cookie straight down into the bowl of chocolate, coating just half of the cookie. Lift the cookie out of the chocolate and gently shake it up and down to shake off the excess chocolate. Next, lightly drag the bottom of the cookie over the edge of the bowl, essentially wiping off any chocolate that would pool, ruining the look of your cookie.

Lay the cookie onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Immediately sprinkle over more crushed candy canes and allow the chocolate to set until hardened.

Source: lordbyronskitchen.com/white-chocolate-peppermint-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3M3IATWvbjkJLK_qD1hmyMv14aOwgQQiUwW7SAG0yoR-paSUmUHq27jR0

Minnesota Munchers

A chewy, loaded chocolate chip cookie with milk and semi-sweet chips, toffee bits and pecans.

1 cup butter, softened

1-1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2/3 cup toffee bits

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two cookie sheets. In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; stir into creamed mixture. Fold in milk chocolate and semisweet chips, toffee bits and pecans.

Drop by tablespoons onto cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven. Cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to cool completely on wire racks.

Source: christmas-cookies.com/?s=minnesota+munchers

Gingerdoodles

These soft baked Ginger Cookies, or Gingerdoodles, are the quintessential Christmas cookie! Chewy, buttery and full of warm spices that everyone will love.

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup molasses

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup granulated sugar for rolling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Stir in egg, vanilla, and molasses. Whip 1-2 minutes or until it turns a light brown color. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix until dry ingredients are just combined.

Roll a heaping tablespoon of dough into a ball and coat in granulated sugar. Place on silicone baking mat, lightly greased cookie sheet or parchment paper-lined cookie sheet.

Bake 7-9 minutes or until outside looks cooked but inside is still soft and gooey. Cool 5 minutes on cookie sheet before transferring to a cooling rack.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Source: laurenslatest.com/gingerdoodle-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2K0OpCcnmg3kiRaaXvczxrFedsY1J1Wj6z2HBPxvCPQKkGAUdafeFBRHc

Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies

These are good served as-is, but you can also add a chocolate star on top after spooning these onto paper or baking sheets.

1/2 cup unsalted butter diced

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup nonfat milk

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups quick cooking oats

Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

It's very important that all your ingredients are measured and ready to go before you start and make sure you've read the directions before making these cookies. The process goes fast!

Melt the butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the sugar and milk. Whisk until smooth then bring to a boil and cook for about 1 1/2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Note: you MUST boil them long enough or they will not set. To be sure of this, boil the mixture until it reaches 230 degrees on a candy or instant read thermometer. If you do not have a thermometer, this will take about 1 1/2 minutes on medium heat.

Remove from heat and stir in peanut butter, salt, vanilla, and oats.

Use a cookie scoop to drop 2 tablespoon size balls of cookie mixture onto the prepared baking sheets. Let sit to set or chill to harden quicker.

Notes: Be sure to use a regular peanut butter, such as Skippy or Jif (do not use a natural peanut butter that needs stirring).

Source: crazyforcrust.com/peanut-butter-no-bake-cookies-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1zR6csCDjZuv05pWMIYdF97DNfdC0n-Sw_o9306bG0PMtZfmLIoUOEQzo#wprm-recipe-container-62791

Sweet and Salty Cookies

1 cup salted butter, softened

1 cup light or dark brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 large egg

2 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Dash of salt

1 1/2 cup chocolate chips or chunks

1/2 cup roughly crushed potato chips

1/2 cup roughly crushed pretzels

1/2 cup Heath Bits (Bits o Brickle)

Preheat oven to 350. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, add the softened butter. Add sugars, vanilla and egg. Blend till creamy. Add flour, baking soda, and salt. Combine. Add the chocolate chips, potato chips, pretzels, and Heath Bits. Mix till combined.

Place cookies by 1 1/2 tablespoons onto the prepared cookie sheet 2 inches apart.

Bake for 14 minutes, or until edges are light golden brown. Remove and transfer cookies to a cooling rack. Store the cookies in a covered container. Freeze cookies for up to 3 months.

Makes 3 1/2 dozen

Note: I like to use the Ruffles brand of potato chips in this recipe. It's ok to use any variety of plain pretzel, I used a waffle pretzel in this recipe.

If you would like an extra hit of salt ...sprinkle with a little sea salt before baking!

Source: The Farm Stand Kitchen, All Cookie Cookbook.

Cranberry Pecan Cake Mix Cookies

These cookies are only five ingredients and so easy. These are quick and easy to make around the holidays. Enjoy!

1 box of white cake mix

2 eggs

8 tablespoons of melted butter

1 cup of Craisins, dried cranberries

1 cup of chopped pecans

Mix all ingredients together and chill in the refrigerator for an hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray. Use a spoon and drop cookies on cookie sheet. This dough is sticky so you may need to use two spoons in order to get the mixture off the one spoon. Drop golf ball size dough on the sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden around the edges. Makes 20-25 cookies depending on the size you make them.

Source: thesouthernladycooks.com/cranberry-pecan-cake-mix-cookies-2/?fbclid=IwAR2vQmcZkfRQ30rFyk5NfHBl7zwkfRJt1jod6qGJ33kqcNgl3As63b3ZAwc

Chocolate Orange Crinkle Cookies

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups white sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon orange extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon espresso powder (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup confectioners' sugar

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (though you can do this with a wooden spoon, too) beat together the cocoa powder, white sugar, and vegetable oil until it comes together into a shiny, gritty, black dough of sorts.

Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing for 30 seconds each. Add the vanilla, orange extract and beat in thoroughly.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and espresso powder if using. Mix into the chocolate mixture on low speed until just combined. Do not overbeat. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and chill the dough for four hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Place the confectioner's sugar in a wide bowl. Using a small dough scooper (about 2 tablespoons), scoop the chilled dough and roll them into balls using your hands. Roll the balls in the confectioner's sugar and place on the cookie sheets. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool a minute or two on the sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Source: littlebitsof.com/chocolate-orange-crinkle-cookies/

Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookies

These pumpkin cookies have the surprise flavor of butterscotch!

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butterscotch chips

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup granulated white sugar

2/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

2/3 cup canned unsweetened pumpkin puree

1 1/4 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 cup chopped white chocolate (or use chips)

1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment.

Put the flour and baking soda in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse to distribute the baking soda evenly. Add the butterscotch chips and process until the chips are ground, with some slightly larger bits remaining. Turn the flour and butterscotch chips out into a large bowl.

In a separate large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the bowl from time to time, until fluffy. Add the egg and pumpkin puree and stir to combine.

Pour the wet mixture into the flour mixture and stir to combine. Add the oats, white chocolate and nuts and stir until the ingredients are combined and no flour is visible. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 10 minutes or overnight.

Use a 3-tablespoon cookie scoop to drop the cookie dough onto the prepared sheets, leaving 2 inches between cookies.

Bake cookies on center rack for 13 to 15 minutes, rotating the cookie sheets halfway through for even baking, until they're light golden brown and no longer doughy looking. Cool cookies on cookie sheets for 10 to 15 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack or clean surface to cool completely.