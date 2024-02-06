A way with words: Jackson Middle School teacher authors textbook

Chelsea Tornetto didn't set out to write a textbook, even though she's always wanted to be an author. The Jackson Middle School teacher's "Conquering Content Vocabulary" was published by Scholastic, Inc., in January and, Tornetto said, the path to publication was not quite what she'd expected.

"It's very exciting," Tornetto said, especially since she'd submitted the book idea on Scholastic's site over two years before they'd contacted her to ask for a proposal.

She'd basically forgotten about it, she said.

But she knew she had an idea that worked for her, she loved to write, the tone she wanted to strike was humorous yet informative -- it all seemed to her to be reason enough to move forward with the project.

Tornetto teaches seventh grade and, she said, even as far back as when she was in seventh grade herself, she knew she wanted to write. Back then, she thought her arena was young-adult novels.

"But the more I've learned about myself -- I'm a teacher at heart," she said.

Even so, "I have cabinets of books on teaching I haven't used," Tornetto said.

Those books are dry, she said, full of jargon and not-very-useful information. She wanted a book with activities her students could engage with, and practical applications that she could use.

Besides, "traditional vocabulary strategies I'd been taught were not very effective," Tornetto said, adding she didn't find a lot of success with her students using vocabulary words in a sentence after rote memorization.

Her background is in social studies and language arts teaching, Tornetto said, and she loves to challenge students with cross-curricular applications.

There's overlap between social studies and language arts, she said.

But she found herself struggling to teach vocabulary effectively. "I can't separate content from vocabulary," Tornetto said. "They're too connected."

Taking time out of the lesson to explain vocabulary words was frustrating, she said.