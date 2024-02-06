A visit to Sonny Side Cafe chased my Monday blues away

That was that. Bad people and good people sometimes do bad things, overtly or covertly. They can cause pain and damage, but ultimately, they aren't my problem. They're his problem and he is equipped to handle them. I just needed to get over myself and trust him. I waved the white flag. The next thing I knew, I was pulling Big Red into the dusty parking lot outside of the Sonny Side Cafe. I was feeling better already.

A friendly server quickly left me with your typical two-sided laminated menu and walked off to fill my drink order. There were approximately 10 other tables, with only two occupied when I arrived. When the server returned with my drink, I used the opportunity to ask her a few questions. Unfortunately, asking for the owner sets off alarm bells in the restaurant industry and I was likely identified as a potential "Karen" (sorry to all the good Karen's out there). A few moments later, the owner's sister was sitting beside me. I cleared things up, and she welcomed my questions.

I asked her how she would describe her sister and, without pause, she lovingly stated, "she's the nicest person you'd ever want to meet." She went on to share examples of her sister's unfailing compassion, patience and kindness towards her younger sibling over the years. I was elated to discover such a wonderful testimony about the power of patience between the walls of a humble little cafe.

A refreshed paint job and interior overhaul give the building a minimal no-frills small-town cafe feel. I never met Sonny Kimbel (or most of his family), but I have a sneaking suspicion his namesake cafe would have been just his style. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Alone, my mind wandered to all the people who've loved me just as well over the years. Protectors. Mentors. Believers. My biggest cheerleaders. Some were with me for moments while others have been around for a lifetime. The warm fuzzy feelings were returning as my server placed a red plastic basket on the table before me. I said "thank you" as she walked away then looked at my sandwich. I looked back at the menu. That definitely was not brioche bun. It was Texas toast. Seriously? I was miffed. I looked at my watch. I didn't have time to complain and wait for a new order. Annoyed, I sighed and picked up the sandwich to take a closer look. I laughed. It had to be the most Texas sized Texas toast I had ever seen, and I love Texas toast. I looked inside. The bologna wasn't thin, but it wasn't extra thick either. I guess any size slice would look meager between those slices of bread. Finally, I took a bite. Do you know what? It was exactly what I needed. The toast was lightly crisp and buttery on the outside, but the soft center easily collapsed with each bite. The cheese was superbly melted, and the slice of bologna was thick enough to provide full smokey flavor without the sandwich being overwhelmingly salty. The crinkle cut fries were crisp and my server quickly refilled my drink.

It wasn't on the menu, but my fried bologna sammich turned out to be full of life lessons about patience, compassion, kindness, love, grace, and getting more than we deserve. I had a great day that turned into a great week. I'd say I got a steal of a deal for around $10.

I encourage you to visit their Facebook page for hours and updates.