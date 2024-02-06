A variety of soup recipes

As we turn the calendar to November and set our clocks back one hour, it may also be time to pull out the stock pots and soup recipes.

My lifelong dear friend, Scott Tucker, has a bumper crop of sweet potatoes this year. They have dug and harvested bushels of sweet potatoes this fall, so I had to include this sweet potato soup recipe for him.

I tried to choose an assortment of soup recipes, but with so many to choose from, I couldn't include all I marked to add here today. As the winter season moves in on us, maybe a second soup column will be in order very soon.

Sweet Potato Soup

Sweet Potato Soup is a savory, creamy, and easy soup recipe.

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup celery, chopped

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 1/2 pounds sweet potato, peeled and cubed, about 4 cups

1 apple peeled, cored and chopped

1 inch ginger root, peeled

3 cups chicken broth or vegetable broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, optional garnish

1 handful croutons, optional garnish

1 tablespoon chives, finely chopped, optional garnish

Cook onion, garlic and celery in butter until tender. Add sweet potatoes, apple, curry powder, ginger and salt and pepper to taste.

Stir in chicken broth, cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are very tender.

Remove ginger and puree soup in a blender or with a hand blender. Add heavy cream and simmer five minutes longer. Top with crumbled bacon, croutons and chives.

Notes: Curry powder can be replaced with a cinnamon stick. Remove cinnamon stick before pureeing. Add 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper for a bit of heat.

To make this dairy free, replace heavy cream with full fat coconut milk.

Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/sweet-potato-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1nQYCy9B_fB__a-hbHuHtlWxeQBpyiRclquVbKrlfDEIrpPay_LfwpUHs

Beef, Bean and Cabbage Soup

This soup is so simple yet so tasty and delicious. A serving variation for this soup is to top it with homemade mashed potatoes for a variation of cabbage patch soup, but I like it just as it is.

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 (16 ounce) can kidney beans, undrained

1/2 head cabbage, chopped

1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes, liquid reserved

1 can water

4 beef bouillon cubes

Chopped fresh parsley (to garnish)

In large pot or Dutch oven, brown beef and onion. Add all ingredients except parsley.

Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for one hour.

You may add extra water if you like a thinner soup.

Garnish with parsley to serve.

Source: www.food.com/recipe/cabbage-and-beef-soup-21886

Shrimp Soup with Corn and Bacon

Creamy and flavorful, this easy shrimp soup is full of smoky bacon, sweet corn, tender potatoes and fresh herbs!

2 slices (about 1 ounce) thick-cut bacon, chopped

1/2 of a large onion, finely diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken broth (or more to thin, if desired)

1 celery rib, diced

1 medium russet potato, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch pieces

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme (or 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme)

1 (8.25 ounce) can cream-style corn

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels

1 cup whole milk, cream or half-and-half (or more to thin, if desired)

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

Old Bay seasoning, to taste

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional garnish: additional cooked, chopped bacon; thyme or parsley; sliced green onion

Fry chopped bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, just until lightly browned and the fat has rendered. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until softened (about 5 minutes). Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Slowly stir in the broth, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.

Add celery, potatoes, bay leaf, thyme, and cream-style corn. Bring to a simmer and cook until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally (about 15-20 minutes).

Stir in the corn kernels and milk (or cream). Simmer over low heat (do not boil) until the corn kernels are tender, but still slightly crunchy (about 5 minutes). Discard bay leaf.

Season shrimp with Old Bay. Stir in the shrimp and cook until opaque, about 4 minutes.

Stir in parsley; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve in bowls and garnish with additional bacon, herbs, or sliced green onion.

Notes: Cook the shrimp just until pink and opaque, then remove the soup from the heat. Overcooked shrimp become tough and rubbery.

Use whole milk, half-and-half or cream for a rich, smooth texture. This pot has a fairly thick, chowder-like consistency. If you prefer a thinner soup, increase the amount of broth or cream until it reaches your preferred texture.

Add more or less Old Bay to suit your taste. Start with a small amount on the shrimp, and then add more to the broth, if necessary.

Taste and season as you go. If you're using unsalted or low-sodium broth, you will likely need more salt than if you're starting with salted broth.

Add cooked, shredded chicken to the soup instead of the shrimp.

Try a shrimp and crab soup by swapping out the shrimp for an equal amount of crab. You might also like a combination of shrimp and crab for a creamy seafood chowder.

Add extra herbs, such as basil, oregano, chives or rosemary.

If using regular bacon instead of thick-cut bacon, increase the total number of strips to equal about 1 ounce.

For a Cajun shrimp soup, add plenty of zesty Cajun seasoning to the broth.

Double all of the ingredients to prepare a larger pot of soup.

Source: www.theseasonedmom.com/shrimp-soup/

Beef Taco Soup

Taco Soup is a hearty and satisfying recipe with plenty of ground beef, beans, corn, and tomatoes in a zesty taco flavored broth.

2 pounds ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves, garlic, minced

1 can (15 ounce) pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (15 ounce) red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (16 ounce) whole kernel corn, drained

1 can (14.5 ounce) Mexican-style diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (10 ounce) Ro-Tel tomatoes, undrained

1 envelope (1 ounce) taco seasoning mix

1 envelope (1 ounce) dry Ranch dressing mix

3 cups beef broth or water

Shredded Cheddar cheese, optional

Fritos or Tortilla Chips, optional

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

In a soup pot, combine the ground beef, onion, and garlic. Cook and crumble the beef until it is no longer pink. Drain. Combine the remaining ingredients except for the Cheddar, chips, and cilantro. Simmer for about 45 minutes to an hour.

Serve with Cheddar cheese and chips. Garnish with cilantro.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/taco-soup/?fbclid=IwAR20khYFDBDPS3fCHAe3s03Q1RlIua7cFDHGIcQrku0IStrA-LhPiAq3AZA

Grandma's Potato Soup

Sometimes there is nothing better than a bowl of homemade potato soup. I remember my mother making potato soup and it was so good on a cold day. After I had a couple of my wisdom teeth out, there she was in the kitchen making a fresh pan of potato soup for me. I would give almost anything to be with her in the kitchen again making her soup for the family.

4 Russet or Idaho potatoes

1 potato for the pot

15 ounces evaporated milk

15 ounces whole milk

15 ounces water

4 ounces unsalted butter

1 chopped celery stalk

1 chopped onion

1 tablespoon garlic juice

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

Peel and chop 4 potatoes into bite-sized chunks and place into a medium-sized stockpot. Place the 1 peeled potato into the pot.

Add evaporated milk and fill up empty can with each whole milk and water. Add butter, allow to melt. Add chopped celery, onion, chopped garlic, sea salt, and pepper. Stir until well blended.

Cook on low or simmer until potatoes are soft.

Do not allow soup to boil.

Source: www.copykat.com/grandmas-potato-soup/#recipe

Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Make this delicious simple to prepare creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup loaded with vegetables that the whole family will love.

2 (7-9 ounce) boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 peeled medium diced carrots

3 medium diced ribs celery

1 peeled small-dice yellow onion

3 finely minced cloves garlic

1 1/4 cups wild rice blend

8 cups chicken stock

4 tablespoons corn starch whisked with 3 tablespoons cold water

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley, optional

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Season the chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper and set aside.

Next, add the oil to a large pot over high heat and once it begins to lightly smoke add in the chicken, turn the heat down to medium and cook for 3-4 minutes. Flip over, turn the heat down to low and cook for 5 minutes and then flip back for a further 5 minutes or until browned and cooked throughout. Remove the chicken and roughly dice. Set aside.

Add the carrots, celery, onion and garlic to the pot and sweat the vegetables over low heat for 8-10 minutes until tender. Add the chicken back in along with the rice and chicken stock. Cover and cook over low heat for 25 minutes or until the rice is cooked.

Make the cornstarch and water mixture and mix it into the soup. It will become very thick. Finish by adding in cream, parsley, salt and pepper. Serve.

Notes: This will last up to 5 days covered in the refrigerator. To Freeze: cover it and keep in the freezer for up to 2 months. Be sure to thaw it for 1 day in the refrigerator before reheating.

If for some reason the rice has taken over and it's too thick, simply thin with a little bit of chicken stock.

If the cream separates for some reason, bring it to a boil in a pot and stir in the same amount of slurry and mix until thick.