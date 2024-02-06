A variety of soup recipes

As we turn the calendar to November and set our clocks back one hour, it may also be time to pull out the stock pots and soup recipes.
My lifelong dear friend, Scott Tucker, has a bumper crop of sweet potatoes this year. They have dug and harvested bushels of sweet potatoes this fall, so I had to include this sweet potato soup recipe for him.
I tried to choose an assortment of soup recipes, but with so many to choose from, I couldn't include all I marked to add here today. As the winter season moves in on us, maybe a second soup column will be in order very soon.
Sweet Potato Soup is a savory, creamy, and easy soup recipe.
Cook onion, garlic and celery in butter until tender. Add sweet potatoes, apple, curry powder, ginger and salt and pepper to taste.
Stir in chicken broth, cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are very tender.
Remove ginger and puree soup in a blender or with a hand blender. Add heavy cream and simmer five minutes longer. Top with crumbled bacon, croutons and chives.
Notes: Curry powder can be replaced with a cinnamon stick. Remove cinnamon stick before pureeing. Add 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper for a bit of heat.
To make this dairy free, replace heavy cream with full fat coconut milk.
Source: www.spendwithpennies.com/sweet-potato-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1nQYCy9B_fB__a-hbHuHtlWxeQBpyiRclquVbKrlfDEIrpPay_LfwpUHs
This soup is so simple yet so tasty and delicious. A serving variation for this soup is to top it with homemade mashed potatoes for a variation of cabbage patch soup, but I like it just as it is.
In large pot or Dutch oven, brown beef and onion. Add all ingredients except parsley.
Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for one hour.
You may add extra water if you like a thinner soup.
Garnish with parsley to serve.
Source: www.food.com/recipe/cabbage-and-beef-soup-21886
Creamy and flavorful, this easy shrimp soup is full of smoky bacon, sweet corn, tender potatoes and fresh herbs!
Optional garnish: additional cooked, chopped bacon; thyme or parsley; sliced green onion
Fry chopped bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, just until lightly browned and the fat has rendered. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until softened (about 5 minutes). Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Slowly stir in the broth, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot.
Add celery, potatoes, bay leaf, thyme, and cream-style corn. Bring to a simmer and cook until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally (about 15-20 minutes).
Stir in the corn kernels and milk (or cream). Simmer over low heat (do not boil) until the corn kernels are tender, but still slightly crunchy (about 5 minutes). Discard bay leaf.
Season shrimp with Old Bay. Stir in the shrimp and cook until opaque, about 4 minutes.
Stir in parsley; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Serve in bowls and garnish with additional bacon, herbs, or sliced green onion.
Notes: Cook the shrimp just until pink and opaque, then remove the soup from the heat. Overcooked shrimp become tough and rubbery.
Use whole milk, half-and-half or cream for a rich, smooth texture. This pot has a fairly thick, chowder-like consistency. If you prefer a thinner soup, increase the amount of broth or cream until it reaches your preferred texture.
Add more or less Old Bay to suit your taste. Start with a small amount on the shrimp, and then add more to the broth, if necessary.
Taste and season as you go. If you're using unsalted or low-sodium broth, you will likely need more salt than if you're starting with salted broth.
Add cooked, shredded chicken to the soup instead of the shrimp.
Try a shrimp and crab soup by swapping out the shrimp for an equal amount of crab. You might also like a combination of shrimp and crab for a creamy seafood chowder.
Add extra herbs, such as basil, oregano, chives or rosemary.
If using regular bacon instead of thick-cut bacon, increase the total number of strips to equal about 1 ounce.
For a Cajun shrimp soup, add plenty of zesty Cajun seasoning to the broth.
Double all of the ingredients to prepare a larger pot of soup.
Source: www.theseasonedmom.com/shrimp-soup/
Taco Soup is a hearty and satisfying recipe with plenty of ground beef, beans, corn, and tomatoes in a zesty taco flavored broth.
In a soup pot, combine the ground beef, onion, and garlic. Cook and crumble the beef until it is no longer pink. Drain. Combine the remaining ingredients except for the Cheddar, chips, and cilantro. Simmer for about 45 minutes to an hour.
Serve with Cheddar cheese and chips. Garnish with cilantro.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/taco-soup/?fbclid=IwAR20khYFDBDPS3fCHAe3s03Q1RlIua7cFDHGIcQrku0IStrA-LhPiAq3AZA
Sometimes there is nothing better than a bowl of homemade potato soup. I remember my mother making potato soup and it was so good on a cold day. After I had a couple of my wisdom teeth out, there she was in the kitchen making a fresh pan of potato soup for me. I would give almost anything to be with her in the kitchen again making her soup for the family.
Peel and chop 4 potatoes into bite-sized chunks and place into a medium-sized stockpot. Place the 1 peeled potato into the pot.
Add evaporated milk and fill up empty can with each whole milk and water. Add butter, allow to melt. Add chopped celery, onion, chopped garlic, sea salt, and pepper. Stir until well blended.
Cook on low or simmer until potatoes are soft.
Do not allow soup to boil.
Source: www.copykat.com/grandmas-potato-soup/#recipe
Make this delicious simple to prepare creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup loaded with vegetables that the whole family will love.
Season the chicken breasts on both sides with salt and pepper and set aside.
Next, add the oil to a large pot over high heat and once it begins to lightly smoke add in the chicken, turn the heat down to medium and cook for 3-4 minutes. Flip over, turn the heat down to low and cook for 5 minutes and then flip back for a further 5 minutes or until browned and cooked throughout. Remove the chicken and roughly dice. Set aside.
Add the carrots, celery, onion and garlic to the pot and sweat the vegetables over low heat for 8-10 minutes until tender. Add the chicken back in along with the rice and chicken stock. Cover and cook over low heat for 25 minutes or until the rice is cooked.
Make the cornstarch and water mixture and mix it into the soup. It will become very thick. Finish by adding in cream, parsley, salt and pepper. Serve.
Notes: This will last up to 5 days covered in the refrigerator. To Freeze: cover it and keep in the freezer for up to 2 months. Be sure to thaw it for 1 day in the refrigerator before reheating.
If for some reason the rice has taken over and it's too thick, simply thin with a little bit of chicken stock.
If the cream separates for some reason, bring it to a boil in a pot and stir in the same amount of slurry and mix until thick.
You can make this soup up to 2 days ahead of time.
Source: www.billyparisi.com/chicken-wild-rice-soup-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0WMBQYI3u5DDbVmbe9edXxgLYJPfk_WLv2KqwQ2XnKM2u2wM6Uk7pdQAM
Clam chowder is easier to make than you think — and the homemade version is unbelievably creamy, flavorful and chockfull of clams.
Heat a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving 1 tablespoon excess fat; set aside.
Melt butter in the stockpot. Add garlic and onion, and cook, stirring frequently, until onions have become translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in thyme until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk, vegetable stock, clam juice and bay leaf, and cook, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 1-2 minutes. Stir in potatoes.
Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 12-15 minutes.
Stir in half and half and clams until heated through, about 1-2 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste. If the soup is too thick, add more half and half as needed until desired consistency is reached.
Serve immediately, garnished with bacon and parsley, if desired.
Notes: Half and half is equal parts of whole milk and cream. For 1 cup half and half, you can substitute 3/4 cup whole milk plus 1/4 cup heavy cream or 2/3 cup skim or low-fat milk plus 1/3 cup heavy cream.
Cooking time may need to be adjusted depending on the thickness of the potatoes.
Source: www.damndelicious.net/2015/04/25/easy-clam-chowder/
This recipe is similar to a soup at Olive Garden and was created for you to make at home. Here's the delicious result! It's wonderful on a cool evening.
In a Dutch oven, brown chicken in 2 tablespoons butter. Remove and keep warm. In the same pan, saute the onion, carrot, celery and garlic in remaining butter until tender.
Whisk in flour until blended; gradually stir in the milk, cream, bouillon and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes.
Add the gnocchi and spinach; cook until spinach is wilted, 3-4 minutes. Add the chicken. Cover and simmer until heated through (do not boil), about 10 minutes.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/creamy-chicken-gnocchi-soup/?_cmp=recipeoftheday&_ebid=recipeoftheday10262021&_mid=447617&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
Add the butter and oil to the liner of a 6- or 8-quart Instant Pot and set to the saute setting. Once the butter is melted, add the onions, garlic, and sugar. Stir well to coat the onions. Cover the Instant Pot with the lid and lock into place. Seal the steam release handle. Select the high pressure setting and set the timer for 5 minutes. When the timer is up, manually release the pressure (unseal the steam release handle). Unlock and remove the lid, being careful of any remaining steam.
Add the thyme sprigs. Set to saute again and cook 18-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion broth is light golden in color.(You don't want the onions to get too mushy.) Combine the flour and wine in a small bowl. Add wine mixture and cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the broth, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and bay leaf.
Cover the Instant Pot with the lid and lock into place. Seal the steam release handle. Select high pressure and set the timer for 5 minutes. When the timer is up, manually release the pressure (unseal the steam release handle). Unlock and remove the lid, being careful of any remaining steam. Remove the bay leaf and thyme sprigs.
Preheat a broiler to high heat. Spread the mustard over top of each bread slice. Spoon the soup into 6 individual ovenproof ramekins. Top each with 1 bread slice and sprinkle the cheese evenly over top.
Place the ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil 1-2 minutes or until the cheese is melted and lightly browned. Garnish with thyme leaves and more black pepper, if desired.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a37001913/instant-pot-french-onion-soup-recipe/
Heat a soup pot over medium heat. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in the pot and add beef. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, just until steak is browned. Remove to a plate along with the juices.
Melt remaining butter in the now-empty pot. Add onion and cook until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until tender, about 5 more minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle in flour and cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in beef broth and cream. Bring to a boil. Add Worcestershire sauce and season to taste with salt and pepper.
Add noodles and cook for the length of time recommended on the package, or until cooked to your preferred firmness. Remove from heat. Stir in beef (along with the juices), sour cream and parsley. Taste once more to adjust seasoning and serve.
Notes: It's easiest to slice beef thinly when it's still somewhat frozen but not rock-hard.
You can substitute ground beef for the steak if you prefer. If you do make that substitution, you can brown the meat "dry" in the pan and leave out the extra 2 tablespoons of butter.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a103360/beef-stroganoff-soup/
This white bean soup is full of irresistible flavor, thanks to kale, lemon and tarragon! This healthy recipe will become an instant favorite.
Prep the fresh ingredients (see above).
In a Dutch oven or large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot, and celery and saute for 5 minutes.
Add the minced garlic and cook until just browned, about 1 minute. Add the potato, drained and rinsed white beans, vegetable broth, lemon zest, dried tarragon, kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper. Bring to a simmer and simmer for 15 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
Remove 3 cups of the hot soup (including broth and vegetables) and carefully blend it in a blender or immersion blender. Then pour it back into the pot to create a lightly creamy broth (you can skip this step if you prefer and it still tastes great!).
Stir in the chopped kale and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes more. Taste and add any additional salt, to taste (depending on your brand of vegetable broth). Eat immediately or save leftovers refrigerated for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 3 months.
Notes: We highly recommend grabbing dried tarragon at the store if you don't regularly stock it in your pantry: it makes the soup! In a pinch, substitute dried sage or thyme.
Source: www.acouplecooks.com/white-bean-soup/
Quick and Easy Taco Soup Recipe is filled with ground beef, beans, corn and taco seasoning. It's a quick dinner that uses lots of pantry staples!
Brown the ground beef and onion in a large pot, until cooked through and crumbled. Drain any excess fat.
Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and stir to combine. Cook over medium heat, letting simmer for about 10 minutes to let flavors blend.
Serve with optional taco toppings. Enjoy!
Notes: You can substitute ground beef with ground turkey or chicken if desired.
You don't have to drain the canned items, just pour them all in. But if you prefer to drain the beans and corn, make sure to add in at least 2 cups of beef broth to the soup.
Source: www.iwashyoudry.com/quick-and-easy-taco-soup-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0HWprZb6Uksc3w-4Qk5zJkeb_wnahd3Z3gMVXbn5yLJTU-codOhOcGatg
As the weather gets cooler, soup is the perfect cozy meal to warm you up.
Place the chicken in a large stock pot and fill with cold water. Fill to about two to three inches from the top of the pot. Add in the bay leaves and thyme. Place the pot over a medium flame and bring to a boil.
In the meantime, place the onion on a small frying pan and allow to cook over a medium/high flame for about five minutes or until the surface has charred. Flip to the other side to char the tunic (outer layer) of the onion for about three minutes. Try to move it around as to char as much of the rounded outer layer as possible. Place the onion into the soup. Charring the onion adds more flavor to the broth.
The pot of water should start boiling within 35 to 40 minutes. Once the water start to boil, add in the chicken bouillon, turmeric, cumin and mix together. Allow to cook for fifty minutes to an hour over a medium/low flame, stirring occasionally.
After about an hour, taste the broth and add salt if needed. I add in about one tablespoon of sea salt. Add in the carrots, celery, parsley, turnip, and leek. Mix together and cook for about another twenty-five to thirty minutes to allow the broth to absorb all of the flavors of the vegetables.
Enjoy with a bowl of tortellini, orzo, or whatever your favorite pasta is with soup. I remove the vegetables and chicken from the soup and set aside. Chop up the cooked vegetables and slice up some chicken pieces to add to each bowl. Strain any leftover broth and store in mason jars to use as chicken stock for other recipes. If storing in glass, let the broth cool down before storing in the fridge. If you want to freeze it for longer storage, do not store in glass.
Source: www.orsararecipes.net/chicken-soup-with-tortellini?fbclid=IwAR0HWprZb6Uksc3w-4Qk5zJkeb_wnahd3Z3gMVXbn5yLJTU-codOhOcGatg
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
