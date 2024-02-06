All sections
FeaturesMarch 25, 2021

A variety of salads for spring

There is a feeling of spring in the air, and it draws me to new and different salad recipes that I would like to try. I looked for a variety of recipes that include some type of protein, fruit and vegetables to make things interesting. Of course, the nice thing about salad recipes is that the recipe is just a guide and you can customize to your own preferences...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

There is a feeling of spring in the air, and it draws me to new and different salad recipes that I would like to try.

I looked for a variety of recipes that include some type of protein, fruit and vegetables to make things interesting. Of course, the nice thing about salad recipes is that the recipe is just a guide and you can customize to your own preferences.

I hope you enjoy these recipes that I have chosen to share with you today, as you have fun creating your own new salad favorites.

Avocado Cobb Salad with Chicken

  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 head romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered
  • 12 ounce cooked chicken, diced
  • 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1 avocado, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounce crumbled blue cheese
  • 5 ounce cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

In a jar, shake together vinegar, mustard, and oil and season with salt and pepper.

On a large platter, spread out lettuce, then add rows of hard-boiled egg, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes.

Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with dressing and garnish with chives.

Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58703/best-cobb-salad-recipe/

BLT Caesar Salad

BLT Caesar Salad combines the delicious flavors of a BLT with the simple perfection of Caesar Salad. The perfect side or main dish, this salad comes together quickly and is sure to be a hit!

  • 3 Romaine lettuce hearts, chopped
  • 1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup chopped cooked bacon
  • 1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese
  • 1 cup Parmesan croutons more to taste - recipe below
  • Marzetti Simply Dressed Caesar Salad Dressing

For Croutons:

  • 2 cups bread cubes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Fill a large salad bowl with chopped Romaine. Top with tomatoes, bacon and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Prepare croutons by tossing bread cubes with olive oil; sprinkle with grated Parmesan, salt and garlic powder.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.

Add croutons to salad. Top with salad dressing as desired.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blt-caesar-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Ftaacw8UnZ5bV_v5UikcqJ5DtMXanGbRxIVIG2aXn3AY4mVO-tbU7CdA

Easy Seafood Salad

This easy seafood salad is quick and easy to prepare yet full of flavor. Perfect for entertaining or any weeknight supper.

  • 1 medium orange
  • 1 medium lemon
  • 1 medium lime
  • 1/2 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 pound refrigerated fresh or imitation crabmeat, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet red pepper
  • Shredded lettuce
  • Assorted crackers

Finely grate zest from orange. Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from orange. Transfer zest and juice to a large bowl. Repeat with lemon and lime.

Add shrimp, crab, onion and pepper; toss to coat.

Serve on a bed of lettuce with crackers.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/easy-seafood-salad/print/

Summer Strawberry Salad

Take advantage of fresh berry season with this delicious Summer Strawberry Salad. Loaded with fresh strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, pecans, goat cheese and sparkling orange vinaigrette, this salad is the perfect balance of savory, sweet, crunchy, creamy and yummy!

For the salad:

  • 8 ounce mixed greens
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1/2 cup mandarin oranges
  • 3.5 ounces crumbled goat cheese
  • 2 tablespoons sliced green onions

For the Orange Salad Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup orange sparkling juice (such as Sanpellegrino)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper

Combine salad ingredients in a large serving bowl.

Combine dressing ingredients in a small jar with a lid. Shake well. Pour over salad immediately before serving.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/wp-json/mv-create/v1/creations/28/print

Amazing Strawberry Salad

This strawberry salad is made with bacon and topped off with a poppy seed dressing! Perfect for spring or summer, make this soon.

  • 4 ounces butter lettuce or any preferred lettuce
  • 1/2 pint fresh strawberries, about 8 strawberries, depending on size
  • 1/3 cup real bacon bits
  • 1/4 cup candied almonds

For the Poppyseed Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or white distilled
  • 1/2 teaspoon poppyseeds
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Place lettuce into a large bowl. Wash, hull and slice strawberries and add them to the bowl with the lettuce. Top with bacon bits and candied almonds.

Whisk all ingredients for dressing together in a bowl until smooth. Drizzle dressing over salad and serve.

Source: www.laurenslatest.com/strawberry-bacon-salad-with-greek-yogurt-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR0SiepB3hTzYVk30kSpHg66r1HNERTuuOqCr76ROqUILppP9KQJUfV5W3Q

Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

Such a delicious chicken salad recipe for sandwiches and lettuce wraps!

Salad:

  • 2 cups cooked and diced chicken breast
  • 3/4 cup halved red grapes
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1 medium Golden Delicious apple, diced
  • 1/2 cup chopped, toasted pecans
  • 1/3 cup golden raisins
  • 4 whole green onions, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons crushed pineapple

Dressing:

  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise (light is just fine)
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

Served In:

  • Lettuce wraps or bread/ rolls

Place all of the salad ingredients in a medium bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Add the dressing to the salad and mix well. Chill until ready to serve (or serve immediately). Scoop onto lettuce leaves for serving. The chicken salad may also be spread between two slices of bread or onto a croissant or roll and served as a sandwich.

Notes: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten-free, just make sure you use brands of canned pineapple, mayonnaise and soy sauce that are known to be gluten free. Serve on lettuce leaves or gluten-free bread.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/fruity-curry-chicken-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-56554

Balsamic Steak Gorgonzola Salad With Grilled Corn

A 20 minute, delicious steak and salad dinner recipe with tomatoes, red onion, home grilled corn, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, gremolata and balsamic vinaigrette. Perfect for the summer grilling months. This recipe calls for making a gremolata, which is a seasoning mixture usually consisting usually of grated lemon zest, minced garlic, and minced parsley.

For The Marinade:

  • 1 pound sirloin steak
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

For The Salad:

  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
  • 2 heads endive lettuce, outer leaves removed, halved and roughly chopped into 2-inch pieces
  • 6 cups mixed spring greens
  • 1 corn on the cob, husk removed
  • 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling corn

For The Gremolata:

  • 2 tablespoons basil leaves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons parsley, minced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest

For The Balsamic Vinaigrette:

  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Dash of salt and fresh ground black pepper

Marinate the steak: In a medium size bowl, stir together ingredients for the marinade. Place steaks in a large ziplock bag. Pour marinade over the steaks, seal the bag, and shake to coat. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Make the gremolata: Combine the basil, parsley, lemon zest, and garlic in a small bowl. Set aside.

Preheat a cast iron grill-pan at medium-high heat or an outdoor grill. Drizzle corn on the cob with 1 tablespoon olive oil and liberally sprinkle salt and pepper. Using tongs, place on the heated grill. Cook each side until grill marks form on the corn kernels and they are somewhat softened, about 10 minutes total. Remove from heat when done and let cool. Slice corn kernels off the cob.

Remove the steak from the fridge. Place on the grill or grill pan. Grill both sides 4-5 minutes for rare to medium rare. Remove steak to a plate and let rest for five minutes. Slice thinly against the grain.

In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients for vinaigrette.

Toss together half of the vinaigrette, half of the gremolata, mixed greens, endives, tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced corn, and red onion in a large bowl.

Lay sliced steak on top of salad. Drizzle steak and salad with gremolata and remaining vinaigrette as desired.

Source: www.aberdeenskitchen.com/2019/07/balsamic-steak-gorgonzola-salad-with-grilled-corn/#tasty-recipes-14446-jump-target

Blueberry Feta Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

This Blueberry Feta Salad is your new go-to salad for spring! It combines fresh blueberries with feta cheese, almonds, and a lemon poppyseed vinaigrette.

  • 6 cups mixed greens
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup almonds
  • 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Layer salad ingredients in large salad bowl or platter.

Prepare dressing by combining all ingredients in a container with a lid; shake vigorously to combine. Toss salad with dressing.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blueberry-feta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR01U1ZKmuKPnrqjyNSgx6mHSrIxW5opfxSX2a8qTm4salr633-NZUiBFhk

Chicken, Cranberry, Pecan Salad Wraps

Chicken, Cranberry, Pecan Salad Wraps - a super lunch or wonderful addition! This salad is perfect for any occasion and very easy to make, delicious and satisfying!

Serve as a wrap or on the plate as an entree salad.

  • 3 cup cooked, shredded chicken
  • 1/2 cup dried, sweetened cranberries
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 3/4 cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • Salt, optional
  • White pepper, optional
  • 1 teaspoon parsley, fresh
  • 4 large tortillas or wraps

In a large bowl combine chicken, cranberries, pecans and celery. Stir to combine. Add mayonnaise, salt, white pepper and mix well.

Place tortilla on a plate. Layer with a spoonful of chicken mixture, sprinkle with a pinch of fresh parsley. Roll wrap, cut and enjoy.

Note: You may want to add more or less mayonnaise, depending on your taste, serve on lettuce or spinach if you desired, instead of making this into a wrap.

Source: www.yummiestfood.com/chicken-cranberry-pecan-salad-wraps-recipe/

Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad

Balsamic Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad is a quick and easy meal in a salad! Seared chicken, fresh mozzarella and tomato halves, creamy avocado slices and shredded basil leaves are drizzled with an incredible balsamic dressing that doubles as a marinade for the ultimate salad.

Marinade/Dressing:

  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Salad:

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breast fillets
  • 5 cups Romaine lettuce, washed and dried
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 cup mini mozzarella / bocconcini cheese balls
  • 1/4 cup basil leaves, thinly sliced
  • Salt and pepper, to season

Whisk marinade ingredients together to combine. Place chicken into a shallow dish; pour 4 tablespoons of the dressing / marinade onto the chicken and stir around to evenly coat chicken. Reserve the untouched marinade to use as a dressing.

Heat about one teaspoon of oil in a large grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat and grill or sear chicken fillets on each side until golden, crispy and cooked through. Once chicken is cooked, set aside and allow to rest.

Slice chicken into strips and prepare salad with lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and chicken. Top with basil strips; drizzle with the remaining dressing; season with salt and pepper; serve.

Source: www.cafedelites.com/chicken-avocado-caprese-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-40393

BLT Balsamic Chicken Avocado Salad

BLT Balsamic Chicken Avocado Feta Salad is a delicious twist to a BLT in a bowl! With a balsamic dressing that doubles as a marinade you won't even miss the bread in this mega loaded salad.

Balsamic Dressing / Marinade:

  • 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons water (or more oil if you wish)
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoon salt (adjust to your tastes)
  • 4 skinless and boneless chicken thighs (or breast fillets)

Salad:

  • 5 ounces bacon , diced and trimmed of all fat
  • 8 cups mixed salad lettuce leaves (or Romaine lettuce
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • Extra Italian seasoning
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Whisk balsamic dressing / marinade ingredients together until well combined. Pour 2-3 tablespoons into a shallow bowl. Add the chicken thighs and coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper; set aside for 10 minutes while the frying bacon.

Fry bacon until crisp in a skillet over medium-high heat. Wipe pan over with paper towel.

Cook chicken fillets until crisp and cooked through (about 7 minutes each side).

Arrange all salad ingredients in a large bowl. Top with the bacon, chicken, avocado and sprinkle with feta, extra Italian seasoning and salt and pepper to your tastes. Drizzle with the remaining dressing, and serve.

Source: www.cafedelites.com/blt-balsamic-chicken-avocado-feta-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-40432

Loaded Greek Chicken Avocado Salad

Loaded Greek Chicken Avocado Salad is another meal in a salad! Full of Greek flavors and a 5-ingredient dressing that doubles as a marinade!

  • 2 large skinless boneless chicken breasts , halved to make four fillets

Dressing / Marinade:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice (juice of 1 lemon)
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic (or 2 large garlic cloves, minced)
  • 2 tablespoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Cracked pepper

For The Salad:

  • 4 cups romaine lettuce leaves, washed and shredded
  • 2 large cucumbers, halved lengthways and sliced
  • 2 vine ripened tomatoes, cut into small wedges
  • 1/2 green pepper, deseeded and sliced
  • 1/2 red onion, sliced thinly
  • 7 ounces fresh Feta cheese, cubed
  • 1/2 cup (3 ounces pitted Kalamata olives, halved lengthways
  • 1 avocado

Whisk together all the marinade / dressing ingredients in large, shallow dish. Pour out 1/2 cup to use as the dressing; reserve in the refrigerator for later to use as the dressing.

Add the chicken to the marinade in the shallow dish and evenly coat; cover and allow to marinade for 30 minutes.

While chicken is marinating, prepare all of the salad ingredients (except for the avocado) in a large bowl and mix.

Heat a large grill pan or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and add to the pan along with any marinade left over in the bowl. Grill or sear until the chicken is golden on the outside and cooked through, (about 5-6 minutes each side).

Remove chicken from the pan and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Slice thickly and arrange over salad. Slice avocados and arrange on salad. Drizzle with the reserved untouched dressing, and serve!

Source: www.cafedelites.com/loaded-greek-chicken-avocado-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-40172

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

