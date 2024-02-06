A variety of salads for spring

There is a feeling of spring in the air, and it draws me to new and different salad recipes that I would like to try.

I looked for a variety of recipes that include some type of protein, fruit and vegetables to make things interesting. Of course, the nice thing about salad recipes is that the recipe is just a guide and you can customize to your own preferences.

I hope you enjoy these recipes that I have chosen to share with you today, as you have fun creating your own new salad favorites.

Avocado Cobb Salad with Chicken

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 head romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered

12 ounce cooked chicken, diced

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 avocado, thinly sliced

4 ounce crumbled blue cheese

5 ounce cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives

In a jar, shake together vinegar, mustard, and oil and season with salt and pepper.

On a large platter, spread out lettuce, then add rows of hard-boiled egg, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes.

Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with dressing and garnish with chives.

Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58703/best-cobb-salad-recipe/

BLT Caesar Salad

BLT Caesar Salad combines the delicious flavors of a BLT with the simple perfection of Caesar Salad. The perfect side or main dish, this salad comes together quickly and is sure to be a hit!

3 Romaine lettuce hearts, chopped

1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes

1 cup chopped cooked bacon

1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

1 cup Parmesan croutons more to taste - recipe below

Marzetti Simply Dressed Caesar Salad Dressing

For Croutons:

2 cups bread cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Fill a large salad bowl with chopped Romaine. Top with tomatoes, bacon and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Prepare croutons by tossing bread cubes with olive oil; sprinkle with grated Parmesan, salt and garlic powder.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.

Add croutons to salad. Top with salad dressing as desired.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blt-caesar-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Ftaacw8UnZ5bV_v5UikcqJ5DtMXanGbRxIVIG2aXn3AY4mVO-tbU7CdA

Easy Seafood Salad

This easy seafood salad is quick and easy to prepare yet full of flavor. Perfect for entertaining or any weeknight supper.

1 medium orange

1 medium lemon

1 medium lime

1/2 pound peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), coarsely chopped

1/2 pound refrigerated fresh or imitation crabmeat, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion

2 tablespoons finely chopped sweet red pepper

Shredded lettuce

Assorted crackers

Finely grate zest from orange. Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from orange. Transfer zest and juice to a large bowl. Repeat with lemon and lime.

Add shrimp, crab, onion and pepper; toss to coat.

Serve on a bed of lettuce with crackers.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/easy-seafood-salad/print/

Summer Strawberry Salad

Take advantage of fresh berry season with this delicious Summer Strawberry Salad. Loaded with fresh strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, pecans, goat cheese and sparkling orange vinaigrette, this salad is the perfect balance of savory, sweet, crunchy, creamy and yummy!

For the salad:

8 ounce mixed greens

1 cup sliced strawberries

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup mandarin oranges

3.5 ounces crumbled goat cheese

2 tablespoons sliced green onions

For the Orange Salad Dressing:

1/2 cup orange sparkling juice (such as Sanpellegrino)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1/2 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Combine salad ingredients in a large serving bowl.

Combine dressing ingredients in a small jar with a lid. Shake well. Pour over salad immediately before serving.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/wp-json/mv-create/v1/creations/28/print

Amazing Strawberry Salad

This strawberry salad is made with bacon and topped off with a poppy seed dressing! Perfect for spring or summer, make this soon.

4 ounces butter lettuce or any preferred lettuce

1/2 pint fresh strawberries, about 8 strawberries, depending on size

1/3 cup real bacon bits

1/4 cup candied almonds

For the Poppyseed Dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar or white distilled

1/2 teaspoon poppyseeds

Salt and pepper to taste

Place lettuce into a large bowl. Wash, hull and slice strawberries and add them to the bowl with the lettuce. Top with bacon bits and candied almonds.

Whisk all ingredients for dressing together in a bowl until smooth. Drizzle dressing over salad and serve.

Source: www.laurenslatest.com/strawberry-bacon-salad-with-greek-yogurt-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR0SiepB3hTzYVk30kSpHg66r1HNERTuuOqCr76ROqUILppP9KQJUfV5W3Q

Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

Such a delicious chicken salad recipe for sandwiches and lettuce wraps!

Salad:

2 cups cooked and diced chicken breast

3/4 cup halved red grapes

1/2 cup diced celery

1 medium Golden Delicious apple, diced

1/2 cup chopped, toasted pecans

1/3 cup golden raisins

4 whole green onions, chopped

3 tablespoons crushed pineapple

Dressing:

3/4 cup mayonnaise (light is just fine)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

Served In:

Lettuce wraps or bread/ rolls

Place all of the salad ingredients in a medium bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Add the dressing to the salad and mix well. Chill until ready to serve (or serve immediately). Scoop onto lettuce leaves for serving. The chicken salad may also be spread between two slices of bread or onto a croissant or roll and served as a sandwich.

Notes: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten-free, just make sure you use brands of canned pineapple, mayonnaise and soy sauce that are known to be gluten free. Serve on lettuce leaves or gluten-free bread.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/fruity-curry-chicken-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-56554

Balsamic Steak Gorgonzola Salad With Grilled Corn

A 20 minute, delicious steak and salad dinner recipe with tomatoes, red onion, home grilled corn, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, gremolata and balsamic vinaigrette. Perfect for the summer grilling months. This recipe calls for making a gremolata, which is a seasoning mixture usually consisting usually of grated lemon zest, minced garlic, and minced parsley.

For The Marinade:

1 pound sirloin steak

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

For The Salad: