A variety of salads for spring

There is a feeling of spring in the air, and it draws me to new and different salad recipes that I would like to try.
I looked for a variety of recipes that include some type of protein, fruit and vegetables to make things interesting. Of course, the nice thing about salad recipes is that the recipe is just a guide and you can customize to your own preferences.
I hope you enjoy these recipes that I have chosen to share with you today, as you have fun creating your own new salad favorites.
In a jar, shake together vinegar, mustard, and oil and season with salt and pepper.
On a large platter, spread out lettuce, then add rows of hard-boiled egg, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes.
Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with dressing and garnish with chives.
Source: www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58703/best-cobb-salad-recipe/
BLT Caesar Salad combines the delicious flavors of a BLT with the simple perfection of Caesar Salad. The perfect side or main dish, this salad comes together quickly and is sure to be a hit!
For Croutons:
Fill a large salad bowl with chopped Romaine. Top with tomatoes, bacon and shaved Parmesan cheese.
Prepare croutons by tossing bread cubes with olive oil; sprinkle with grated Parmesan, salt and garlic powder.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.
Add croutons to salad. Top with salad dressing as desired.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blt-caesar-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Ftaacw8UnZ5bV_v5UikcqJ5DtMXanGbRxIVIG2aXn3AY4mVO-tbU7CdA
This easy seafood salad is quick and easy to prepare yet full of flavor. Perfect for entertaining or any weeknight supper.
Finely grate zest from orange. Cut orange crosswise in half; squeeze juice from orange. Transfer zest and juice to a large bowl. Repeat with lemon and lime.
Add shrimp, crab, onion and pepper; toss to coat.
Serve on a bed of lettuce with crackers.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/easy-seafood-salad/print/
Take advantage of fresh berry season with this delicious Summer Strawberry Salad. Loaded with fresh strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, pecans, goat cheese and sparkling orange vinaigrette, this salad is the perfect balance of savory, sweet, crunchy, creamy and yummy!
For the salad:
For the Orange Salad Dressing:
Combine salad ingredients in a large serving bowl.
Combine dressing ingredients in a small jar with a lid. Shake well. Pour over salad immediately before serving.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/wp-json/mv-create/v1/creations/28/print
This strawberry salad is made with bacon and topped off with a poppy seed dressing! Perfect for spring or summer, make this soon.
For the Poppyseed Dressing:
Place lettuce into a large bowl. Wash, hull and slice strawberries and add them to the bowl with the lettuce. Top with bacon bits and candied almonds.
Whisk all ingredients for dressing together in a bowl until smooth. Drizzle dressing over salad and serve.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/strawberry-bacon-salad-with-greek-yogurt-poppyseed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR0SiepB3hTzYVk30kSpHg66r1HNERTuuOqCr76ROqUILppP9KQJUfV5W3Q
Such a delicious chicken salad recipe for sandwiches and lettuce wraps!
Salad:
Dressing:
Served In:
Place all of the salad ingredients in a medium bowl.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Add the dressing to the salad and mix well. Chill until ready to serve (or serve immediately). Scoop onto lettuce leaves for serving. The chicken salad may also be spread between two slices of bread or onto a croissant or roll and served as a sandwich.
Notes: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten-free, just make sure you use brands of canned pineapple, mayonnaise and soy sauce that are known to be gluten free. Serve on lettuce leaves or gluten-free bread.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/fruity-curry-chicken-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-56554
A 20 minute, delicious steak and salad dinner recipe with tomatoes, red onion, home grilled corn, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, gremolata and balsamic vinaigrette. Perfect for the summer grilling months. This recipe calls for making a gremolata, which is a seasoning mixture usually consisting usually of grated lemon zest, minced garlic, and minced parsley.
For The Marinade:
For The Salad:
For The Gremolata:
For The Balsamic Vinaigrette:
Marinate the steak: In a medium size bowl, stir together ingredients for the marinade. Place steaks in a large ziplock bag. Pour marinade over the steaks, seal the bag, and shake to coat. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Make the gremolata: Combine the basil, parsley, lemon zest, and garlic in a small bowl. Set aside.
Preheat a cast iron grill-pan at medium-high heat or an outdoor grill. Drizzle corn on the cob with 1 tablespoon olive oil and liberally sprinkle salt and pepper. Using tongs, place on the heated grill. Cook each side until grill marks form on the corn kernels and they are somewhat softened, about 10 minutes total. Remove from heat when done and let cool. Slice corn kernels off the cob.
Remove the steak from the fridge. Place on the grill or grill pan. Grill both sides 4-5 minutes for rare to medium rare. Remove steak to a plate and let rest for five minutes. Slice thinly against the grain.
In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients for vinaigrette.
Toss together half of the vinaigrette, half of the gremolata, mixed greens, endives, tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced corn, and red onion in a large bowl.
Lay sliced steak on top of salad. Drizzle steak and salad with gremolata and remaining vinaigrette as desired.
Source: www.aberdeenskitchen.com/2019/07/balsamic-steak-gorgonzola-salad-with-grilled-corn/#tasty-recipes-14446-jump-target
This Blueberry Feta Salad is your new go-to salad for spring! It combines fresh blueberries with feta cheese, almonds, and a lemon poppyseed vinaigrette.
Layer salad ingredients in large salad bowl or platter.
Prepare dressing by combining all ingredients in a container with a lid; shake vigorously to combine. Toss salad with dressing.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/blueberry-feta-salad/?fbclid=IwAR01U1ZKmuKPnrqjyNSgx6mHSrIxW5opfxSX2a8qTm4salr633-NZUiBFhk
Chicken, Cranberry, Pecan Salad Wraps - a super lunch or wonderful addition! This salad is perfect for any occasion and very easy to make, delicious and satisfying!
Serve as a wrap or on the plate as an entree salad.
In a large bowl combine chicken, cranberries, pecans and celery. Stir to combine. Add mayonnaise, salt, white pepper and mix well.
Place tortilla on a plate. Layer with a spoonful of chicken mixture, sprinkle with a pinch of fresh parsley. Roll wrap, cut and enjoy.
Note: You may want to add more or less mayonnaise, depending on your taste, serve on lettuce or spinach if you desired, instead of making this into a wrap.
Source: www.yummiestfood.com/chicken-cranberry-pecan-salad-wraps-recipe/
Balsamic Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad is a quick and easy meal in a salad! Seared chicken, fresh mozzarella and tomato halves, creamy avocado slices and shredded basil leaves are drizzled with an incredible balsamic dressing that doubles as a marinade for the ultimate salad.
Marinade/Dressing:
Salad:
Whisk marinade ingredients together to combine. Place chicken into a shallow dish; pour 4 tablespoons of the dressing / marinade onto the chicken and stir around to evenly coat chicken. Reserve the untouched marinade to use as a dressing.
Heat about one teaspoon of oil in a large grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat and grill or sear chicken fillets on each side until golden, crispy and cooked through. Once chicken is cooked, set aside and allow to rest.
Slice chicken into strips and prepare salad with lettuce, avocado slices, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and chicken. Top with basil strips; drizzle with the remaining dressing; season with salt and pepper; serve.
Source: www.cafedelites.com/chicken-avocado-caprese-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-40393
BLT Balsamic Chicken Avocado Feta Salad is a delicious twist to a BLT in a bowl! With a balsamic dressing that doubles as a marinade you won't even miss the bread in this mega loaded salad.
Balsamic Dressing / Marinade:
Salad:
Whisk balsamic dressing / marinade ingredients together until well combined. Pour 2-3 tablespoons into a shallow bowl. Add the chicken thighs and coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper; set aside for 10 minutes while the frying bacon.
Fry bacon until crisp in a skillet over medium-high heat. Wipe pan over with paper towel.
Cook chicken fillets until crisp and cooked through (about 7 minutes each side).
Arrange all salad ingredients in a large bowl. Top with the bacon, chicken, avocado and sprinkle with feta, extra Italian seasoning and salt and pepper to your tastes. Drizzle with the remaining dressing, and serve.
Source: www.cafedelites.com/blt-balsamic-chicken-avocado-feta-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-40432
Loaded Greek Chicken Avocado Salad is another meal in a salad! Full of Greek flavors and a 5-ingredient dressing that doubles as a marinade!
Dressing / Marinade:
For The Salad:
Whisk together all the marinade / dressing ingredients in large, shallow dish. Pour out 1/2 cup to use as the dressing; reserve in the refrigerator for later to use as the dressing.
Add the chicken to the marinade in the shallow dish and evenly coat; cover and allow to marinade for 30 minutes.
While chicken is marinating, prepare all of the salad ingredients (except for the avocado) in a large bowl and mix.
Heat a large grill pan or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and add to the pan along with any marinade left over in the bowl. Grill or sear until the chicken is golden on the outside and cooked through, (about 5-6 minutes each side).
Remove chicken from the pan and allow to rest for 5 minutes. Slice thickly and arrange over salad. Slice avocados and arrange on salad. Drizzle with the reserved untouched dressing, and serve!
Source: www.cafedelites.com/loaded-greek-chicken-avocado-salad/#wprm-recipe-container-40172
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
