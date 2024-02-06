A variety of recipes to try

Recently I have stumbled upon several recipes that sound interesting and I think I will save them for later and give them a try. Eventually I go back and revisit the saved items and pull a few out to try and to share with you.

Today I have a wide variety of recipes from appetizers to desserts for you to take a look at and plan to put into your own recipe files. Have fun and be sure to go online to read all of the recipes shared with you today.

Crispy Parmesan Tomato Chips

6 cups thinly sliced beefsteak tomatoes

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Gently drizzle and toss the sliced tomatoes in the olive oil to coat slices. Place slices without overlapping onto dehydrator shelves or a baking pan.

If you are baking, preheat oven to 200 degrees.

In a small bowl whisk together the remaining ingredients. Sprinkle mixture over each slice.

Depending on how thick the slices of tomato are, dehydrating could take anywhere from 12-24 hours. If baking check every 30 minutes until edges show some charring, could take 4-5 hours.

Source: www.sugarfreemom.com/recipes/crispy-parmesan-tomato-chips/

Sloppy Dorothy Sandwiches

Move over Joe!! There is a new and improved version of your classic. These Sloppy Dorothy sandwiches are made with Dorothy Lynch Dressing and will have you licking your fingers in pure satisfaction!

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon dried onion (or 1/4 cup fresh)

Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste plus 1 can water

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

For Serving: 6-8 hamburger buns

Dill pickle slices and American cheese slices, (optional)

Combine ground beef, garlic, onion, salt and pepper in a Dutch oven. Brown until cooked through. Add in the onion powder, garlic powder, mustard powder, tomato paste and water, honey, Dorothy Lynch, and Worcestershire sauce. Stir to combine.

Turn down to low. Simmer 30 minutes, stirring frequently

Serve on hamburger buns, with slices of American cheese and pickles if desired. Always with potato chips!

Notes: To adapt this recipe for a crock pot: Brown hamburger with onion, garlic and salt and pepper. Add the meat and the rest of the ingredients (with the exception of buns, cheese and pickles) to your slow cooker. Stir and cook on low for 5-6 hours. Enjoy on buns with cheese and pickles. (Don't forget the potato chips!)

Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/sloppy-dorothy-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR0NsctqOA4g_Je63RF6JE7ByZNkrVnJ7oW7tydBbMSve4t-0cOltlDrlRo

Layered Vegetable Casserole

Onion, sweet or yellow

Tomato, red ripe

Zucchini

Yellow squash

Eggplant

Mozzarella, sliced into slices

Slice all vegetables into thin slices. Stand up on edge, alternating the each kind of the vegetables then mozzarella slices, and repeat until a desired size baking dish is full.

Drizzling on olive oil, sprinkle on Italian seasoning, lemon pepper, sea salt, onion and garlic powder.

Bake at 375 degrees approximately 30 minutes, just depends on how firm you like your veggies.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/MamasFavoriteRecipes/permalink/1915624888587298

Calabash Shrimp

Calabash Shrimp — these fried shrimp have a light and crispy coating. Serve with cocktail sauce for an amazing seafood dinner entree.

2 large eggs

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup self-rising flour

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 1/2 pounds medium to large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Vegetable oil

Whisk together eggs and evaporated milk in a shallow bowl.

In a second shallow bowl, whisk together flour, garlic salt, pepper, and paprika.

Pour about 2-inches of oil into a Dutch oven. Heat to about 350 degrees.

Working in batches, dip shrimp in egg mixture and coat in flour mixture.

Fry until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Fry for less time if you are using smaller shrimp.

Don't crowd the pan when frying. It will drop the temperature of the oil too much.

Remember when frying shrimp, it only takes a couple of minutes, so avoid overcooking.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/calabash-shrimp/?fbclid=IwAR34tzLnIQsBLRBlLnOyp7NvWZNkVlbSLaf7DhIJpn_T1pr5B5blt-FcxsE

Best Burger Sauce Recipe

This burger sauce is the absolute best addition to your grilled hamburgers.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon white vinegar

2 teaspoons sweet pickle relish

1/2 to 1 teaspoon granulated white sugar

1 teaspoon finely grated onion

1/8 teaspoon salt

Dash of freshly ground black pepper

Dash of ground cayenne pepper

In a small bowl, whisk together all of the sauce ingredients. If you tend to like a sweeter sauce, add 1 full teaspoon of sugar.

Refrigerate the sauce until your burgers are ready to assemble. This may be may up to 1 day ahead.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/best-burger-sauce-recipe/#wprm-recipe-container-44400

Triple Berry Salad

If you like berries, you're sure to fall in love with this delicious Triple Berry Salad! Packed with three types of berries, crumbled goat cheese, green onions, and crunchy almonds, this salad is the perfect way to take advantage of fresh berry season. And the honey balsamic dressing is to die for. Feel free to switch out the berries for your favorites and the same with the nuts, just use what you have on hand or your favorites.

For the salad:

10 ounces mixed greens

1 cup fresh blackberries

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

4 ounces crumbled goat cheese

1 bunch (6-7) green onions, sliced

1/3 cup sliced almonds

For the Honey Balsamic Dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Place mixed greens in a large salad bowl. Top with berries, onions, almonds, and goat cheese.

In a separate small container with a lid, combine ingredients for dressing. Shake well and drizzle over salad.

Toss to combine. Serve immediately.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/triple-berry-salad/?fbclid=IwAR37iqGuFdaNL7RrIy1z27mSMU4Pf2UPuZIAaLK1Ka_qDo37Jq0GEvjb-r0

Easy Homemade Pepperoni Pizza Puffs

These Easy Homemade Pepperoni Pizza Puffs only need a handful of ingredients. A delicious snack or appetizer that taste like little biscuits full of Italian flavors!

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons Italian Seasoning, or to taste

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup pepperoni, diced

1/2 cup pizza sauce, for dipping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Spray a 24-count muffin tin (or two 12-count muffin tins) really well using non-stick cooking spray. Get the inside and sides of them really good so they don't stick.

Chop the pepperoni into smaller bite-sized pieces.

In a bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, Italian seasoning and salt. Stir in milk and beaten egg. Add in shredded cheese and diced pepperoni and crushed red pepper (about 1/2 teaspoon), if using.

Let mixture sit for about 10 minutes. Spoon mixture into muffin tins or use a spring-release cookie scoop.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes (until golden brown.).

Serve with warm marinara sauce, for dipping.

Notes: You can also spice it up a bit and add in some red pepper flakes (about 1/2 teaspoon.) Try adding in cooked and crumbled sausage, or even diced green or red peppers.