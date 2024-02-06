A variety of recipes to try

Recently I have stumbled upon several recipes that sound interesting and I think I will save them for later and give them a try. Eventually I go back and revisit the saved items and pull a few out to try and to share with you.
Today I have a wide variety of recipes from appetizers to desserts for you to take a look at and plan to put into your own recipe files. Have fun and be sure to go online to read all of the recipes shared with you today.
Gently drizzle and toss the sliced tomatoes in the olive oil to coat slices. Place slices without overlapping onto dehydrator shelves or a baking pan.
If you are baking, preheat oven to 200 degrees.
In a small bowl whisk together the remaining ingredients. Sprinkle mixture over each slice.
Depending on how thick the slices of tomato are, dehydrating could take anywhere from 12-24 hours. If baking check every 30 minutes until edges show some charring, could take 4-5 hours.
Source: www.sugarfreemom.com/recipes/crispy-parmesan-tomato-chips/
Move over Joe!! There is a new and improved version of your classic. These Sloppy Dorothy sandwiches are made with Dorothy Lynch Dressing and will have you licking your fingers in pure satisfaction!
For Serving: 6-8 hamburger buns
Combine ground beef, garlic, onion, salt and pepper in a Dutch oven. Brown until cooked through. Add in the onion powder, garlic powder, mustard powder, tomato paste and water, honey, Dorothy Lynch, and Worcestershire sauce. Stir to combine.
Turn down to low. Simmer 30 minutes, stirring frequently
Serve on hamburger buns, with slices of American cheese and pickles if desired. Always with potato chips!
Notes: To adapt this recipe for a crock pot: Brown hamburger with onion, garlic and salt and pepper. Add the meat and the rest of the ingredients (with the exception of buns, cheese and pickles) to your slow cooker. Stir and cook on low for 5-6 hours. Enjoy on buns with cheese and pickles. (Don't forget the potato chips!)
Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/sloppy-dorothy-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR0NsctqOA4g_Je63RF6JE7ByZNkrVnJ7oW7tydBbMSve4t-0cOltlDrlRo
Slice all vegetables into thin slices. Stand up on edge, alternating the each kind of the vegetables then mozzarella slices, and repeat until a desired size baking dish is full.
Drizzling on olive oil, sprinkle on Italian seasoning, lemon pepper, sea salt, onion and garlic powder.
Bake at 375 degrees approximately 30 minutes, just depends on how firm you like your veggies.
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/MamasFavoriteRecipes/permalink/1915624888587298
Calabash Shrimp — these fried shrimp have a light and crispy coating. Serve with cocktail sauce for an amazing seafood dinner entree.
Whisk together eggs and evaporated milk in a shallow bowl.
In a second shallow bowl, whisk together flour, garlic salt, pepper, and paprika.
Pour about 2-inches of oil into a Dutch oven. Heat to about 350 degrees.
Working in batches, dip shrimp in egg mixture and coat in flour mixture.
Fry until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Fry for less time if you are using smaller shrimp.
Don't crowd the pan when frying. It will drop the temperature of the oil too much.
Remember when frying shrimp, it only takes a couple of minutes, so avoid overcooking.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/calabash-shrimp/?fbclid=IwAR34tzLnIQsBLRBlLnOyp7NvWZNkVlbSLaf7DhIJpn_T1pr5B5blt-FcxsE
This burger sauce is the absolute best addition to your grilled hamburgers.
In a small bowl, whisk together all of the sauce ingredients. If you tend to like a sweeter sauce, add 1 full teaspoon of sugar.
Refrigerate the sauce until your burgers are ready to assemble. This may be may up to 1 day ahead.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/best-burger-sauce-recipe/#wprm-recipe-container-44400
If you like berries, you're sure to fall in love with this delicious Triple Berry Salad! Packed with three types of berries, crumbled goat cheese, green onions, and crunchy almonds, this salad is the perfect way to take advantage of fresh berry season. And the honey balsamic dressing is to die for. Feel free to switch out the berries for your favorites and the same with the nuts, just use what you have on hand or your favorites.
For the salad:
For the Honey Balsamic Dressing:
Place mixed greens in a large salad bowl. Top with berries, onions, almonds, and goat cheese.
In a separate small container with a lid, combine ingredients for dressing. Shake well and drizzle over salad.
Toss to combine. Serve immediately.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/triple-berry-salad/?fbclid=IwAR37iqGuFdaNL7RrIy1z27mSMU4Pf2UPuZIAaLK1Ka_qDo37Jq0GEvjb-r0
These Easy Homemade Pepperoni Pizza Puffs only need a handful of ingredients. A delicious snack or appetizer that taste like little biscuits full of Italian flavors!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Spray a 24-count muffin tin (or two 12-count muffin tins) really well using non-stick cooking spray. Get the inside and sides of them really good so they don't stick.
Chop the pepperoni into smaller bite-sized pieces.
In a bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, Italian seasoning and salt. Stir in milk and beaten egg. Add in shredded cheese and diced pepperoni and crushed red pepper (about 1/2 teaspoon), if using.
Let mixture sit for about 10 minutes. Spoon mixture into muffin tins or use a spring-release cookie scoop.
Bake for about 20-25 minutes (until golden brown.).
Serve with warm marinara sauce, for dipping.
Notes: You can also spice it up a bit and add in some red pepper flakes (about 1/2 teaspoon.) Try adding in cooked and crumbled sausage, or even diced green or red peppers.
Use a good quality Italian seasoning. Some store brand seasonings can have an overwhelming amount of oregano rather than an even blend and this can really throw off the flavor of these pizza puffs.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/pepperoni-pizza-puffs/?fbclid=IwAR3PTvpvQ5wENQWZcgGWe06HDqOCjvHA_C5Fjq6ScMMCRVho4WaK2OMT5Xw
These French Onion Salisbury Steaks are tender ground beef patties covered in cheese and a deliciously flavored onion gravy. Serve over mashed potatoes for a wonderfully comforting meal.
In a large bowl, mix together ground beef, egg, Panko crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and parsley. Shape mixture into 5 oval patties.
Heat 1 teaspoon of oil and 1 teaspoon of butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef patties and cook 4 minutes per side. Remove from pan and set aside.
Add the 4 tablespoons of butter and melt over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring frequently for 10 minutes. Turn heat down if they start to burn. Stir in the sugar when they are about halfway cooked.
Sprinkle the flour into the skillet. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the broth and bring to a simmer. Stir in the tomato paste and thyme. Place ground beef patties back in skillet. Check gravy for seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste.
Sprinkle a little Parmesan cheese on top of each patty.
Fold each piece of Provolone cheese and half and place one on top of each patty.
Turn heat down to low. Cover pan for a minute of two to melt the cheese. You can use aluminum foil if you don't have a lid.
Serve piping hot over a bed of fresh mashed potatoes.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/french-onion-salisbury-steak/?fbclid=IwAR2eT44_BdRriBh9wN1_kaYX5Qj922pK4mLJ1qCrjG78UhMDoTukzqYn9yg
This is a super moist and yummy coffee cake that is perfect for breakfast or brunch or for a snack with a good cup of coffee. This coffee cake is not overly sweet or heavy.
For the Streusel:
For the Cake:
For the Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 10-inch Bundt pan or a tube pan with nonstick baking spray.
In a bowl, combine the pecans, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg for the streusel.
In a mixing bowl, combine the dry cake mix, dry pudding mix, eggs, bananas, oil, water, and vanilla. Beat for 2 minutes with an electric mixer on medium speed.
Pour half of batter in pan. Sprinkle evenly with the streusel. Pour the rest of the batter over all. With a knife swirl the batter in a figure eight all around the pan, just to lightly mix the streusel into the batter.
Place in preheated oven and bake for 55 to 60 minutes or when a pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 30 minutes. Invert onto cake plate.
When the cake is cooled, prepare the glaze by combining the confectioner's sugar, milk or half and half and vanilla until smooth. Drizzle over the top of the cake and allow to run down the sides.
Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2015/08/banana-streusel-coffee-cake.html?fbclid=IwAR0WAYuJYReQXsnJD5J9zW4gKH_9GrmkSnb_F7gANNYK4l4nrfWJw98sVlc
This easy no bake cheesecake dessert is full of fresh berries with a vanilla wafer crust. It's the perfect spring or summer dessert recipe.
Place cookies in a large resealable gallon size bag. Seal all but 1-inch of the bag (so air can escape) and crush with a rolling pin.
Stir cookie crumbs and melted butter with a fork. Press into an 8-inch or 9-inch square pan.
Add cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla to a large mixing bowl. Mix with a hand mixer until smooth, then mix in one container (8-ounces) of whipped topping. Reserve other container for topping.
Slice berries as desired.
Assemble the dessert: spread half the cheesecake mixture on top the crust. Spread half the berries on top. Cover with the remaining cheesecake mixture and top with remaining berries.
Top the dessert with about half the remaining whipped topping. Crush more cookies and sprinkle on top, if desired. Chill for about an hour before serving.
Store in refrigerator for 1 to 2 days.
Source: www.crazyforcrust.com/no-bake-berry-dessert-lush/?fbclid=IwAR2UUfYlmQluW204iuIwGY0hZHaTHRfBcfgTdefQJ22oylFVsFySeE946w0
Cake:
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan by coating with a non-stick spray and line with parchment paper for easy removal, optional.
In a mixing bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt until combined.
In a large bowl, mix together the eggs and sugar until combined. Then, add in the oil and vanilla. Mix everything together until the oil is fully combined. Stir in the dry ingredients.
With a spatula, fold in the carrots, raisins and pecans. Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes.
Cool for 10 minutes and then move the loaf to a rack and cool completely.
Prepare the frosting by mixing all of the ingredients together in a mixer, add extra cream or milk if you want a thinner icing.
Frost the cooled loaf and top with a few extra pecans if you like
Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172
A great Homemade Basic Muffin Recipe makes any meal special. This recipe is quick and easy and you can flavor them any way you want or leave plain and add butter and jam at the table.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a muffin pan with muffin papers or grease the pan well.
Combine egg, milk and salad oil.
In a separate bowl combine baking powder, flour, sugar, and salt. Whisk to combine. Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients. Blend only until combined.
Spoon batter into each muffin paper until 2/3 full. Bake for 16-20 minutes.
Store in an airtight bag or container.
Source: www.hostessatheart.com/basic-muffin-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.