A variety of recipes for a variety of events

Jiffy Cornbread Taco Bake is a perfect blend of sweet cornbread and spicy taco flavors.
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x9-inch baking dish.
In a medium bowl, combine the Jiffy Cornbread Mix, milk, egg and drained green chiles. Stir until just mixed; it’s okay if there are some lumps. Spread this batter into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until cooked through and set.
While the cornbread is cooking, in a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef until it is no longer pink and drain any excess fat. Stir the taco seasoning into the cooked ground beef. Add the enchilada sauce, drained fire-roasted corn and drained Rotel. Mix until combined and warm through then remove from heat.
In a medium bowl mix together sour cream and 1 cup of shredded cheese. Set aside.
Spoon the beef mixture over the cornbread layer in the baking dish. Spread it evenly. Next, layer on the cheese/sour cream mixture and spread it out evenly. Finally, sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of the Mexican blend shredded cheese over the top.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and cooked through.
Let the set and rest for a few minutes after taking it out of the oven. Serve warm with your choice of optional toppings: diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives, and sliced green onions.
Notes: This dish keeps well in the refrigerator for up to four days. It also freezes like a dream. Cool it completely, then wrap it tightly in plastic wrap followed by foil. Freeze for up to three months. When you’re ready to enjoy it, thaw overnight in the refrigerator and reheat as directed below.
The Jiffy Cornbread Taco Bake reheats beautifully in the microwave or oven. For best results, cover it with foil and warm it in the oven at 350 degrees until heated through.
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com/jiffy-cornbread-taco-bake/?fbclid=IwAR3BxU2WDIJW0OokEnpVSyjsGv6S4kSVMxyfZQvvbYOFf1wA_JQeUi-gj4c_aem_ASMlkfuGA0tnTdlV63gwJszxu_KcrTsatNO2Eya3RJhflocQgunVkIwTWXsx6Ii8ocWSrq2lfKcmD2BOejymZkss
Note: We did strain the seeds from the raspberry filling and poured the custard into a bowl to cool instead of leaving it in the pan. A deep-dish pie crust would work for this recipe, too.
In a saucepan, combine the sugar, flour and salt; gradually stir in the milk. Cook over medium-high heat and stir until bubbly. Cook and stir for two more minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in a moderate amount of the hot mixture into the yolks. Immediately place hot mixture back on the stove and cook another two minutes, stirring constantly.
Remove from the heat. Add the butter and vanilla.
Place plastic wrap or wax paper directly onto the mixture until cooled.
Pour into the pie shell.
Spread the raspberry filling over the vanilla filling.
Top with Cool Whip and refrigerate.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/dessert/dessert-pie/raspberry-cream-pie.html?fbclid=IwAR25MPAnsxP-tUC2gvu-EPwbw8UYw_JcFaZ4jIsm54TP7PxxNH2xbb5-aeA_aem_ASNDi169DJHeXuI3yYgb1YqREw5ZJiWQqgpLc95NgdBk9C3ixuiOAqlRZF6tKQR7Wye9VAR0BY1QXgiKWUSbryZc
Kitchen sink cookies combine milk chocolate, semisweet chocolate, caramel, and pretzels. They are exactly what they sound like — adding everything but the kitchen sink to the cookie dough. Simply use whatever you have on hand: pretzels, potato chips, toffee bits, caramel, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, M&Ms, nuts.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat, if desired.
Sift flour, baking soda, and salt into a bowl. Set aside.
Cream butter and sugars together until fluffy. Mix in eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture and mix until just combined. Mix in chocolate chips, pretzels and caramel bits.
Scoop dough into 1/4 cup balls. (If you are using a medium cookie scoop use two scoops then roll them together to create a dough ball).
Sprinkle cookie dough balls with kosher or sea salt, if desired.
Bake 3 to 6 cookies per sheet for 14 to 15 minutes.
Cool 2 to 3 minutes on a cookie sheet and transfer to wire racks.
Note: These cookies can be made with a Danish dough whisk, electric hand mixer or stand mixer. It’s a big batch of cookie dough with lots of mix-ins so I like using my stand mixer with the paddle attachment to make the cookie dough.
I use salted butter for all of my cookie recipes, but you can use unsalted.
If making regular-sized cookies, use a medium cookie scoop (2 tablespoon size) and bake six to nine cookies per sheet for 12 to 14 minutes.
Store cookies in an airtight container for up to three days or freeze for up to three months.
Source: www.gluesticksblog.com/kitchen-sink-cookies-chocolate-caramel-pretzel-video/
In a large skillet cook bacon until crisp. Transfer to a paper towel to drain, reserving a little bit of bacon grease in the pan..
In the same skillet add in the chicken, olive oil and season with salt and pepper —cook chicken until no longer pink in the center, remove and set aside.
Cook onion with butter over medium heat until soft, stir in garlic and cook an additional 30 seconds.
Add in pasta, broth, additional salt and pepper and stir well. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 13 to 15 minutes or until pasta is tender, stirring every four to five minutes.
In a small bowl combine cornstarch with the water and stir into the skillet. Remove from heat and stir in cream and all of the cheese until cheese has melted.
Top with the chicken and garnish with chopped bacon and parsley.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/creamy-chicken-bacon-pasta/?fbclid=IwAR2HT-jzAVUZrvSQezRUGUzlSaDGFABEbOr9N9xpXQfccRq_Q43cAH6bCpc_aem_ASOLaM4-eRk_5j3-LGIZtH32Tmb1s1ecDE8b1g26c6J4qI7QjlFn1TwZStOeKiC9RFo55MD8QSUp6J26cMvEW3aj
Cake:
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish or a jelly roll baking sheet.
In a medium bowl, whisk together cake flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In a large bowl or mixer, cream together butter and sugar for three to four minutes, or until fluffy and lightened in color. Beat in egg whites, Greek yogurt and vanilla extract, then gradually mix in dry ingredients and milk, being careful not to over-mix. Fold in diced strawberries, then transfer batter (it will be thick) to 9x13-inch or baking sheet or jellyroll pan.
Place in oven and bake for 30 to 40 minutes (if using pan) or 12 to 16 minutes (if using baking sheet), or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Remove from oven and let cool completely.
While cake bakes, start frosting by beating cream cheese and butter in a large bowl or mixer for two to three minutes, or until fluffy. Add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time, until fully incorporated, then slowly mix in lemon juice.
Once combined, mix in fresh, diced strawberries until thoroughly incorporated.
Once cake has fully cooled, spread frosting on in a nice, even layer, then slice, serve and enjoy!
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/real-strawberry-sheet-cake/
