A variety of recipes for a variety of events

With this new beginning to a new month, I am torn as to what theme I should prepare to share with you. So I will just start looking and see what falls into place. Enjoy!

Jiffy Cornbread Taco Bake

Jiffy Cornbread Taco Bake is a perfect blend of sweet cornbread and spicy taco flavors.

1 box Jiffy cornbread mix

8.5 ounces

1/3 cup milk

4 ounce can green chiles, drained and divided

1 egg

1 pound ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning, about 3 tablespoons

1/2 cup enchilada sauce

14 ounce can fire roasted corn, drained

10 ounce can Rotel tomatoes, drained

2 cups sour cream

2 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese, divided

Optional Toppings: diced tomatoes shredded lettuce, black olives and green onions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease a 9x9-inch baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine the Jiffy Cornbread Mix, milk, egg and drained green chiles. Stir until just mixed; it’s okay if there are some lumps. Spread this batter into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until cooked through and set.

While the cornbread is cooking, in a large skillet over medium heat, brown the ground beef until it is no longer pink and drain any excess fat. Stir the taco seasoning into the cooked ground beef. Add the enchilada sauce, drained fire-roasted corn and drained Rotel. Mix until combined and warm through then remove from heat.

In a medium bowl mix together sour cream and 1 cup of shredded cheese. Set aside.

Spoon the beef mixture over the cornbread layer in the baking dish. Spread it evenly. Next, layer on the cheese/sour cream mixture and spread it out evenly. Finally, sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of the Mexican blend shredded cheese over the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly and cooked through.

Let the set and rest for a few minutes after taking it out of the oven. Serve warm with your choice of optional toppings: diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, black olives, and sliced green onions.

Notes: This dish keeps well in the refrigerator for up to four days. It also freezes like a dream. Cool it completely, then wrap it tightly in plastic wrap followed by foil. Freeze for up to three months. When you’re ready to enjoy it, thaw overnight in the refrigerator and reheat as directed below.

The Jiffy Cornbread Taco Bake reheats beautifully in the microwave or oven. For best results, cover it with foil and warm it in the oven at 350 degrees until heated through.

Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com/jiffy-cornbread-taco-bake/

Raspberry Cream Pie

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups whole milk

3 egg yolks, slightly beaten

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pre-baked single pie crust, store bought or homemade

1 can Solo raspberry filling (strain if you don’t like seeds, 12 ounce)

8 ounces Cool Whip

Note: We did strain the seeds from the raspberry filling and poured the custard into a bowl to cool instead of leaving it in the pan. A deep-dish pie crust would work for this recipe, too.

In a saucepan, combine the sugar, flour and salt; gradually stir in the milk. Cook over medium-high heat and stir until bubbly. Cook and stir for two more minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in a moderate amount of the hot mixture into the yolks. Immediately place hot mixture back on the stove and cook another two minutes, stirring constantly.

Remove from the heat. Add the butter and vanilla.

Place plastic wrap or wax paper directly onto the mixture until cooled.

Pour into the pie shell.

Spread the raspberry filling over the vanilla filling.

Top with Cool Whip and refrigerate.

Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/dessert/dessert-pie/raspberry-cream-pie.html

Kitchen Sink Cookies

Kitchen sink cookies combine milk chocolate, semisweet chocolate, caramel, and pretzels. They are exactly what they sound like — adding everything but the kitchen sink to the cookie dough. Simply use whatever you have on hand: pretzels, potato chips, toffee bits, caramel, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, M&Ms, nuts.

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup butter at room temperature

1 1/4 cups light brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup semi-sweet or dark chocolate chips

3/4 cup chopped pretzels

3/4 cup caramel bits

Kosher salt for sprinkling

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat, if desired.

Sift flour, baking soda, and salt into a bowl. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugars together until fluffy. Mix in eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture and mix until just combined. Mix in chocolate chips, pretzels and caramel bits.

Scoop dough into 1/4 cup balls. (If you are using a medium cookie scoop use two scoops then roll them together to create a dough ball).

Sprinkle cookie dough balls with kosher or sea salt, if desired.