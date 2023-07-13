A variety of new recipes for summer meals

While the evenings have been so warm and baseball has been hit or miss to watch, I've been looking at cookbooks and recipe sites finding some new recipes to share. Summer gives us so many wonderful gifts of food, and I want to enjoy all of it as long as it lasts.

In the recipes today, there is an opportunity to enjoy fresh peaches, berries, some creative iced tea recipes and a few side vegetable recipes. I think you'll find at least a few recipes you'll want to work into your summer menus.

Magic Peach Cobbler

This magic peach cobbler is the most perfect dessert! It's warm and sweet, crunchy and juicy! It's cake with fruit on the bottom and you can even put ice cream or fresh whipped cream on top!

4 cups sliced peaches frozen, fresh or canned

3/4 cup sugar, recommend white

1/2 cup softened butter

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup sugar, white or brown

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Pinch salt

1/4 cup boiling water

Spray a rectangle baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Arrange sliced peaches in bottom of baking dish.

If using canned peaches be sure and drain the peach juices/syrup. If using frozen, just toss them in frozen.

In a medium bowl, cream 3/4 cup sugar with 1/2 cup butter using a hand mixer, sugar will be fully incorporated into butter and it will be creamy like softened butter.

Add dry ingredients (salt, flour, baking powder) and milk to make a batter. If your batter isn't spreadable, add a little more milk.

Spread the batter over fruit.

In a separate bowl, stir 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch and a pinch of salt. Feel free to add a teaspoon cinnamon here if you like. Sprinkle sugar mixture evenly over batter.

Microwave 1/4 cup water for 1 minute so it's boiling. Pour boiling water over all of sugar. This is where the magic happens! Be sure to drizzle the water over all of the sugar so every grain is moistened with water.

Bake at 375 for 45 minutes (or until the cobbler topping is done. Test like you do cake; toothpick in the center, if it comes out clean, it's done. Should be golden brown).

Serve warm with ice cream or fresh whipped cream.

Source: www.thefoodhussy.com/recipe-peach-cobbler/

Dog Days Iced Tea

A hot summer day is the best time to whip up a refreshing pitcher of Dog Days Iced Tea, which is full of citrus flavor and fresh mint.

The Dog Days of Summer are traditionally the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending Aug. 11. So, sit back and relax with this quintessential summer beverage.

7 bags black tea (English, Earl Grey, etc.)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 cup mint leaves and sprigs, divided

2 cups chilled orange juice

1 orange, sliced crosswise

1 lemon, sliced crosswise

Ice cubes

Brew a strong tea in about 10 cups of water. While still hot, add sugar and about a dozen mint leaves. Let cool.

Remove tea bags and mint; then add orange juice, fruit slices, and ice.

Serve over more ice, garnish with fresh mint sprigs, and add some fruit slices to each glass.

Source: www.almanac.com/recipe/dog-days-iced-tea?fbclid=IwAR14Xo-kQ2_tplqJtGJfmj8OPv2K1xPyV3pcQpYepx-F4m3yPgpNP-slK24

Lemon Cupcake Bites

Cupcakes:

1 box lemon cake mix

1 (3.4 ounce) box instant vanilla pudding

4 large eggs

1 1/4 cup sour cream or yogurt

1/2 cup milk

Glaze:

3 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest from 1 lemon

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice from 1 lemon

1/4 cup hot water

Cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Coat mini muffin tin with cooking spray.

Beat the ingredients in a large bowl. Using a small cookie scoop, spoon the batter into the muffin tin until each is about 1/2 full.

Bake for 12 minutes. Cool completely.

Glaze: Place a wire rack over waxed or parchment paper. Beat all of the ingredients in a medium bowl. Dip the top of the muffins into the glaze.

Place each cupcake onto the wire rack to let the excess glaze drip off and the glaze to set.

Source: www.mamasuessouthernkitchen.com/post/lemon-cupcake-bites?fbclid=IwAR334Tuv3-Wo4bJbLGPC22v7Fkkf7-GGlBMFvpJb9HJh46DcYjqqdSHLxnU

Refreshing Cranberry Cooler

1 cup 100% cranberry juice

2 cups frozen strawberries

1/3 cup cream of coconut

2 teaspoons grenadine

3/4 cup club soda

Garnishes: whipped cream, fresh strawberries, fresh cranberries

Combine the cranberry juice, frozen strawberries, cream of coconut, and grenadine in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth.

Divide between two tall glasses and top with club soda. Garnish with whipped cream, fresh strawberries and/or cranberries.

Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-coolers/?fbclid=IwAR0I_GtbL5NRRuqW2pg3sLG4flvQ8wqkdmZB-V8PDDrRHMsC6M7LzWBJwa8

Strawberry Soup with No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Lasagna

This dessert is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without hours of baking or a complicated recipe. It's creamy, refreshing and delicious!

Cheesecake crust and ingredients:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 cup sweet cream butter, melted

Cheesecake ingredients:

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened and at room temperature

1 cup sugar

32 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

2/3 cup boiling water

3-ounce box instant strawberry gelatin

1/2 cup cold water

1/2 cup ice

1 cup fresh strawberries, diced

Strawberry Sauce ingredients:

1-pound fresh strawberries, clean and diced into small pieces

1 medium sized lemon

2 tsp lemon zest from large lemon

1/3 cup sugar

Toppings

1 cup diced strawberries

White chocolate shavings, optional

8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

Using a large bowl, combine the melted butter and graham cracker crumbs. Mix together with a fork until it resemble wet sand.

Press the graham cracker mixture evenly into a 9-inch-by-13-inch glass dish. Refrigerate the mixture in the glass dish for 30 minutes.

While the graham cracker crust is setting it's time to make the cheesecake.

Add the cream cheese, and 1 cup of sugar into a large mixing bowl. Beat together using a handheld mixer on a medium speed. Next, fold in 1 cup of whipped topping into the cream cheese mixture.

Remove the baking dish (with the crust) from the refrigerator, and gently spread the cheesecake mixture evenly over the crust. Let set in the refrigerator for about 1 hour.

Next, grab a large bowl, and combine boiling water with the package of instant strawberry gelatin. Whisk until the gelatin has completely dissolved. Whisk in 1/2 cup water, and half cup of crushed ice. Stir into the gelatin mixture until all of the ice is dissolved and the mixture starts to thicken up a bit. Now fold in 1 cup of whipped topping and mix until well combined. Toss in 1 cup of diced strawberries and fold the ingredients. Cover the bowl, then place it into the refrigerator for 1 hour so it can set.

After one hour, spread the gelatin mixture evenly over the cheesecake mixture. Place the dish back into the refrigerator for another hour.

Combine the 1 cup of diced strawberries, the juice from one medium sized lemon, and 2 teaspoons of lemon zest. Use a masher or pulse a few times in a blender until well combined.

Remove the dish from the refrigerator and spread the strawberry and lemon mixture evenly over the gelatin layer. Place back into the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.

Now, spread the remaining whipped topping evenly over the strawberry and lemon mixture, and garnish with chopped strawberries, halved berries with the stem on and white chocolate shavings.

Place back into the refrigerator for a minimum of two hours.

Source: www.iheartrecipes.com/no-bake-strawberry-cheesecake-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR2AGXdlSXU6Xo6AQSxPko3uq4HB5OfAND-v-Z-1z_LL6rvvIzc4h7VYdg

Toasted Pound Cake Croutons

Cold Strawberry Soup with Toasted Pound Cake Croutons is a light and refreshing soup.

Pound Cake Croutons:

8 ounces pound cake

1 tablespoon butter

Soup:

1-pound fresh strawberries washed and cored (plus extra to garnish, if desired)

1 cup French vanilla yogurt

2 teaspoons sugar

Whipped cream optional

Pound Cake Croutons: Cut the pound cake into 4 slices, each about 1/2-inch thick. Cut the slices into small cubes.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of butter. When the butter is hot, place the pound cake cubes in the skillet and gently toast until they are golden brown, turning about every 15 seconds.

Soup: Place the strawberries, French vanilla yogurt, and sugar in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Pour the strawberry soup into serving bowls. Top with the toasted pound cake croutons, and garnish with fresh strawberries and whipped cream if desired.

Source: www.copykat.com/strawberry-soup-with-toasted-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3Ypg98cRK_7UaFBekCDHdvLeY5OFvDehSYOzlz_DWV-k0bCv6rMhi-aqs#recipe

Chocolate Zucchini Cake

This delicious zucchini cake is a family favorite. Easy to make and a great way to use zucchini. You'll get wonderful reviews on this delicious cake.

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/2 cup oil

1 stick butter, softened

2 eggs

1 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 cups zucchini, shredded

1/4 cup cocoa

1/2 cup chocolate chips

1/2 cup pecans or nuts of your choice

Frosting ingredients:

2 tablespoons cocoa

5 tablespoons milk

4 tablespoons butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

2 cups confectionery sugar

In a large bowl with mixer cream together sugar and butter; Add oil, flour, vanilla, buttermilk, cocoa, eggs and baking soda. Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips and nuts. Pour into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Cook in preheated 350-degree oven 35 to 45 minutes until done in center.

Frosting instructions: Mix together cocoa, butter, milk and vanilla with mixer. Add sugar, mix well. If too thick, add more milk. Spread over cooled cake.

Garnish with additional chopped pecans, if desired.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/chocolate-zucchini-cake/?fbclid=IwAR11WLWxlwpro7c5rVFdqScQ9m6HK2cXWdGSe6e42w8R5eGFc5lY-Ib4yI

Berry Iced Tea

Nothing beats this Berry Iced Tea on a hot, humid day. It's the perfect way to quench your thirst during berry season. Feel free to experiment with different berries!