A variety of new recipes for summer meals

While the evenings have been so warm and baseball has been hit or miss to watch, I've been looking at cookbooks and recipe sites finding some new recipes to share. Summer gives us so many wonderful gifts of food, and I want to enjoy all of it as long as it lasts.
In the recipes today, there is an opportunity to enjoy fresh peaches, berries, some creative iced tea recipes and a few side vegetable recipes. I think you'll find at least a few recipes you'll want to work into your summer menus.
This magic peach cobbler is the most perfect dessert! It's warm and sweet, crunchy and juicy! It's cake with fruit on the bottom and you can even put ice cream or fresh whipped cream on top!
Spray a rectangle baking pan with nonstick cooking spray and preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Arrange sliced peaches in bottom of baking dish.
If using canned peaches be sure and drain the peach juices/syrup. If using frozen, just toss them in frozen.
In a medium bowl, cream 3/4 cup sugar with 1/2 cup butter using a hand mixer, sugar will be fully incorporated into butter and it will be creamy like softened butter.
Add dry ingredients (salt, flour, baking powder) and milk to make a batter. If your batter isn't spreadable, add a little more milk.
Spread the batter over fruit.
In a separate bowl, stir 1/2 cup sugar, cornstarch and a pinch of salt. Feel free to add a teaspoon cinnamon here if you like. Sprinkle sugar mixture evenly over batter.
Microwave 1/4 cup water for 1 minute so it's boiling. Pour boiling water over all of sugar. This is where the magic happens! Be sure to drizzle the water over all of the sugar so every grain is moistened with water.
Bake at 375 for 45 minutes (or until the cobbler topping is done. Test like you do cake; toothpick in the center, if it comes out clean, it's done. Should be golden brown).
Serve warm with ice cream or fresh whipped cream.
Source: www.thefoodhussy.com/recipe-peach-cobbler/
A hot summer day is the best time to whip up a refreshing pitcher of Dog Days Iced Tea, which is full of citrus flavor and fresh mint.
The Dog Days of Summer are traditionally the 40 days beginning July 3 and ending Aug. 11. So, sit back and relax with this quintessential summer beverage.
Brew a strong tea in about 10 cups of water. While still hot, add sugar and about a dozen mint leaves. Let cool.
Remove tea bags and mint; then add orange juice, fruit slices, and ice.
Serve over more ice, garnish with fresh mint sprigs, and add some fruit slices to each glass.
Source: www.almanac.com/recipe/dog-days-iced-tea?fbclid=IwAR14Xo-kQ2_tplqJtGJfmj8OPv2K1xPyV3pcQpYepx-F4m3yPgpNP-slK24
Cupcakes:
Glaze:
Cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Coat mini muffin tin with cooking spray.
Beat the ingredients in a large bowl. Using a small cookie scoop, spoon the batter into the muffin tin until each is about 1/2 full.
Bake for 12 minutes. Cool completely.
Glaze: Place a wire rack over waxed or parchment paper. Beat all of the ingredients in a medium bowl. Dip the top of the muffins into the glaze.
Place each cupcake onto the wire rack to let the excess glaze drip off and the glaze to set.
Source: www.mamasuessouthernkitchen.com/post/lemon-cupcake-bites?fbclid=IwAR334Tuv3-Wo4bJbLGPC22v7Fkkf7-GGlBMFvpJb9HJh46DcYjqqdSHLxnU
Combine the cranberry juice, frozen strawberries, cream of coconut, and grenadine in a blender. Blend on high speed until smooth.
Divide between two tall glasses and top with club soda. Garnish with whipped cream, fresh strawberries and/or cranberries.
Source: www.uscranberries.com/recipe/cranberry-coolers/?fbclid=IwAR0I_GtbL5NRRuqW2pg3sLG4flvQ8wqkdmZB-V8PDDrRHMsC6M7LzWBJwa8
This dessert is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth without hours of baking or a complicated recipe. It's creamy, refreshing and delicious!
Cheesecake crust and ingredients:
Cheesecake ingredients:
Strawberry Sauce ingredients:
Toppings
Using a large bowl, combine the melted butter and graham cracker crumbs. Mix together with a fork until it resemble wet sand.
Press the graham cracker mixture evenly into a 9-inch-by-13-inch glass dish. Refrigerate the mixture in the glass dish for 30 minutes.
While the graham cracker crust is setting it's time to make the cheesecake.
Add the cream cheese, and 1 cup of sugar into a large mixing bowl. Beat together using a handheld mixer on a medium speed. Next, fold in 1 cup of whipped topping into the cream cheese mixture.
Remove the baking dish (with the crust) from the refrigerator, and gently spread the cheesecake mixture evenly over the crust. Let set in the refrigerator for about 1 hour.
Next, grab a large bowl, and combine boiling water with the package of instant strawberry gelatin. Whisk until the gelatin has completely dissolved. Whisk in 1/2 cup water, and half cup of crushed ice. Stir into the gelatin mixture until all of the ice is dissolved and the mixture starts to thicken up a bit. Now fold in 1 cup of whipped topping and mix until well combined. Toss in 1 cup of diced strawberries and fold the ingredients. Cover the bowl, then place it into the refrigerator for 1 hour so it can set.
After one hour, spread the gelatin mixture evenly over the cheesecake mixture. Place the dish back into the refrigerator for another hour.
Combine the 1 cup of diced strawberries, the juice from one medium sized lemon, and 2 teaspoons of lemon zest. Use a masher or pulse a few times in a blender until well combined.
Remove the dish from the refrigerator and spread the strawberry and lemon mixture evenly over the gelatin layer. Place back into the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
Now, spread the remaining whipped topping evenly over the strawberry and lemon mixture, and garnish with chopped strawberries, halved berries with the stem on and white chocolate shavings.
Place back into the refrigerator for a minimum of two hours.
Source: www.iheartrecipes.com/no-bake-strawberry-cheesecake-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR2AGXdlSXU6Xo6AQSxPko3uq4HB5OfAND-v-Z-1z_LL6rvvIzc4h7VYdg
Cold Strawberry Soup with Toasted Pound Cake Croutons is a light and refreshing soup.
Pound Cake Croutons:
Soup:
Pound Cake Croutons: Cut the pound cake into 4 slices, each about 1/2-inch thick. Cut the slices into small cubes.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of butter. When the butter is hot, place the pound cake cubes in the skillet and gently toast until they are golden brown, turning about every 15 seconds.
Soup: Place the strawberries, French vanilla yogurt, and sugar in a blender. Blend until smooth.
Pour the strawberry soup into serving bowls. Top with the toasted pound cake croutons, and garnish with fresh strawberries and whipped cream if desired.
Source: www.copykat.com/strawberry-soup-with-toasted-pound-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3Ypg98cRK_7UaFBekCDHdvLeY5OFvDehSYOzlz_DWV-k0bCv6rMhi-aqs#recipe
This delicious zucchini cake is a family favorite. Easy to make and a great way to use zucchini. You'll get wonderful reviews on this delicious cake.
Frosting ingredients:
In a large bowl with mixer cream together sugar and butter; Add oil, flour, vanilla, buttermilk, cocoa, eggs and baking soda. Fold in zucchini, chocolate chips and nuts. Pour into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Cook in preheated 350-degree oven 35 to 45 minutes until done in center.
Frosting instructions: Mix together cocoa, butter, milk and vanilla with mixer. Add sugar, mix well. If too thick, add more milk. Spread over cooled cake.
Garnish with additional chopped pecans, if desired.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/chocolate-zucchini-cake/?fbclid=IwAR11WLWxlwpro7c5rVFdqScQ9m6HK2cXWdGSe6e42w8R5eGFc5lY-Ib4yI
Nothing beats this Berry Iced Tea on a hot, humid day. It's the perfect way to quench your thirst during berry season. Feel free to experiment with different berries!
For One Serving:
Put crushed berries into a tall glass. Add tea, sugar, and lemon juice; stir to dissolve sugar. Add ice cubes and serve garnished with fresh fruit or a sprig of mint.
For Several Servings:
Put crushed berries into a large pitcher. Add tea, sugar, and lemon juice; stir to dissolve sugar. Add ice cubes and serve garnished with fresh fruit or a sprig of mint.
Source: www.almanac.com/recipe/berry-iced-tea
Light and crisp cucumber salad made with thinly sliced fresh cucumbers, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, and fresh dill weed.
Make sure to wash cucumbers before making the salad.
Slice cucumbers thinly. (Best and easiest way to slice cucumbers is to use a mandoline slicer.)
Place sliced cucumbers into a large mixing bowl.
In a small bowl, combine lemon juice, lemon zest, vinegar, oil, dill weed, and salt. Whisk it all together and add the mixture to the cucumbers. Mix cucumbers with the dressing until all evenly coated. Make sure to taste to see if you need to add more salt.
Store cucumber salad in refrigerator, in an air-tight container, until ready to use.
Notes: Cucumber: I highly recommend using an English cucumber because they have nice and thin skin so you don't need to peel it.
Make ahead: This cucumber salad can be made ahead as little a 2 hours or as much as 1 day. I wouldn't make it ahead any more than a day because the cucumbers will start to get softer. Make sure to mix the salad well before serving.
Storing: Store leftover cucumber salad in an airtight container with a lid in the refrigerator. Cucumber salad will stay good for 3-4 days in the refrigerator, but the cucumbers will start to get a little softer after 2 days.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/lemon-dill-cucumber-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3fM17skiYrMg3m2z_XWWmhfhC5yG7mQXgE9z0d1N2B9YbnUaLhFlFKJYA
This Cherry Cheesecake Poke Cake is the perfect anytime dessert. It's easy, delicious, and loaded with delicious cherry cheesecake flavors.
Prepare the white cake mix according to the box instructions and bake in a 9x13 pan.
Allow the cake to cool completely, then use a skewer or straw to poke holes all over the cake.
Combine the cherry gelatin and boiling water and stir until the gelatin is dissolved. Allow the mixture to cool slightly, then pour it over the top of the cake.
Place the cake in the refrigerator to chill while you prepare the cheesecake topping. Beat together the cream cheese, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar. Fold in the whipped topping.
Spread the cheesecake mixture over the top of the cake and return the cake to the refrigerator to chill for at least one hour.
When ready to serve, spread the cherry pie filling over the top of the cake and sprinkle with graham cracker crumbs, if desired.
Source: www.mariasmixingbowl.com/cherry-cheesecake-poke-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2OBe6cKnLqoxjwbOe2DCRQR4aV6anuVuXsPVeO6TX463RvnKcvwgYXwso
For the raspberry lovers!
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:
Prepare the crust: In a medium bowl, combine the vanilla wafer crumbs, pecans and butter. Press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch pie plate.
Prepare the filling: In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, orange juice and vanilla until light and fluffy. Fold in the whipped cream. Spread the filling into the crust. Chill until ready to add the topping.
Prepare the topping: In a small saucepan, combine the sugar and cornstarch. Stir in the water and 1 1/2 cups raspberries. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Transfer to a bowl; refrigerate until completely chilled.
Spread the chilled topping over the filling. Garnish with the remaining 1 cup berries.
Source: www.recipeboy.com/raspberry-cream-pie/?fbclid=IwAR0YCKXEsxrNKkfJRHPMVWH8BvByfArWKx-MUrXjJg2SwuCOsa0dezQNX6U
Blueberry crisp is a wonderful and easy dessert that combines sweet, juicy blueberries with a crunchy oat topping.
Blueberry filling:
Blueberry Crisp Topping:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Rub a 9x13 casserole dish with cold butter, rubbing it all over the bottom and up the sides. Wash blueberries first and let them dry a little on a towel.
Combine blueberries with sugar, lemon, zest, and flour in a bowl. Mix it well and then spread it all evenly in the prepared baking dish.
Crisp Topping: In a large mixing bowl, combine all dry ingredients for the oat topping and mix well, until evenly incorporated. Pour in melted butter all over as you are mixing the topping. Mix until completely combined and crumbly.
Spread oat topping evenly over the blueberries. Bake for about 35 minutes, until topping is golden brown and blueberries bubble.
Notes:
Do NOT overcook this crisp! If at 35 minutes you see that the crisp isn't quite browned and bubbling, continue cooking it for just a few more minutes, but keep a watchful eye over the oven. You don't want to cook out too much blueberry juices or the crisp will be dry. You also don't want to let the topping crisp too much.
As stated before, avoid frozen berries and try to use fresh. If you must use frozen ones, allow them to thaw at room temperature first, but be aware the your crisp will most likely not taste as fresh and juicy. If there is excess liquid in the bag after thawing the berries, strain it off.
Don't use flavored or instant oats! Plain, old fashioned unflavored oats are what this recipe calls for. The oats will be flavored plentifully by the other ingredients in the topping!
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/blueberry-crisp/?fbclid=IwAR2OBe6cKnLqoxjwbOe2DCRQR4aV6anuVuXsPVeO6TX463RvnKcvwgYXwso#recipe
Make this Atlantic Beach Pie to give your guests a taste of a different type of dessert. This pie is the perfect mixture of a Key Lime Pie and a Lemon Meringue Pie.
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:
Crust: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch pie pan with baking spray. In a medium sized mixing bowl combine saltine crackers and sugar. Add in the melted butter and mix until well coated. Transfer the crust mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan, then place into the preheated oven on the center rack. Bake for 10 minutes, until set.
Filling: Keep the oven heated to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl combine sugar and egg yolks. Whisk together by hand until smooth and frothy, about 2 minutes. Add in the lemon juice, lime juice and salt and mix to combine. Next, add in the sweetened condensed milk and mix until incorporated.
Pour the filling mixture onto the prebaked pie crust and smooth it out. Place the pan into the preheated oven on the center rack. Bake for 20 minutes, until set. Once baked, remove from the oven and place onto a wire cooling rack and let cool completely. Once completely cooled, cover with plastic wrap and place into the refrigerator for 2 hours to chill.
Topping: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment combine heavy cream, powdered sugar, vanilla and salt. Whip together on medium-high speed for 2-3 minutes, until stiff. Spoon the topping onto the chilled pie. You may top with lemon and lime zest and add slices of each if desired.
Storage: Pie may be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/atlantic-beach-pie/?fbclid=IwAR3wR_jMecsqbU_VpRQzaLRGxKi9q5RXjJax-OGF_W_cBtISTfy4KWBX5LE
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Add 4 tablespoon butter to a 10 1/4-inch cast iron skillet. Place into the oven to melt while the oven preheats. Leave in oven just until melted then remove and set aside.
Meanwhile in a large mixing bowl, use a whisk to sift together the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
Add the okra, onion and red pepper to the dry ingredients. Mix until coated.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the cream style corn, buttermilk and eggs until fully combined. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoon butter and add to wet ingredients.
Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients. Mix until fully moistened.
Remove the skillet from the oven and swirl the butter to coat the sides of the skillet. Alternately, use a basting brush to brush the sides. Pour the batter into the skillet and arrange whole okra on top in a wagon-wheel type pattern.
Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center shows moist crumbs.
Slice and serve warm with butter.
Notes: 10 Â¼-inch skillet will yield 8 pieces (8 whole okra) or 12-inch skillet will yield 10 pieces (10 whole okra).
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/okra-cornbread/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
