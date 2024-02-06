A variety of good-sounding recipes to try out

In addition to reading cookbooks from my own collection or those that have been loaned to me, I follow several cooking blogs and Facebook recipe sites. Truth be known, I probably follow way too many, but I always learn something and enjoy reading the recipes. When following these pages, it is so easy to save recipes to come back to at a later time. I decided to finish up September by sharing just a few recipes that I have come across over the past week or so that I thought were worth saving. There is no common theme or main ingredient used today, just a variety of recipes that sounded good to me as I was putting this together. There are many recipes that do not appear in the printed paper, so be sure to go online to read the entire column and see the good recipes that await you.

Bacon Swiss Dip

4 ounces center cut low sodium bacon

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, reserve some for garnish

1 cup mayonnaise

8 ounces cream cheese

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 cup chopped scallions

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup smoked almonds, coarsely chopped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix all ingredients together except of the garnishing cheese and almonds. Put in shallow baking dish and sprinkle on extra Swiss cheese. Bake at 375 for 12 to 15 minutes or until dip is golden brown and all ingredients are melted together. Sprinkle on the smoked almonds. Serve with assorted vegetables, crackers and bread.

Source: www.copykat.com/rachel-rays-swiss-and-bacon-dip-

Caramel Apple Scones

1/2 cup Marzetti Old Fashioned Caramel Dip, divided

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for rolling dough

4 tablespoons sugar

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons baking powder

1/2 cup butter, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1/2 cup milk

2 large eggs

2 apples, finely chopped

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Cut butter into dry mixture until it resembles crumbs.

Whisk together milk and eggs; add to crumb mixture and fold until most dry ingredients are incorporated. Add apples and 1/4 cup caramel dip and gently fold into mixture.

Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness and cut dough as desired.

Place scones on prepared sheet and bake 15 to 20 minutes, depending upon size of scones. Cool slightly and ice the tops of scones with remaining dip. Serve.

Source: www.holidayspage.net/caramel-apple-scones/

Chicken Noodle Casserole

This Chicken Noodle Casserole recipe is the best -- the definition of comfort food! It comes together with all the flavors of homemade chicken noodle soup but in a delicious cheesy chicken noodle casserole.

16 ounces egg noodles, cooked in chicken broth (reserve 2 cups broth after cooking noodles for later use)

2 bay leaves

2 cups chicken broth, reserved from cooking the noodles

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 ribs celery, diced

3 medium carrots, diced

1/2 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

3 tablespoons all purpose flour

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons dried parsley

2 teaspoons dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cups cooked shredded chicken about three small chicken breasts

3 cups shredded mozzarella divided (see note 2)

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 13-inch-by-9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside.

Cook the pasta in chicken stock with two bay leaves thrown into the water according to package directions. Reserve 2 cups of the cooking liquid. Drain and set aside. Note the instructions on the egg noodles for using in a casserole, you will likely need to cut the boiling time by half.

Melt the butter over medium low heat in a large sauce pan. Add the celery, onion, carrots and garlic to the pan. Cook until the veggies are soft and tender.

Add the flour to the pan, mixing it in to make a paste. Very slowly add the reserved cooking stock. Approximately a tablespoon of stock at a time, waiting until the last bit of stock was completely combined before adding the next bit.

Now slowly add the milk. Once all the milk is mixed in, add the parsley and basil. Then season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the chicken, cooked noodles, and one and a half cups of the cheese. Pour the mixture into the greased casserole dish and top with the remaining 1 1/2 cups of cheese.

Bake for 10 minutes or until your desired level of cheese browning.

Note: If you would like to make this casserole the night before, follow all the steps up until adding the second half of the cheese. Cover and put in the refrigerator. When ready to bake, remove from the refrigerator while the oven preheats. Top with the remaining cheese. Bake for 35 minutes.

Source: www.simplejoy.com/chicken-noodle-casserole/

Best Ever Cabbage Roll Soup

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 pound lean ground beef

1 large yellow onion, diced finely

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 medium carrots, quartered and sliced

2 cups chopped cabbage

4 cup low-sodium beef stock

3 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce

1/2 cup (uncooked) white rice

1 bay leaf

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

In a large pot, brown ground beef, onions and garlic in olive oil and saute over medium-high heat. Cook until the meat is no longer pink.

Add in carrots, cabbage, beef stock, tomato sauce, white rice, bay leaf, and brown sugar to the pot and add salt and pepper to taste.

Simmer for 25 minutes, or until rice is fully cooked.

Take out the bay leaf and serve with fresh parsley and cheese.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/best-cabbage-roll-soup/

Apple Snickers Cake

This Apple Snickers Cake is loaded with apples and candy bars and tastes amazing! This is going to be your new favorite fall dessert after you take one bite.

1/3 cup applesauce

1/3 cup sour cream

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups peeled and diced apples

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 3/4 cup all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/2 cup chopped Snickers bars, divided

1 cup milk

1 (3.4 ounce) box instant vanilla pudding

1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick spray.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the applesauce, sour cream, and sugars. Beat until creamy. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix again. Stir in the diced apples.

Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Slowly add to the apple mixture until thoroughly combined. Stir in 1 cup of chopped Snickers by hand.

Pour the apple cake batter into the prepared pan. Bake the cake for 38-40 minutes.

Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack. Cool completely.

Whisk together the milk and pudding mix. Fold in the whipped topping gently. Spoon the frosting on top of the cooled cake and spread it out evenly. Place the cake in the refrigerator for about one hour to thicken.

Serve with extra candy bar pieces.

Notes: You can also use stabilized whipped cream in place of the whipped topping. Beat 1 1/2 cups heavy creamy and 6 tablespoons powdered sugar until stiff peaks form.

Source: www.insidebrucrewlife.com/apple-snickers-cake/

Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup

This Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup is wonderfully creamy and comforting. This recipe includes instructions for three different cooking methods.

6 cups vegetable stock (or chicken stock)

1 cup uncooked wild rice

8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 medium carrots, diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 large (about 1 pound) sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 small white onion, peeled and diced

1 bay leaf

1 1/2 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

3 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups milk

2 large handfuls of kale, roughly chopped with thick stems removed

Kosher salt and freshly-cracked black pepper

Instant Pot (Pressure Cooker) Method:

Combine vegetable stock, wild rice, mushrooms, garlic, carrots, celery, sweet potato, onion, bay leaf and Old Bay seasoning in the bowl of an Instant Pot pressure cooker. Stir briefly to combine.

Cover and set vent to "sealing". Cook on manual (high pressure) for 25 minutes. Let the Instant Pot rest there for an extra 10 minutes (natural release). Then carefully turn the vent to "venting" and release the remaining pressure (quick release). Remove lid and discard the bay leaf.

Meanwhile, during those final 10 minutes of pressure cooking, prepare your cream sauce on the stove. In a medium saucepan, cook the butter over medium-high heat until melted. Whisk in the flour until combined, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the milk, and whisk until combined. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture nearly comes to a simmer and has thickened. (It should be very thick.)

Add the cream sauce and kale to the soup, and stir gently until combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper (plus any extra Old Bay seasoning, if you would like) as needed.

Serve warm. Or transfer to sealed container(s) and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Crock-Pot (Slow Cooker) Method:

Combine vegetable stock, wild rice, mushrooms, garlic, carrots, celery, sweet potato, onion, bay leaf and Old Bay seasoning in the bowl of a large slow cooker. Stir briefly to combine, then place the lid on the slow cooker.

Cook on high for 2-3 hours, until the rice is cooked and tender.

Meanwhile, during those final 10 minutes of slow cooking, prepare your cream sauce on the stove. In a medium saucepan, cook the butter over medium-high heat until melted. Whisk in the flour until combined, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the milk, and whisk until combined. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture nearly comes to a simmer and has thickened. (It should be very thick.)

Add the cream sauce and kale to the soup, and stir gently until combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper (plus any extra Old Bay seasoning, if you would like) as needed.

Serve warm. Or transfer to sealed container(s) and refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Stovetop Method:

Heat (an extra) 1 tablespoon butter in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent. Stir in the garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.

Add in the vegetable stock, wild rice, mushrooms, carrots, celery, sweet potato, bay leaf and Old Bay seasoning. Stir to combine.

Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 45 minutes, or until the rice is tender, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, during those final 10 minutes, prepare your cream sauce in a separate saucepan on the stove. In it, cook the butter over medium-high heat until melted. Whisk in the flour until combined, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the milk, and whisk until combined. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture nearly comes to a simmer and has thickened. (It should be very thick.)