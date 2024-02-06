A variety of good-sounding recipes to try out

In addition to reading cookbooks from my own collection or those that have been loaned to me, I follow several cooking blogs and Facebook recipe sites. Truth be known, I probably follow way too many, but I always learn something and enjoy reading the recipes. When following these pages, it is so easy to save recipes to come back to at a later time. I decided to finish up September by sharing just a few recipes that I have come across over the past week or so that I thought were worth saving. There is no common theme or main ingredient used today, just a variety of recipes that sounded good to me as I was putting this together. There are many recipes that do not appear in the printed paper, so be sure to go online to read the entire column and see the good recipes that await you.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Mix all ingredients together except of the garnishing cheese and almonds. Put in shallow baking dish and sprinkle on extra Swiss cheese. Bake at 375 for 12 to 15 minutes or until dip is golden brown and all ingredients are melted together. Sprinkle on the smoked almonds. Serve with assorted vegetables, crackers and bread.
Source: www.copykat.com/rachel-rays-swiss-and-bacon-dip-
In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Cut butter into dry mixture until it resembles crumbs.
Whisk together milk and eggs; add to crumb mixture and fold until most dry ingredients are incorporated. Add apples and 1/4 cup caramel dip and gently fold into mixture.
Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness and cut dough as desired.
Place scones on prepared sheet and bake 15 to 20 minutes, depending upon size of scones. Cool slightly and ice the tops of scones with remaining dip. Serve.
Source: www.holidayspage.net/caramel-apple-scones/
This Chicken Noodle Casserole recipe is the best -- the definition of comfort food! It comes together with all the flavors of homemade chicken noodle soup but in a delicious cheesy chicken noodle casserole.
Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 13-inch-by-9-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside.
Cook the pasta in chicken stock with two bay leaves thrown into the water according to package directions. Reserve 2 cups of the cooking liquid. Drain and set aside. Note the instructions on the egg noodles for using in a casserole, you will likely need to cut the boiling time by half.
Melt the butter over medium low heat in a large sauce pan. Add the celery, onion, carrots and garlic to the pan. Cook until the veggies are soft and tender.
Add the flour to the pan, mixing it in to make a paste. Very slowly add the reserved cooking stock. Approximately a tablespoon of stock at a time, waiting until the last bit of stock was completely combined before adding the next bit.
Now slowly add the milk. Once all the milk is mixed in, add the parsley and basil. Then season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the chicken, cooked noodles, and one and a half cups of the cheese. Pour the mixture into the greased casserole dish and top with the remaining 1 1/2 cups of cheese.
Bake for 10 minutes or until your desired level of cheese browning.
Note: If you would like to make this casserole the night before, follow all the steps up until adding the second half of the cheese. Cover and put in the refrigerator. When ready to bake, remove from the refrigerator while the oven preheats. Top with the remaining cheese. Bake for 35 minutes.
Source: www.simplejoy.com/chicken-noodle-casserole/
In a large pot, brown ground beef, onions and garlic in olive oil and saute over medium-high heat. Cook until the meat is no longer pink.
Add in carrots, cabbage, beef stock, tomato sauce, white rice, bay leaf, and brown sugar to the pot and add salt and pepper to taste.
Simmer for 25 minutes, or until rice is fully cooked.
Take out the bay leaf and serve with fresh parsley and cheese.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/best-cabbage-roll-soup/
This Apple Snickers Cake is loaded with apples and candy bars and tastes amazing! This is going to be your new favorite fall dessert after you take one bite.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick spray.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the applesauce, sour cream, and sugars. Beat until creamy. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix again. Stir in the diced apples.
Combine the flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Slowly add to the apple mixture until thoroughly combined. Stir in 1 cup of chopped Snickers by hand.
Pour the apple cake batter into the prepared pan. Bake the cake for 38-40 minutes.
Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack. Cool completely.
Whisk together the milk and pudding mix. Fold in the whipped topping gently. Spoon the frosting on top of the cooled cake and spread it out evenly. Place the cake in the refrigerator for about one hour to thicken.
Serve with extra candy bar pieces.
Notes: You can also use stabilized whipped cream in place of the whipped topping. Beat 1 1/2 cups heavy creamy and 6 tablespoons powdered sugar until stiff peaks form.
Source: www.insidebrucrewlife.com/apple-snickers-cake/
This Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup is wonderfully creamy and comforting. This recipe includes instructions for three different cooking methods.
Instant Pot (Pressure Cooker) Method:
Combine vegetable stock, wild rice, mushrooms, garlic, carrots, celery, sweet potato, onion, bay leaf and Old Bay seasoning in the bowl of an Instant Pot pressure cooker. Stir briefly to combine.
Cover and set vent to "sealing". Cook on manual (high pressure) for 25 minutes. Let the Instant Pot rest there for an extra 10 minutes (natural release). Then carefully turn the vent to "venting" and release the remaining pressure (quick release). Remove lid and discard the bay leaf.
Meanwhile, during those final 10 minutes of pressure cooking, prepare your cream sauce on the stove. In a medium saucepan, cook the butter over medium-high heat until melted. Whisk in the flour until combined, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the milk, and whisk until combined. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture nearly comes to a simmer and has thickened. (It should be very thick.)
Add the cream sauce and kale to the soup, and stir gently until combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper (plus any extra Old Bay seasoning, if you would like) as needed.
Serve warm. Or transfer to sealed container(s) and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Crock-Pot (Slow Cooker) Method:
Combine vegetable stock, wild rice, mushrooms, garlic, carrots, celery, sweet potato, onion, bay leaf and Old Bay seasoning in the bowl of a large slow cooker. Stir briefly to combine, then place the lid on the slow cooker.
Cook on high for 2-3 hours, until the rice is cooked and tender.
Meanwhile, during those final 10 minutes of slow cooking, prepare your cream sauce on the stove. In a medium saucepan, cook the butter over medium-high heat until melted. Whisk in the flour until combined, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the milk, and whisk until combined. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture nearly comes to a simmer and has thickened. (It should be very thick.)
Add the cream sauce and kale to the soup, and stir gently until combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper (plus any extra Old Bay seasoning, if you would like) as needed.
Serve warm. Or transfer to sealed container(s) and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Stovetop Method:
Heat (an extra) 1 tablespoon butter in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent. Stir in the garlic and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.
Add in the vegetable stock, wild rice, mushrooms, carrots, celery, sweet potato, bay leaf and Old Bay seasoning. Stir to combine.
Continue cooking until the soup reaches a simmer. Then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 45 minutes, or until the rice is tender, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, during those final 10 minutes, prepare your cream sauce in a separate saucepan on the stove. In it, cook the butter over medium-high heat until melted. Whisk in the flour until combined, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually add in the milk, and whisk until combined. Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture nearly comes to a simmer and has thickened. (It should be very thick.)
Add the cream sauce and kale to the soup, and stir gently until combined. Taste and season with salt and pepper (plus any extra Old Bay seasoning, if you would like) as needed.
Serve warm. Or transfer to sealed container(s) and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Source: www.gimmesomeoven.com/cozy-autumn-wild-rice-soup/
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped shrimp, crab, shredded cheddar, onions, parsley, seafood seasoning, lemon juice, and eggs; mix well.
Spoon the mixture equally on top of each avocado half (you may have a little mixture remaining, depending on the size of your avocados). Place in a glass 9x13 baking dish without tilting the avocados, and bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until heated through. Serve immediately.
Source: www.facebook.com/icook4real/posts/3629457327074172
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Using a mandolin, slice the sweet potato. Arrange a layer of sweet potatoes in the bottom of a baking dish.
Heat the olive oil in a medium pan over medium heat. Add the onion and saute for 3--4 minutes, until softened. Add the garlic and saute for 1--2 minutes, until fragrant.
Add the flour and cook until the vegetables are well coated. Pour in the stock and whisk to incorporate. Pour in the milk and season with the salt, pepper, and half of the thyme. Simmer for 1--2 minutes, until thickened slightly. Remove the pan from the heat.
Pour half of the cream sauce over the layer of sweet potatoes in the baking dish. Top with 1 cup cheddar cheese and the Parmesan. Add another layer of potatoes, then top with the remaining cream sauce and cheddar cheese.
Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 20 minutes.
Carefully remove and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes.
Serve the scalloped sweet potatoes warm, garnished with the remaining thyme.
Source: tasty.co/recipe/scalloped-sweet-potatoes?
Everyone loves this recipe. The casserole is even great the next day... if there is even any left. It's super quick, economical, and easy.
Preheat oven to 425. Grease a 9x13 pan.
Begin by cutting the tenderloins into cubes. Add them to a large rimmed pan with a little bit of water (just enough to keep the chicken from burning to the bottom of the pan). Cover and cook (stirring occasionally) until chicken is completely cooked. This usually takes about 15 minutes on medium-high (times may vary, so just keep an eye on it while you cook).
While the chicken is cooking prepare two boxes of stuffing according to the directions on the box.
Create a layer of stuffing across the bottom of the pan. For this part, I generally get my hands wet with cold water and do a quick pat down to make the layer nice and flat.
Take the Swiss cheese and lay all of the pieces out over the stuffing, creating a thin layer of cheese.
When the chicken is completely cooked, remove the pan from heat and use a strainer to remove excess liquid from chicken.
In a large bowl mix the diced chicken, cubed ham, 1 can of cream of mushroom roasted garlic soup, and 1/2 can of golden mushroom soup together. Add half of the French Fried Onions package into this creamy mixture and reserve the other half for topping the casserole after it is done baking.
Take the cream of mushroom soup mixture and evenly spread it out over the first cheese layer. A spatula works well for this part. When the mixture is evenly spread, take the Muenster cheese and create another even cheese layer. Sprinkle salt and pepper over the top.
Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Cheese should be melted and casserole will be bubbling (this lets you know it is done), top with other half of the onions, and cook an additional 5 minutes.
Source: www.justapinch.com/print/main-course/chicken/delicious-chicken-cordon-bleu-casserole.html?ttl=1600293877
Sheet pan pork chops, sweet potatoes, and red potatoes are a garlic brown sugar pork chops recipe baked on top of roasted sweet potatoes and red potatoes.
Mix the half cup of brown sugar, one tablespoon of salt, and eight cups of water together. Place the pork chops in a gallon bag. Pour this water, brown sugar, and salt combination over the top. Refrigerate overnight or 8 hours.
Peel the sweet potatoes and dice. Dice the red potatoes. Roughly chop the onions.
Dump the potatoes and onions into a gallon bag. Pour the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of salt over the potatoes. Seal the bag and shake. Refrigerate.
After 8 to 24 hours, dump the potatoes onto a sheet pan. Bake for 30 minutes on 350 degrees.
Pull the potatoes out of the oven and stir. Place the pork chops over the top. Put a half a tablespoon of brown sugar, 1/2 clove minced garlic and pepper over each pork chop.
Bake on 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until the pork chops reach 145 degrees.
Source: www.beyerbeware.net/2020/04/sheet-pan-pork-chops-sweet-potatoes-and-red-potatoes.html?
Melt the butter in a Dutch oven or large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the chopped green onion and celery. Saute, stirring, until tender. Do not overcook the vegetables, especially if you wish to retain some crunch in the soup. And definitely do not burn them, so cook over medium-low heat as you stir.
Sift the flour using the sieve and then, blend it into the butter and vegetables until well incorporated. Continue cooking, stirring, for about 2 minutes.
Warm the milk in another saucepan over medium heat. Slowly stir in the warmed milk and continue cooking and stirring until thickened. Add the freshly ground black pepper, tomato paste, and heavy cream.
If desired, puree the soup in a blender or food processor at this point and then return it to the saucepan.
Stir in the crab and shrimp. Bring to a simmer. Serve hot.
Note: Feel free to add small cooked bay scallops or lobster instead of the shrimp or in addition to.
Replace the green onions with finely chopped shallots.
If desired, garnish the soup with thinly sliced green onion tops, cilantro, or parsley. Or add a spoonful of sour cream and swirl it.
Source: www.tasteofrecipe.net/crab-and-shrimp-seafood-bisque/
For the berries:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9x13- inch pan.
In a medium bowl, stir together 1 cup sugar, 3 cups flour, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest. Use a fork or pastry cutter to blend in the butter and egg. Dough will be crumbly. Pat half of dough into the prepared pan.
In another bowl, stir together the sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice. Gently mix in the blueberries. Sprinkle the blueberry mixture evenly over the crust. Crumble remaining dough over the berry layer.
Bake in preheated oven for 45-60 minutes, or until top is slightly brown. Cool completely before cutting into squares.
Source: www.recipepatch.com/yummy-blueberry-crumble-bars/2/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
