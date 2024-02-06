A variety of foods for watching the game

With the Kansas City Chiefs playing in the 2023 Super Bowl this Sunday, I cannot pass up the opportunity to talk up some game-watching recipes that will please everyone at your watch party.
Those who know me well, know I am not a football lover and have never followed football before, but with a local team playing I feel like I need to hop on the bandwagon. However, I am more involved in the fellowship and snacks than the game itself.
So, for today, I have included a variety of foods that I think your family or guests will enjoy. May your favorite team win while you enjoy some good home-cooked recipes.
This would be the perfect side to go along with your favorite Kansas City BBQ dish to serve at your Super Bowl party. With Kansas City playing, surely there will be BBQ at the party!
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease two mini-muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the elbow pasta and cook according to the package instructions, about seven to nine minutes. Drain.
In a large pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and saute until translucent, four to five minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.
Sprinkle the flour into the pot and stir to combine. Cook for two minutes, stirring constantly.
Add the milk and whisk well to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally.
Season the sauce with the cayenne pepper (if using), salt and pepper. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the white cheddar and 1 1/2 cups of the yellow cheddar. Stir until the mixture is melted.
Stir in the cooked pasta and mix until it is evenly coated with the sauce. Scoop 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of the mac-and-cheese mixture into each cavity of the prepared pans.
Sprinkle a few pieces of yellow cheddar on top of each mac-and-cheese bite and then transfer the pans to the oven. Bake until the cheese is melted, and the bites become golden, 17 to 20 minutes.
Let the bites cool for 15 minutes before unmolding and serving. Serve hot or at room temperature. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days.
Source: www.purewow.com/recipes/baked-mac-and-cheese-bites-recipe
Pizza pull-apart bread is a great appetizer or quick dinner.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut the bread lengthwise and widthwise without cutting through the bottom crust. This can be a little tricky going the second way but the bread is very forgiving.
Place bread on a foil-lined baking sheet and insert cheese slices and pepperoni between cuts. Combine butter, garlic powder, and Italian seasonings. Drizzle or brush over bread with a pastry brush. Sprinkle bread with Parmesan cheese.
Wrap bread completely in foil and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Unwrap the bread and bake 10 more minutes, or until cheese is melted and pepperoni is a little crispy.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/bloomin-pizza-bread/
Whether your guests are Chiefs or Eagles fans, one thing is certain: They're all fans of pigs in a blanket. (Who isn't?)
While we thought the beloved finger food couldn't be improved on, it turns out we were wrong. Introducing everything bagel pigs in a blanket. They're just as easy to make as the original, but with a special "pretzel" treatment that gives a gorgeously golden-brown crust, and a sprinkle of everything seasoning.
We serve this ever-so-slightly sophisticated recipe with a side of cheater's aioli for dipping, but we wouldn't turn up our nose at ketchup, mustard or a little bit of both.
For the Cheater's Aioli:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Make the pigs in a blanket: In a small saucepan, combine 5 cups of water with the baking soda. Bring to a boil while you assemble the pigs in a blanket.
Roll out the crescent dough and separate into pieces. Using a chef's knife, slice each triangle in half lengthwise (so you end up with 32 small triangles).
Starting at the base of each triangle, roll a cocktail frank in each of the crescent dough pieces. Repeat until all the crescent dough is used up.
When the water is boiling, use tongs to gently dip each pig in a blanket in the water for about five seconds, then transfer to the prepared baking sheets.
Using a pastry brush, lightly brush each pig in a blanket with the egg, then sprinkle them with the everything bagel seasoning. Bake until golden brown and puffed, 13 to 15 minutes.
Make the aioli: In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, lemon juice and garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve the pigs in a blanket with the sauce.
Source: www.purewow.com/recipes/everything-bagel-pigs-in-a-blanket
Dill Pickle Chicken Wings will be your new favorite wing! Baked Chicken Wings get a dill pickle twist with pickle brine. The family will love them!
Place chicken in a shallow dish or resealable plastic bag. Pour pickle juice over the top and try to ensure all chicken is submerged. Cover and refrigerate two to four hours.
Remove from refrigerator, rinse and pat dry.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place a cooling rack on top of a baking sheet and set aside.
In a small bowl whisk together oil, dill, granulated garlic, salt and pepper.
Pour mixture over wings and toss to coat.
Place wings on prepared baking sheet and bake 25 minutes. Turn and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.
Serve with ranch dip.
Source: www.lifesambrosia.com/dill-pickle-chicken-wings-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR1cS-ljS4B4b8EscL_sGK8o0svCCT1my24TE2h1hkUWu3shxab-1pj_6NU
A fun twist on a classic sandwich, these French Dip Sliders are a deliciously easy appetizer or dinner idea for any day of the week!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Take the rolls out of the package, leaving the rolls intact. Take a large knife and slice the rolls across so you have the tops and bottom separated. Place the bottom, cut side up into an 11x7-inch (or 9x13-inch) baking dish.
Top with half of the sliced provolone cheese and the roast beef.
In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions and coat in the butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 12-15 minutes until the onions are soft and browned but not burnt. Add the thyme, salt, and pepper, stir to combine, take off the heat.
Top the roast beef layer with the cooked onions, spreading them out evenly. Add the remaining sliced provolone cheese, then place the top half of the rolls on top.
In a small bowl stir together the melted butter and onion soup mix. I like to brush this mixture on top of the rolls to make sure it's evenly distributed but you can just pour the butter sauce on top.
Cover loosely with foil, you want to make sure the foil is not touching the tops of the rolls and bake for 25 minutes. Take the foil off and bake an additional 5 minutes to brown the rolls.
While the rolls are baking, prepare the au jus per the package directions with the water.
Serve the rolls topped with a sprinkling of chopped parsley (optional) with the prepared au jus on the side for dipping.
Notes: You can substitute the deli roast beef with a leftover pot roast. Use any of your favorite slider buns for this recipe. The au jus is optional, but we really love dipping these in it. Provolone can be swapped for mozzarella or Swiss cheeses if you'd like.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/french-dip-sliders/#recipe
Topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line place fillo shells on a baking sheet.
In a Medium bowl mix cheese, chicken, sour cream and real bacon bits (can use a rotisserie chicken from the deli). Add shredded cheese, ranch mix and blend well.
Spoon cream cheese mixture into fillo cups. Top the cream cheese mixture with a few bacon bits.
Bake in preheated oven for 13-15minutes.
Serve warm or room temperature.
Source: www.bakedbroiledandbasted.com/tailgating-tasty-tartlets/?fbclid=IwAR3XAR7-Uh60FUTgmYvBVy0C5ul-6-2N9elYAZrSZHGCSh7zSpvZ2DpCoT8
Plenty of dill pickle flavors makes this dill pickle Chex mix a crunchy salty snack that will be a hit at your next party.
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Line two full sheet pans (16x24) with parchment paper and set aside.
In an extra-large mixing bowl, combine cereals, Corn nuts, Cheez-its, bagel chips, nuts, and pretzels. Toss to combine.
In a small bowl, whisk together ranch seasoning, dill, garlic salt, vegetable oil, and pickle juice.
Drizzle the seasoning mixture over the Chex mixture, stirring constantly to distribute the liquids over as much of the dry mixture as possible. Stir until the seasoning is evenly distributed.
Spread the Chex mix on the prepared sheet pans, separating all of the pieces as much as possible into a single layer. If you'd like, you can divide the mixture between three sheet pans.
Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes until the Chex mix is completely dried and beginning to brown.
Allow the mixture to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.
Notes: In general, garlic and dill seasonings go well together — if you'd like to buy flavored pretzels, bagel chips, crackers, etc., anything garlic flavored will complement the dill pickle flavoring well. Or simply use plain as we did here. When making a Chex mix, make sure to use your largest mixing bowl. Try to lay it out in a single layer as best you can so it can cool and harden once baked and not stick together. If you need to speed up the process, you can put your baking sheets in the refrigerator.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/dill-pickle-chex-mix/?fbclid=IwAR3Cax3B-AqW77_cPd4NqozdJoEwlzFTV87Y1WhAqwadJ3MpMxmzkYJebrQ
We love eating appetizers, but making them? That's a hard sell, unless it requires about two seconds of our time. Enter puff pastry pizza bundles, which look fancy but take all of 10 minutes to put together (and will disappear from your game watch party in even less).
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry to a square about â…›-inch thick. Cut the sheet into 16 equal squares; transfer to the prepared baking sheets. Chill one baking sheet in the fridge while you work with the other squares.
Dock the squares all over with a fork. On each square, place 3 or 4 slices of pepperoni and about 1 tablespoon of mozzarella in the center. Fold one point of the puff pastry inward toward the center of the square, use a pastry brush to brush the exposed dough with egg wash, then fold the opposite point in, pressing down to seal the corners together. Repeat with all the puff pastry squares, then brush with egg wash.
Transfer to the oven and bake until puffed and golden, 13 to 15 minutes. Cool slightly before serving with warmed pizza sauce for dipping.
Source: www.purewow.com/recipes/puff-pastry-pizza-bundles
Pulled Pork Taco Soup is the best taco soup ever! Pulled pork, pinto beans, black beans, diced tomatoes and green chiles, corn, taco seasoning, ranch seasoning, chicken broth. So easy to make. Just dump everything in the pot, bring to a boil and simmer. Can also make in the slow cooker. Great for tailgating and potlucks. Can freeze leftovers for a quick meal later. Our favorite taco soup recipe!
In a Dutch Oven, combine cooked pulled pork, beans, tomatoes, corn, Ranch mix, taco seasoning and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.
Serve with Fritos, cheese, and a dollop of sour cream.
Notes: you can buy pulled pork instead of making it. You can find pre-cooked pulled pork at the grocery store, large box stores, or you can go to your favorite BBQ joint and grab a pound of pork for this recipe. You can use any beans you prefer in this soup. We did not think this soup was spicy. If you are worried about the heat, use a can of mild Rotel tomatoes.
To make in the slow cooker, just dump everything in the crockpot and cook on low or high for a few hours. I like to whip up a batch in the slow cooker for tailgating and parties.
You can freeze the soup for a quick meal later. To reheat, thaw and reheat on the stove or in the microwave.
To make this a freezer meal, simply place all the ingredients in a gallon freezer bag and freeze. When ready to make the soup, place the contents of the freezer bag in the slow cooker and cook on low all day. There is no need to thaw the contents before adding them to the crockpot. Just make sure to freeze the bag upright so it will fit in the crockpot easily without thawing.
Source: www.plainchicken.com/pulled-pork-taco-soup/?fbclid=IwAR134FajDeaGsdBFPKW2C04TNHbWtbgGg_DkQGWegHi-yBjyyLURDCmaRHI
These pig shots are a delicious and hearty appetizer recipe made with smoked sausage, thick cut bacon, a cream cheese mixture, topped with a jalapeno, brushed with a honey barbecue glaze and baked until the bacon is crispy. Messy, but delicious!
1 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
In a small bowl, mix BBQ sauce, honey and brown sugar together. Set aside.
Cut bacon in half and wrap each piece of smoked sausage with a strip of bacon. Place into a muffin pan or use a toothpick to hold together and place on a baking sheet.
In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, diced jalapeno, sharp cheddar cheese and seasoning together until combined.
Add mixture to a quart size baggie and clip the corner. Squeeze cheese mixture onto the top of each sausage. Add a sliced jalapeno on the top and then brush each pig shot with the honey BBQ mixture.
Bake in the oven for 40-45 minutes or until the bacon is crispy.
Carefully remove from the oven and enjoy.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/pig-shots-oven-baked/?fbclid=IwAR1cS-ljS4B4b8EscL_sGK8o0svCCT1my24TE2h1hkUWu3shxab-1pj_6NU
These taco pinwheels are made with chicken, taco seasoning, cream cheese and peppers, all rolled up inside tortillas. An easy make-ahead party appetizer!
In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, taco seasoning and cheddar cheese until well combined. Add the chicken, bell peppers and cilantro into the cream cheese mixture and stir until combined.
Lay one of the tortillas flat on a cutting board and spread approximately 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture all over the tortilla. Roll up tightly.
Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas.
Place the tortilla rolls on a plate and cover with plastic wrap. Chill for at least one hour or up to one day.
Slice the tortilla rolls into 1-inch pinwheels and serve, with guacamole or salsa for dipping if desired.
Source: www.dinneratthezoo.com/taco-pinwheels/
This Cajun shrimp recipe is large shrimp coated in butter, lemon and seasonings then seared to perfection. A quick dinner option that can be on the table in 15 minutes and always gets rave reviews!
Sprinkle the Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper on the shrimp; toss to coat evenly.
Melt the butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until shrimp are pink and opaque. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice, cook for 1 minute.
Sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately, garnished with lemon wedges.
Source: www.dinneratthezoo.com/cajun-shrimp-recipe/
These simple sliders come together so quickly and is very versatile. You can make them exactly how your family enjoys them.
These sliders can be made with the Hawaiian King Slider Rolls (9 to a package) or the Hawaiian Rolls (12 to a package); use whichever you like. You can make your own chili dog sauce for this recipe or use canned chili. You can use either white and red onion and add jalapenos and different cheeses. You can even use sliced or shredded cheese.
Preheat oven to 375 and grease a baking dish. Cut Hawaiian rolls horizontally and place bottom of the rolls in the pan. Top with shredded cheddar cheese or sliced cheese. Cut hot dogs in half and then slice hot dogs down the center, and lay side by side on cheese.
Top with chili, onions, and more cheese, and then put the tops of the rolls back on. Brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter, sprinkle with garlic powder, and bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the tops of the sliders are golden brown.
Notes: Depending on how many sliders you make will determine if you use all the hotdogs in the package. I sometimes take the leftover hotdogs and stack another small piece on top of the other hotdogs to have three small pieces on each slider.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/chili-cheese-dog-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR2gF3u7tzBhOf213j3ZhbSbRaWj3AYtVZAE7wsk08hQjp85T_BD4LZOw34
If you are a fan of Italian Subs, then you will fall head-over-heels for these Italian Sub Squares. Your favorite flavors all packed into handheld slices!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.
Unroll one of the rolls of the crescent dough and press it into the bottom of the baking dish, making sure the dough goes up the sides of the pan about 1-inch high.
Layer half of the cheese on the bottom. Top with the pepperoni, then ham, then salami. Add the sliced red bell peppers and pepperoncini. Finally, add the remaining provolone cheese on top.
Unroll the second crescent dough and place it on top, try the best you can to pinch all the edges of the dough together to make a sealed package.
In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, pesto, and parmesan cheese.
Brush this mixture all over the top of the dough. Cover with nonstick foil, or spray a piece of foil with cooking spray, and place it spray side down on top of the dish.
Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, and bake an additional 15-20 minutes until deep golden brown.
Let cool for 10 minutes, cut, and serve.
Notes: These can be frozen, see my tips above. If you can't find crescent roll dough sheets you can use crescent rolls but make sure you seal the perforations very well. Try to use deli pepperoni if you can, otherwise you will be going through a lot of regular sized pepperoni.
The pesto is optional, but we find that it gives great flavor, but an egg wash or olive oil can be used.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/italian-sub-squares/?fbclid=IwAR0bcemo8-UoQSgpkjqQQJfeETKa5nxIpMuEHkvtrKEIlIOr7wIlDHXtO4M#recipe
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
