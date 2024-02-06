A variety of foods for watching the game

In an extra-large mixing bowl, combine cereals, Corn nuts, Cheez-its, bagel chips, nuts, and pretzels. Toss to combine.

In a small bowl, whisk together ranch seasoning, dill, garlic salt, vegetable oil, and pickle juice.

Drizzle the seasoning mixture over the Chex mixture, stirring constantly to distribute the liquids over as much of the dry mixture as possible. Stir until the seasoning is evenly distributed.

Spread the Chex mix on the prepared sheet pans, separating all of the pieces as much as possible into a single layer. If you'd like, you can divide the mixture between three sheet pans.

Bake for 30 to 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes until the Chex mix is completely dried and beginning to brown.

Allow the mixture to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Notes: In general, garlic and dill seasonings go well together — if you'd like to buy flavored pretzels, bagel chips, crackers, etc., anything garlic flavored will complement the dill pickle flavoring well. Or simply use plain as we did here. When making a Chex mix, make sure to use your largest mixing bowl. Try to lay it out in a single layer as best you can so it can cool and harden once baked and not stick together. If you need to speed up the process, you can put your baking sheets in the refrigerator.

Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/dill-pickle-chex-mix/?fbclid=IwAR3Cax3B-AqW77_cPd4NqozdJoEwlzFTV87Y1WhAqwadJ3MpMxmzkYJebrQ

Puff Pastry Pizza Bundles

We love eating appetizers, but making them? That's a hard sell, unless it requires about two seconds of our time. Enter puff pastry pizza bundles, which look fancy but take all of 10 minutes to put together (and will disappear from your game watch party in even less).

All-purpose flour, as needed

1 sheet store-bought puff pastry, thawed (we like Dufour)

24 to 30 pepperonis, sliced in half

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Egg wash (1 large egg whisked with 1 tablespoon water), as needed

Crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Pizza sauce (store-bought or homemade), for serving

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pastry to a square about â…›-inch thick. Cut the sheet into 16 equal squares; transfer to the prepared baking sheets. Chill one baking sheet in the fridge while you work with the other squares.

Dock the squares all over with a fork. On each square, place 3 or 4 slices of pepperoni and about 1 tablespoon of mozzarella in the center. Fold one point of the puff pastry inward toward the center of the square, use a pastry brush to brush the exposed dough with egg wash, then fold the opposite point in, pressing down to seal the corners together. Repeat with all the puff pastry squares, then brush with egg wash.

Transfer to the oven and bake until puffed and golden, 13 to 15 minutes. Cool slightly before serving with warmed pizza sauce for dipping.

Source: www.purewow.com/recipes/puff-pastry-pizza-bundles

Pulled Pork Taco Soup

Pulled Pork Taco Soup is the best taco soup ever! Pulled pork, pinto beans, black beans, diced tomatoes and green chiles, corn, taco seasoning, ranch seasoning, chicken broth. So easy to make. Just dump everything in the pot, bring to a boil and simmer. Can also make in the slow cooker. Great for tailgating and potlucks. Can freeze leftovers for a quick meal later. Our favorite taco soup recipe!

1-pound cooked pulled pork

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (10-ounce) can Rotel tomatoes, undrained

1 (1-ounce) packet Ranch dressing mix

1 (1-ounce) packet Taco seasoning

1 cup frozen corn

5 cups chicken broth

In a Dutch Oven, combine cooked pulled pork, beans, tomatoes, corn, Ranch mix, taco seasoning and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

Serve with Fritos, cheese, and a dollop of sour cream.

Notes: you can buy pulled pork instead of making it. You can find pre-cooked pulled pork at the grocery store, large box stores, or you can go to your favorite BBQ joint and grab a pound of pork for this recipe. You can use any beans you prefer in this soup. We did not think this soup was spicy. If you are worried about the heat, use a can of mild Rotel tomatoes.

To make in the slow cooker, just dump everything in the crockpot and cook on low or high for a few hours. I like to whip up a batch in the slow cooker for tailgating and parties.

You can freeze the soup for a quick meal later. To reheat, thaw and reheat on the stove or in the microwave.

To make this a freezer meal, simply place all the ingredients in a gallon freezer bag and freeze. When ready to make the soup, place the contents of the freezer bag in the slow cooker and cook on low all day. There is no need to thaw the contents before adding them to the crockpot. Just make sure to freeze the bag upright so it will fit in the crockpot easily without thawing.

Source: www.plainchicken.com/pulled-pork-taco-soup/?fbclid=IwAR134FajDeaGsdBFPKW2C04TNHbWtbgGg_DkQGWegHi-yBjyyLURDCmaRHI

Pig Shots

These pig shots are a delicious and hearty appetizer recipe made with smoked sausage, thick cut bacon, a cream cheese mixture, topped with a jalapeno, brushed with a honey barbecue glaze and baked until the bacon is crispy. Messy, but delicious!

1-pound smoked sausage or kielbasa sausage, cut into 3/4- inch chunks

12-ounces thick cut bacon

4-ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

1 jalapeno, stem, seeds removed, diced

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon Slap Ya Mama seasoning

1/4 cup BBQ sauce (any brand)

1/8 cup honey (2 tablespoons)

1 1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

Jalapeno slices

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix BBQ sauce, honey and brown sugar together. Set aside.

Cut bacon in half and wrap each piece of smoked sausage with a strip of bacon. Place into a muffin pan or use a toothpick to hold together and place on a baking sheet.

In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, sour cream, diced jalapeno, sharp cheddar cheese and seasoning together until combined.

Add mixture to a quart size baggie and clip the corner. Squeeze cheese mixture onto the top of each sausage. Add a sliced jalapeno on the top and then brush each pig shot with the honey BBQ mixture.

Bake in the oven for 40-45 minutes or until the bacon is crispy.

Carefully remove from the oven and enjoy.

Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/pig-shots-oven-baked/?fbclid=IwAR1cS-ljS4B4b8EscL_sGK8o0svCCT1my24TE2h1hkUWu3shxab-1pj_6NU

Taco Pinwheels

These taco pinwheels are made with chicken, taco seasoning, cream cheese and peppers, all rolled up inside tortillas. An easy make-ahead party appetizer!

6 large tortillas burrito size

8 ounces cream cheese softened

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup cooked shredded chicken

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Guacamole or salsa for serving.

In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, taco seasoning and cheddar cheese until well combined. Add the chicken, bell peppers and cilantro into the cream cheese mixture and stir until combined.

Lay one of the tortillas flat on a cutting board and spread approximately 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture all over the tortilla. Roll up tightly.

Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas.

Place the tortilla rolls on a plate and cover with plastic wrap. Chill for at least one hour or up to one day.

Slice the tortilla rolls into 1-inch pinwheels and serve, with guacamole or salsa for dipping if desired.

Source: www.dinneratthezoo.com/taco-pinwheels/

Cajun Shrimp

This Cajun shrimp recipe is large shrimp coated in butter, lemon and seasonings then seared to perfection. A quick dinner option that can be on the table in 15 minutes and always gets rave reviews!

1-pound large shrimp peeled and deveined, you can leave the tails on if you prefer

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning homemade or store bought

Salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh parsley chopped

Lemon wedges for garnish

Sprinkle the Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper on the shrimp; toss to coat evenly.

Melt the butter in a large pan over medium heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until shrimp are pink and opaque. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and lemon juice, cook for 1 minute.

Sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately, garnished with lemon wedges.

Source: www.dinneratthezoo.com/cajun-shrimp-recipe/

Chili Cheese Dog Sliders

These simple sliders come together so quickly and is very versatile. You can make them exactly how your family enjoys them.

These sliders can be made with the Hawaiian King Slider Rolls (9 to a package) or the Hawaiian Rolls (12 to a package); use whichever you like. You can make your own chili dog sauce for this recipe or use canned chili. You can use either white and red onion and add jalapenos and different cheeses. You can even use sliced or shredded cheese.

1 package of Hawaiian Rolls

1 package of hot dogs

Cheddar cheese sliced or shredded

Diced of white onion

1 (15) ounce can of chili with or without beans, whichever you prefer

2 tablespoons of butter melted

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

Preheat oven to 375 and grease a baking dish. Cut Hawaiian rolls horizontally and place bottom of the rolls in the pan. Top with shredded cheddar cheese or sliced cheese. Cut hot dogs in half and then slice hot dogs down the center, and lay side by side on cheese.

Top with chili, onions, and more cheese, and then put the tops of the rolls back on. Brush the tops of the rolls with melted butter, sprinkle with garlic powder, and bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the tops of the sliders are golden brown.

Notes: Depending on how many sliders you make will determine if you use all the hotdogs in the package. I sometimes take the leftover hotdogs and stack another small piece on top of the other hotdogs to have three small pieces on each slider.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/chili-cheese-dog-sliders/?fbclid=IwAR2gF3u7tzBhOf213j3ZhbSbRaWj3AYtVZAE7wsk08hQjp85T_BD4LZOw34

Italian Sub Squares

If you are a fan of Italian Subs, then you will fall head-over-heels for these Italian Sub Squares. Your favorite flavors all packed into handheld slices!

2 cans crescent roll dough sheets

8 ounces sliced provolone cheese

1/4-pound sliced deli pepperoni

1/4-pound sliced deli ham

1/4-pound sliced del Genoa salami

12 ounce can roasted red bell peppers drained, thinly sliced

1/2 cup canned sliced pepperoncini drained

1 large egg

1 tablespoon prepared pesto

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.

Unroll one of the rolls of the crescent dough and press it into the bottom of the baking dish, making sure the dough goes up the sides of the pan about 1-inch high.

Layer half of the cheese on the bottom. Top with the pepperoni, then ham, then salami. Add the sliced red bell peppers and pepperoncini. Finally, add the remaining provolone cheese on top.

Unroll the second crescent dough and place it on top, try the best you can to pinch all the edges of the dough together to make a sealed package.

In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, pesto, and parmesan cheese.

Brush this mixture all over the top of the dough. Cover with nonstick foil, or spray a piece of foil with cooking spray, and place it spray side down on top of the dish.

Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, and bake an additional 15-20 minutes until deep golden brown.

Let cool for 10 minutes, cut, and serve.

Notes: These can be frozen, see my tips above. If you can't find crescent roll dough sheets you can use crescent rolls but make sure you seal the perforations very well. Try to use deli pepperoni if you can, otherwise you will be going through a lot of regular sized pepperoni.

The pesto is optional, but we find that it gives great flavor, but an egg wash or olive oil can be used.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/italian-sub-squares/?fbclid=IwAR0bcemo8-UoQSgpkjqQQJfeETKa5nxIpMuEHkvtrKEIlIOr7wIlDHXtO4M#recipe

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.