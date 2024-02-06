A twist on those Thanksgiving dishes

When planning the Thanksgiving Day menu, there are several items that are a tradition and just have to be on the table. But sometimes, it is fun to try a variation on a side dish or two. If you are used to green bean casserole, try making it a little different or change the way you prepare the carrots or even the salad.

I have shared a few recipes here that may help you get started on planning those so important side dishes for your Thanksgiving Day menu, or any day of the year. Enjoy!

Honey Butter Glazed Carrots

These sweet, buttery carrots are cooked on the stove with honey, butter, and a touch of lemon.

1 pound carrots

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh minced parsley (half the amount if using dried)

Salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Wash carrots and peel them before cutting.

Cut carrots on the bias, at about 45 degree angle, and make sure the all the slices are the same thickness so it cooks evenly.

Preheat a cooking pan that is big enough to cook the carrots without overcrowding them too much, over medium heat. Add some olive oil and spread carrots evenly all over the cooking pan, cut side up. Season with salt and pepper, cover the pan, and let carrots cook for about 5 minutes.

Flip carrots over and add butter, honey, lemon juice, and parsley. Once butter is melted, stir everything together and let it simmer until carrots are tender. Stir carrots once in a while. (You can cook carrots a little softer or a little crunchier, according you your personal taste.)

Note: Feel free to double the recipe if needed, for a bigger crowd.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/honey-butter-glazed-carrots/?fbclid=IwAR0CW6fi5FOeV8MhBxSAxLqqcvasVmG_RNBYtwGjlsz1mxOIFxMfp4uFSAY

Green Bean and Corn Bake

This easy green bean casserole is one your family will love. Wonderful side dish to any meal and you can use fresh or canned green beans.

1 (12 ounce) package frozen cut green beans (could use canned beans, drained, and no need to thaw frozen beans

1 1/2 cups frozen whole kernel corn, could use fresh or canned corn, drained, and no need to thaw frozen corn

1 (10.5 ounce can) cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/4 teaspoon salt, optional

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 sleeve Ritz crackers or about 15 crackers, crushed

2 tablespoons butter

Mix green beans and corn together in bottom of a casserole dish. Stir in mushroom soup, salt (if using) and pepper. Combine cheese and cracker crumbs and sprinkle on top. Cut butter in small pieces and put on top of casserole.

Bake in preheated 350 degree oven, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/green-bean-bake/?fbclid=IwAR2jWQ0SuCQ1aOK-5spycMEDK9tXh6IsiauSB-j5H2Ebr5GwaFpl-OCr9t4

Favorite Green Bean Casserole

This recipe for Green Bean Casserole is a family favorite.

4 slices bacon, cooked

2 (12 ounce) packages frozen French style green beans (You can use canned or regular cut green beans or even fresh ones)

1 (10 3/4 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

3/4 cup milk

1 tablespoon bacon drippings (optional)

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese divided, (optional)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 (6 ounce) French's crispy fried onions, divided

Cook bacon, drain, crumble and set aside.

Save 1 tablespoon bacon drippings.

Put the frozen green beans in a large bowl, I don't thaw mine first. In a smaller bowl combine the undiluted cream of mushroom soup, milk, bacon drippings, half the cheddar cheese, black pepper, garlic powder, salt and half the fried onions. Mix with a spoon and pour over green beans.

Stir to combine. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish or a two to three quart round baking dish with cooking spray and spread the green beans in the dish. Sprinkle on the other half of the cheese and fried onions and put crumbled bacon on top.

Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for approximately 1 hour until hot and bubbly.

Notes: You won't have to bake this long if you use canned green beans or you thaw the beans first. It will only take about 35 minutes if beans are thawed. You only want the casserole to be hot and the cheese melted.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/favorite-green-bean-casserole/

Strawberry Praline Salad

Super easy salad for any occasion. You can substitute red and green grapes for the strawberries if you choose, or do a combination of all.

1 1/2 cups of pretzels broken into pieces

1/2 cup of butter, 1 stick, melted

1 cup pecans, chopped

3/4 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of sugar

3-4 cups of strawberries, sliced into small pieces

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1 (8 ounce) tub of whipped topping, thawed

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine melted butter, pretzels, brown sugar and pecan in a bowl. Once mixed, spread evenly on baking pan and bake for 6 minutes until golden brown. Let cool. You can put in the refrigerator to harden if you would like to.

In a bowl, combine white sugar, cream cheese, vanilla. Mix with mixer until well combined. Fold in thawed whipped topping, then fold in strawberries and break up pretzel mixture and fold in as well. You can set some aside to garnish on top for decoration. Serve cold. Allow to chill in the refrigerator for a few hours.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/strawberry-praline-salad/

Green Pea Casserole

This green pea casserole is delicious and easy to prepare and makes a nice side dish.

1/2 cup butter or 8 tablespoon or 1 stick, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1 (12 ounce) package frozen green sweet peas, no need to thaw

1 (4 ounce) jar diced pimentos, drained

1 (8 ounce) can chopped water chestnuts drained

1 (10.5 ounce) can cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

25 Ritz crackers, crushed

Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a skillet on top of the stove. Brown onion, celery and green pepper. Remove skillet from heat and add peas, pimentos, water chestnuts, mushroom soup, black pepper and salt. Stir with spoon to combine all ingredients. Pour into a baking dish, about 7 1/2 x 11-inch size. Anything will work that will hold the ingredients.

Melt remaining butter in a separate bowl and combine or toss with cracker crumbs. Sprinkle cracker crumbs over casserole and bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes until top is browned.

Notes: I used Ritz Everything Crackers made with onion, poppy seeds, garlic and sea salt. You can use any kind of crackers or even regular or seasoned bread crumbs on the casserole.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/green-pea-casserole/

Scalloped Corn and Broccoli

1 (14.75 to 15 ounce) can creamed corn

2 eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

5 ounces frozen chopped broccoli

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In a bowl, combine the corn, eggs, sugar, flour and salt. Stir in the cheese and the broccoli and pour into the baking dish.

Bake until hot and bubbly, 1 hour.

Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/scalloped-corn-broccoli/

The Best Sweet Potato Casserole

2 pounds sweet potatoes (about 4 small/medium or 2 large)

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons butter, cut into small cubes

1 cup pecans, chopped

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Scrub the sweet potatoes and pierce generously with a fork. Place on a baking sheet and bake until fork tender, 30-45 minutes. When they are cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a large bowl.

Raise the oven temperature to 400 degrees.

To the bowl with the sweet potatoes, add the sugar, milk, eggs, vanilla and salt. Mash until combined. The mixture does not need to be completely smooth — lumps are okay. Pour the potatoes into a large baking dish, a 3 quart baking dish.

In another bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour and butter. Using a pastry cutter, cut the butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the pecans. Sprinkle the crumb mixture over the top of the potatoes.

Bake in the oven until golden brown, 30-40 minutes. Let the casserole sit for a few minutes before serving.

Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/thanksgiving-part-i/?fbclid=IwAR1XL3ek-9PxMoZCGCpancpmLSFcvKAOKvmE4-K5w-myDjXAVNkLsohN2a4

Sausage Stuffing with Apples and Cranberries

1 1/2 cups cubed whole wheat bread

3 3/4 cups cubed white bread

1 pound turkey sausage

1 cup chopped onion

3/4 cup chopped celery

2 1/2 teaspoons dried sage

1 1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon thyme

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup minced fresh parsley

1 golden apple, chopped

3/4 cup chicken broth

4 tablespoons melted butter

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spread the bread cubes in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 5-7 minutes or until evenly toasted.

Meanwhile, cook the sausage and onions in a large skillet over medium heat, breaking up the sausage as it cooks. Cook until the sausage is browned and cooked through and the onions are soft. Add the celery, sage, rosemary and thyme and cook another 2 minutes to heat through.

Put the toasted bread crumbs in a large bowl and pour the sausage mixture over. Add the cranberries, parsley and apple. Stir to mix.

Grease a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish and pour the dressing mixture in. Pour the chicken broth and then the melted butter evenly over the top. Cover with foil and bake in the heated oven for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake an additional 10 minutes to brown the top.

Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/tried-and-true-or-something-new-and-an-awesome-giveaway/#tasty-recipes-28219