A twist on those Thanksgiving dishes

When planning the Thanksgiving Day menu, there are several items that are a tradition and just have to be on the table. But sometimes, it is fun to try a variation on a side dish or two. If you are used to green bean casserole, try making it a little different or change the way you prepare the carrots or even the salad.
I have shared a few recipes here that may help you get started on planning those so important side dishes for your Thanksgiving Day menu, or any day of the year. Enjoy!
These sweet, buttery carrots are cooked on the stove with honey, butter, and a touch of lemon.
Wash carrots and peel them before cutting.
Cut carrots on the bias, at about 45 degree angle, and make sure the all the slices are the same thickness so it cooks evenly.
Preheat a cooking pan that is big enough to cook the carrots without overcrowding them too much, over medium heat. Add some olive oil and spread carrots evenly all over the cooking pan, cut side up. Season with salt and pepper, cover the pan, and let carrots cook for about 5 minutes.
Flip carrots over and add butter, honey, lemon juice, and parsley. Once butter is melted, stir everything together and let it simmer until carrots are tender. Stir carrots once in a while. (You can cook carrots a little softer or a little crunchier, according you your personal taste.)
Note: Feel free to double the recipe if needed, for a bigger crowd.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/honey-butter-glazed-carrots/?fbclid=IwAR0CW6fi5FOeV8MhBxSAxLqqcvasVmG_RNBYtwGjlsz1mxOIFxMfp4uFSAY
This easy green bean casserole is one your family will love. Wonderful side dish to any meal and you can use fresh or canned green beans.
Mix green beans and corn together in bottom of a casserole dish. Stir in mushroom soup, salt (if using) and pepper. Combine cheese and cracker crumbs and sprinkle on top. Cut butter in small pieces and put on top of casserole.
Bake in preheated 350 degree oven, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/green-bean-bake/?fbclid=IwAR2jWQ0SuCQ1aOK-5spycMEDK9tXh6IsiauSB-j5H2Ebr5GwaFpl-OCr9t4
This recipe for Green Bean Casserole is a family favorite.
Cook bacon, drain, crumble and set aside.
Save 1 tablespoon bacon drippings.
Put the frozen green beans in a large bowl, I don't thaw mine first. In a smaller bowl combine the undiluted cream of mushroom soup, milk, bacon drippings, half the cheddar cheese, black pepper, garlic powder, salt and half the fried onions. Mix with a spoon and pour over green beans.
Stir to combine. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish or a two to three quart round baking dish with cooking spray and spread the green beans in the dish. Sprinkle on the other half of the cheese and fried onions and put crumbled bacon on top.
Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for approximately 1 hour until hot and bubbly.
Notes: You won't have to bake this long if you use canned green beans or you thaw the beans first. It will only take about 35 minutes if beans are thawed. You only want the casserole to be hot and the cheese melted.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/favorite-green-bean-casserole/
Super easy salad for any occasion. You can substitute red and green grapes for the strawberries if you choose, or do a combination of all.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine melted butter, pretzels, brown sugar and pecan in a bowl. Once mixed, spread evenly on baking pan and bake for 6 minutes until golden brown. Let cool. You can put in the refrigerator to harden if you would like to.
In a bowl, combine white sugar, cream cheese, vanilla. Mix with mixer until well combined. Fold in thawed whipped topping, then fold in strawberries and break up pretzel mixture and fold in as well. You can set some aside to garnish on top for decoration. Serve cold. Allow to chill in the refrigerator for a few hours.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/strawberry-praline-salad/
This green pea casserole is delicious and easy to prepare and makes a nice side dish.
Melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a skillet on top of the stove. Brown onion, celery and green pepper. Remove skillet from heat and add peas, pimentos, water chestnuts, mushroom soup, black pepper and salt. Stir with spoon to combine all ingredients. Pour into a baking dish, about 7 1/2 x 11-inch size. Anything will work that will hold the ingredients.
Melt remaining butter in a separate bowl and combine or toss with cracker crumbs. Sprinkle cracker crumbs over casserole and bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 30 minutes until top is browned.
Notes: I used Ritz Everything Crackers made with onion, poppy seeds, garlic and sea salt. You can use any kind of crackers or even regular or seasoned bread crumbs on the casserole.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/green-pea-casserole/
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a bowl, combine the corn, eggs, sugar, flour and salt. Stir in the cheese and the broccoli and pour into the baking dish.
Bake until hot and bubbly, 1 hour.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/scalloped-corn-broccoli/
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Scrub the sweet potatoes and pierce generously with a fork. Place on a baking sheet and bake until fork tender, 30-45 minutes. When they are cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a large bowl.
Raise the oven temperature to 400 degrees.
To the bowl with the sweet potatoes, add the sugar, milk, eggs, vanilla and salt. Mash until combined. The mixture does not need to be completely smooth — lumps are okay. Pour the potatoes into a large baking dish, a 3 quart baking dish.
In another bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour and butter. Using a pastry cutter, cut the butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the pecans. Sprinkle the crumb mixture over the top of the potatoes.
Bake in the oven until golden brown, 30-40 minutes. Let the casserole sit for a few minutes before serving.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/thanksgiving-part-i/?fbclid=IwAR1XL3ek-9PxMoZCGCpancpmLSFcvKAOKvmE4-K5w-myDjXAVNkLsohN2a4
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Spread the bread cubes in a single layer on a large baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 5-7 minutes or until evenly toasted.
Meanwhile, cook the sausage and onions in a large skillet over medium heat, breaking up the sausage as it cooks. Cook until the sausage is browned and cooked through and the onions are soft. Add the celery, sage, rosemary and thyme and cook another 2 minutes to heat through.
Put the toasted bread crumbs in a large bowl and pour the sausage mixture over. Add the cranberries, parsley and apple. Stir to mix.
Grease a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish and pour the dressing mixture in. Pour the chicken broth and then the melted butter evenly over the top. Cover with foil and bake in the heated oven for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake an additional 10 minutes to brown the top.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/tried-and-true-or-something-new-and-an-awesome-giveaway/#tasty-recipes-28219
An easy, sweet side dish that you can throw together in 5 minutes. This Cranberry Salad is perfect for the Thanksgiving table, or for any night.
In a large bowl, stir together the sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice. Add in the cranberries, pineapple and nuts. Fold in the whipped topping.
Freeze for 20 minutes before serving.
If making ahead, keep in the freezer and bring out 30 minutes before serving.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/cranberry-salad/
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil, then salt generously. Add the cauliflower and boil until tender, 6-8 minutes. Drain well, then transfer to the prepared baking dish.
While the cauliflower is cooking, melt the 2 tablespoons butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the flour to the butter and cook, whisking, for 3 minutes. Add the milk in a slow stream, whisking constantly. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, whisking occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the cheese, scallion greens, salt and pepper. Stir until the cheese is melted. Pour the cheese sauce over the cauliflower and stir gently to combine.
Sprinkle the breadcrumbs evenly over the top and bake until the topping is golden brown, about 10 minutes.
Source: www.tasteandtellblog.com/cauliflower-cheddar-gratin/
In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, orange juice and sugar. Bring to a boil. Continue to boil until the cranberries begin to pop and break down. Simmer until slightly thickened. It will thicken more when left at room temperature or refrigerated. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Source: www.recipegirl.com/easy-cranberry-sauce-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2ziyjv5kLhaiZP97n8nSSgotHYMBpeDnWFsDTgsTqnvzJM7K_G4wNnKiQ
Crumble corn bread into small pieces then add to a large mixing bowl; set aside.
Cook and crumble sausage until cooked through and nicely browned. Drain fat then add sausage to the bowl of cornbread (do not stir yet).
Saute onion and celery in butter for 4-5 minutes or until onion is semi-translucent. Add veggies and butter to the bowl of cornbread (do not stir yet).
Combine chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, salt and poultry seasoning in a mixing bowl then whisk together until smooth. Pour broth mixture into bowl with cornbread mixture and gently stir and fold until well combined.
Spray a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray (or grease with butter) then spoon cornbread mixture into dish.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25-35 minutes or until lightly browned and heated through.
NOTES:
By 'family-size' I mean a 13x9 pan or large skillet of cornbread. You can also use 2 6-serving boxes cornbread mix, prepared.
Do not use a sweet cornbread recipe when making dressing.
Feel free to leave the sausage out if you'd prefer.
If you like bell pepper in your dressing, add about a cup when sauteing the onion and celery.
Do not prepare the cream of chicken soup before adding.
If you prefer your dressing to be more dense and loaf-like, stir the ingredients really well before spooning into the baking dish.
My family also really likes to add chopped boiled eggs too! I think that's a regional thing.
Source: www.southyourmouth.com/2015/11/southern-cornbread-dressing-with-sausage.html?fbclid=IwAR2LFYTzhtpHPubfRGN_AKjSu0qm4yZ2RBYl4OFlSCiOOH4kou4cF20lk2w
Creamed Peas are a simple, comforting side dish that can be prepared in just minutes! This classic creamed peas recipe is made with just a few basic ingredients and makes for a delicious addition to holiday meals yet is easy enough for weeknight dinners! Easy peasy!
Melt butter over medium high heat in a medium sized saucepan. Whisk the flour and garlic powder (if using) into the butter until incorporated and smooth. Slowly whisk in the milk and cook, stirring frequently, over medium high heat until the mixture has thickened, about 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Add the peas and cook, stirring frequently, until the peas are heated through, about 4 minutes. Stir in heavy cream and check for seasonings.
Garnish with additional pepper, butter, fresh chopped chives or dill. Serve and enjoy!
Note: Store leftover creamed peas in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To reheat, place in microwave and heat at 50% power in 30 second increments or warm slowly over low heat on the stove.
To Freeze: Transfer cooled creamed peas to freezer safe Ziploc bag and freeze for up to 3 months.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/creamed-peas-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR35jIH8LCH_SOmAvf1mt04xF8JXRPdCZqaWOQD_b4o-QuMXg9JbkIbea6Q#recipe
This slaw uses red onions for a bit of crunch and spiciness, but the raw bite of them is best tamed down first. Soaking the onions in the dressing for just 10 minutes does the trick, and the onions, in turn, help flavor the dressing too.
For the dressing:
For the salad:
Make the dressing: Whisk the vinegar, oil, maple syrup, Dijon, and salt together in a large bowl. Add the red onion and stir to combine. Let sit at least 10 minutes for the flavors to meld. Meanwhile, prepare the cabbage.
Make the salad: Cut the cabbage into eight wedges through the core, then cut the core from each piece. Thinly slice the cabbage wedges crosswise to shred. Add the shredded cabbage, almonds, cranberries, and parsley to the dressing and toss to combine. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed.
Note: Make ahead: This slaw can sit out at room temperature for up to 2 hours without wilting, making it a great make-ahead or buffet dish.
Storage: Leftover slaw can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 day.
Source: www.thekitchn-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.thekitchn.com/recipe-thanksgiving-slaw-237475?amp=1&fbclid=IwAR3dE0dvvymUWLGlbbjHwjQ2FZDvJBg80_BH2B3AzpxO9HGPsoX5_n3xAzY
Texas toast is baked with butter, onions, celery, a bunch of herbs, and chicken broth to create the best Homemade Stuffing! There's no better side dish for your heartiest fall/wintertime dinners.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Place cubed pieces of Texas toast on a non-stick cookie sheet/ baking pan and bake until dry and crispy. Stir occasionally, every 8-10 minutes. This may take 40-60 minutes to toast 1 whole loaf of Texas toast. Cool completely. Place in a large bowl to be coated with seasoning.
Turn oven heat up to 350 degrees. In a large stove top skillet or pan, melt the butter and cook the onions, celery and garlic for 4 minutes, until softened.
Pour the vegetable and butter mixture over the toasted bread cubes and toss to coat. Add the salt, pepper, sage and parsley to season and toss bread cubes once more.
In a separate small bowl whisk the eggs until well broken up. Pour the eggs over the bread evenly. Then pour the chicken broth evenly over the bread cubes. Stir/ toss gently to coat all the bread cubes without breaking down their shape. Don't overmix.
Place the cubed bread mixture in a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Cover with tin foil.
Place on the middle rack of the oven at 350 degrees and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, until browned on top.
Source: www.thenovicechefblog.com/the-best-homemade-stuffing-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2qrwqnxst2jBmeQ5TaMqOUBIQa0NzdKYQ7pDO4dJtnIRSScZa5kz6ahaQ
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
