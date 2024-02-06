A twist on fire and water

I found this firefly hanging onto a cucumber leaf with a dewdrop on the point of the leaf. Not often have I seen the underside of a firefly, and I don't recall ever seeing one this close to a drop of water.

This insect is a rover firefly. It is also called the common eastern firefly, and many people call it a lightning bug. At twilight during summer lightning bugs can be seen flashing their lights. A fresh mown hayfield or open area away from trees is a good place to look for rover fireflies.