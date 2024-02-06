A twist of date for your holiday plate

As I started to do this last column before Christmas I thought about what theme I wanted to do to make it a little extra special. Then, as I thought about all of the places I need to take food to yet this week, and the company we will be having over the Christmas week and that I still need to make our traditional date cakes, this column quickly became a little bit of this and that all put together in one recipe hodgepodge.

I started with our family favorite date cake recipes, and then included a few appetizer and desserts recipes, shared a couple of candy recipes to get you to use that candy thermometer hiding in your kitchen drawer and a salad to include on Christmas dinner. Whew! It will be a glorious week of celebrating our Lord and savior's birth with plenty of activities and of course, food!

Merry Christmas! May you have a very blessed and meaningful Christmas!

Old German Date Cake

This recipe came from my mother's mother and we made these every winter. I absolutely love it. We always had fresh pecans from the family farm, which made it extra special. It just would not be Christmas without this cake.

These cakes keep very well, wrapped tightly in the refrigerator or frozen, and make nice gifts for friends at Christmas. Mom always wrapped them in plastic wrap then tied them up with red and green curly ribbon and a simple bow.

Mom would occasionally add a jar of drained and halved maraschino cherries to the batter before baking. This cake is delicious sliced and served with whipped cream along side a cup of coffee, or just enjoyed plain, which is my favorite.

I have a similar recipe called The Gifts of the Magi, referring to the three gifts in this recipe being the dates, pecans and maraschino cherries.

1-pound package pitted dates

2 cups water

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

4 tablespoon butter, softened

3 cups unsifted flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups whole or broken pecans

Bring to a boil the 1 pound of dates and 2 cups water and let it cook for 2 or 3 minutes very low. Turn off heat and add 2 teaspoons baking soda and set aside.

Cream together sugar, eggs, and butter. To this creamed mixture add alternately the flour and salt and the date mixture. Lastly add vanilla and stir in nuts. Bake in 2 greased and floured loaf pans, 9x4x3 inches. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour or until just done to the touch. Do not overbake. Turn out on rack and cool. Keep in plastic storage bag in the refrigerator. These also freeze very well.

You can also bake in smaller pans for gift-giving, just reduce baking time, and avoid overbaking.

Baked Triscuit Cheese Appetizer

This is another recipe from my cousin, Cindy Dude. I like to add finely chopped almonds to this mixture before baking.

1 cup grated Cheddar cheese

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup Hellmann's real mayonnaise

4 green onions, sliced

1 box Triscuit crackers

Mix together cheese, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise and green onions. Spread on Triscuits. Place on cookie sheet. Broil 1 to 3 minutes until golden. Serves 4 to 6.

Sausage Stars

My cousin, Cindy Dude, put me on to this recipe many years ago. It is a little time consuming, but well worth the end result.

1 pound pork sausage

1-1/4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1-1/4 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup bottled ranch dressing

1 small can sliced black olives

1 teaspoon red pepper

1 package wonton skins

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown and drain sausage. Combine with cheeses, dressing, olives, and red pepper.

Lightly grease muffin tin pan. Press one wonton skin in each cup. Bake 5 minutes. Remove wontons from pan. Place on a baking sheet upside down. Bake 5 minutes. Turn right side up and fill each with sausage mixture. Bake 5 to 8 minutes until bubbly.

Nutty Cranberry Snack Mix

Snack mixes are nice around the holidays for unexpected company, gift giving, office parties or for the family to enjoy while binge watching Christmas movies. This one is nice using flavors of the season.

6 cups bite-size crispy rice cereal squares with cinnamon

1 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons oil

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries

Combine cereal and pecans in a large microwave-safe bowl; set aside.

In a different microwave-safe bowl, combine orange juice concentrate, brown sugar and oil. Microwave, uncovered, on high for one minute; stir. Microwave for one minute longer, stirring after 30 seconds, until hot. Pour over cereal mixture; stir until evenly coated. Microwave on high for 5 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes. Stir in cranberries. Spread on wax paper or aluminum foil to cool. Store in a tightly covered container. Makes 8 cups.

Layered Candy Cane Dessert

This fabulous dessert has the magical flavor of candy canes plus the bonus of an Oreo cookie crust. And it looks like a winter wonderland.

1 package (14.3 ounces) Oreo cookies

6 tablespoons butter, melted

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 carton (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided

3/4 cup crushed candy canes (about 7 regular size), divided

2 packages (3.3 ounces each) instant white chocolate pudding mix

2-3/4 cups cold 2% milk

Pulse cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add melted butter; pulse just until combined. Press onto bottom of a 13x9-inch dish. Refrigerate while preparing filling.

Beat cream cheese, sugar and milk until smooth. Fold in 1 cup whipped topping and 1/2 cup crushed candies. Spread over crust.

Whisk pudding mix and milk 2 minutes; spread over cream cheese layer. Spread with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate, covered, 4 hours. Sprinkle with remaining candies just before serving.

Holiday Cheese Ball

1 (7 ounce) aged premium Cheddar cheese, broken into chunks

1 (8 ounce) cream cheese

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon Montreal Seasoning

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Sweet and spicy pecans, chopped

Buttery rounds crackers, for serving

Add cheeses, hot pepper sauce, seasoning and lemon juice to food processor bowl. Pulse to bring mixture together, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Continue to process until mixture is smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.

Lay a square of cling wrap large enough to cover cheese ball on work surface. Scoop cheese mixture into center of wrap, then gather wrap up on all sides, gently shaping the mixture into a ball. Twist the ends of the cling wrap tightly, and refrigerate cheese ball (2 hours minimum, but overnight really lets the flavors meld together).

Before serving, remove cheese ball from refrigerator. Spread chopped pecans on work surface. Unwrap cheese ball and press into chopped pecans, gently reshaping as needed. Serve with a cheese spreader, surrounded by round crackers.

Cranberry Beef for Two

If you need a recipe sometime the holiday for just a couple of people, this may suit you well. Of course it can be multiplied to serve a larger crowd of people.

1 small onion, cut into thin wedges

16 ounces beef chuck roast

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

3/4 cup whole cranberry sauce

1 teaspoon finely chopped canned chipotle chili peppers in adobo sauce

1 cup instant rice

Place onion in a 1-1/2-quart crock pot. Cut beef into bite-size chunks and add to crock pot. Sprinkle with salt, black pepper and garlic. Combine cranberry sauce and chipotle peppers. Pour over all ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours. To serve, cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and butter. Combine beef mixture with rice and serve while hot.

Cranberry Cornmeal Dressing

This moist dressing is perfect when paired with poultry or even pork. The sweet-tart flavor of the dried cranberries really complements the dish's turkey sausage.

3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth, divided

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 pound Italian turkey sausage links, casings removed

1 large onion, diced

1 large fennel bulb, diced (about 1 cup)

1 garlic clove, minced

1 large egg yolk, beaten

4 cups soft French or Italian breadcrumbs

3/4 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon minced fresh sage

1 teaspoon minced fresh savory

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

In a small bowl, whisk 1 cup broth, cornmeal, salt and pepper until smooth. In a large saucepan, bring remaining broth to a boil. Add cornmeal mixture, stirring constantly. Return to a boil; cook and stir for 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; set aside.

Crumble sausage into a large nonstick skillet; add onion and fennel. Cook over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in egg yolk and cornmeal mixture. Add breadcrumbs, cranberries, parsley, vinegar, sage, savory and nutmeg.

Transfer to a 1-1/2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees.

Cheesecake Cranberry Bars

Everyone needs a sweet treat to finish off a meal, a midmorning snack around the coffeepot, or as a bedtime treat for family members visiting from out of town. These are packed with flavor and look pretty for the season.

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups long-cooking oats, uncooked

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup butter, softened

12-ounce package white chocolate chips

8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

14-ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

In a large bowl, combine flour, oats and brown sugar; cut in butter until coarse crumbs form. Stir in chocolate chips; reserve 2-1/2 cups of crumb mixture for topping. With floured fingers, press remaining mixture into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.

Beat cream cheese in a large bowl until creamy. Add condensed milk, lemon juice and vanilla; mix until smooth. Pour cream cheese mixture over crust.

Combine cranberry sauce and cornstarch; spoon over cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture over top.