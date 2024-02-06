A twist of date for your holiday plate

As I started to do this last column before Christmas I thought about what theme I wanted to do to make it a little extra special. Then, as I thought about all of the places I need to take food to yet this week, and the company we will be having over the Christmas week and that I still need to make our traditional date cakes, this column quickly became a little bit of this and that all put together in one recipe hodgepodge.
I started with our family favorite date cake recipes, and then included a few appetizer and desserts recipes, shared a couple of candy recipes to get you to use that candy thermometer hiding in your kitchen drawer and a salad to include on Christmas dinner. Whew! It will be a glorious week of celebrating our Lord and savior's birth with plenty of activities and of course, food!
Merry Christmas! May you have a very blessed and meaningful Christmas!
This recipe came from my mother's mother and we made these every winter. I absolutely love it. We always had fresh pecans from the family farm, which made it extra special. It just would not be Christmas without this cake.
These cakes keep very well, wrapped tightly in the refrigerator or frozen, and make nice gifts for friends at Christmas. Mom always wrapped them in plastic wrap then tied them up with red and green curly ribbon and a simple bow.
Mom would occasionally add a jar of drained and halved maraschino cherries to the batter before baking. This cake is delicious sliced and served with whipped cream along side a cup of coffee, or just enjoyed plain, which is my favorite.
I have a similar recipe called The Gifts of the Magi, referring to the three gifts in this recipe being the dates, pecans and maraschino cherries.
Bring to a boil the 1 pound of dates and 2 cups water and let it cook for 2 or 3 minutes very low. Turn off heat and add 2 teaspoons baking soda and set aside.
Cream together sugar, eggs, and butter. To this creamed mixture add alternately the flour and salt and the date mixture. Lastly add vanilla and stir in nuts. Bake in 2 greased and floured loaf pans, 9x4x3 inches. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour or until just done to the touch. Do not overbake. Turn out on rack and cool. Keep in plastic storage bag in the refrigerator. These also freeze very well.
You can also bake in smaller pans for gift-giving, just reduce baking time, and avoid overbaking.
This is another recipe from my cousin, Cindy Dude. I like to add finely chopped almonds to this mixture before baking.
Mix together cheese, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise and green onions. Spread on Triscuits. Place on cookie sheet. Broil 1 to 3 minutes until golden. Serves 4 to 6.
My cousin, Cindy Dude, put me on to this recipe many years ago. It is a little time consuming, but well worth the end result.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown and drain sausage. Combine with cheeses, dressing, olives, and red pepper.
Lightly grease muffin tin pan. Press one wonton skin in each cup. Bake 5 minutes. Remove wontons from pan. Place on a baking sheet upside down. Bake 5 minutes. Turn right side up and fill each with sausage mixture. Bake 5 to 8 minutes until bubbly.
Snack mixes are nice around the holidays for unexpected company, gift giving, office parties or for the family to enjoy while binge watching Christmas movies. This one is nice using flavors of the season.
Combine cereal and pecans in a large microwave-safe bowl; set aside.
In a different microwave-safe bowl, combine orange juice concentrate, brown sugar and oil. Microwave, uncovered, on high for one minute; stir. Microwave for one minute longer, stirring after 30 seconds, until hot. Pour over cereal mixture; stir until evenly coated. Microwave on high for 5 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes. Stir in cranberries. Spread on wax paper or aluminum foil to cool. Store in a tightly covered container. Makes 8 cups.
This fabulous dessert has the magical flavor of candy canes plus the bonus of an Oreo cookie crust. And it looks like a winter wonderland.
Pulse cookies in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Add melted butter; pulse just until combined. Press onto bottom of a 13x9-inch dish. Refrigerate while preparing filling.
Beat cream cheese, sugar and milk until smooth. Fold in 1 cup whipped topping and 1/2 cup crushed candies. Spread over crust.
Whisk pudding mix and milk 2 minutes; spread over cream cheese layer. Spread with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate, covered, 4 hours. Sprinkle with remaining candies just before serving.
Add cheeses, hot pepper sauce, seasoning and lemon juice to food processor bowl. Pulse to bring mixture together, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Continue to process until mixture is smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.
Lay a square of cling wrap large enough to cover cheese ball on work surface. Scoop cheese mixture into center of wrap, then gather wrap up on all sides, gently shaping the mixture into a ball. Twist the ends of the cling wrap tightly, and refrigerate cheese ball (2 hours minimum, but overnight really lets the flavors meld together).
Before serving, remove cheese ball from refrigerator. Spread chopped pecans on work surface. Unwrap cheese ball and press into chopped pecans, gently reshaping as needed. Serve with a cheese spreader, surrounded by round crackers.
If you need a recipe sometime the holiday for just a couple of people, this may suit you well. Of course it can be multiplied to serve a larger crowd of people.
Place onion in a 1-1/2-quart crock pot. Cut beef into bite-size chunks and add to crock pot. Sprinkle with salt, black pepper and garlic. Combine cranberry sauce and chipotle peppers. Pour over all ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 3 to 4 hours. To serve, cook rice according to package directions, omitting salt and butter. Combine beef mixture with rice and serve while hot.
This moist dressing is perfect when paired with poultry or even pork. The sweet-tart flavor of the dried cranberries really complements the dish's turkey sausage.
In a small bowl, whisk 1 cup broth, cornmeal, salt and pepper until smooth. In a large saucepan, bring remaining broth to a boil. Add cornmeal mixture, stirring constantly. Return to a boil; cook and stir for 3 minutes or until thickened. Remove from the heat; set aside.
Crumble sausage into a large nonstick skillet; add onion and fennel. Cook over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Stir in egg yolk and cornmeal mixture. Add breadcrumbs, cranberries, parsley, vinegar, sage, savory and nutmeg.
Transfer to a 1-1/2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees.
Everyone needs a sweet treat to finish off a meal, a midmorning snack around the coffeepot, or as a bedtime treat for family members visiting from out of town. These are packed with flavor and look pretty for the season.
In a large bowl, combine flour, oats and brown sugar; cut in butter until coarse crumbs form. Stir in chocolate chips; reserve 2-1/2 cups of crumb mixture for topping. With floured fingers, press remaining mixture into a greased 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.
Beat cream cheese in a large bowl until creamy. Add condensed milk, lemon juice and vanilla; mix until smooth. Pour cream cheese mixture over crust.
Combine cranberry sauce and cornstarch; spoon over cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle reserved crumb mixture over top.
Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes, until golden. Let cool and cut into bars. Makes 2 dozen.
During the holiday it is nice to set out bowls of spiced nuts when hosting holiday parties. Try stirring in M & M's for a sweet and salty snack, just cool nuts before adding.
In a large bowl, combine the pecans, almonds and peanuts. Combine butter and Worcestershire sauce; pour over nuts and toss to coat.
Spread in a single layer in an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake at 300 degrees until browned, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Transfer warm nuts to a bowl. Combine the chili powder, garlic salt and chili powder; sprinkle over nuts and stir to coat. Serve warm, or allow to cool before storing in an airtight container.
Many people are afraid of making candy using a candy thermometer, but it is so easy. Let the thermometer do the work for you and start making candy and making holiday memories for your family.
Line a 13x9-inch pan with foil; set aside. Using part of the butter, grease the sides of a large heavy saucepan. Add remaining butter to saucepan; melt over low heat. Add sugar, corn syrup and water. Cook and stir over medium heat until a candy thermometer reads 300 degrees (hard-crack stage).
Remove from the heat and stir in almonds. Quickly pour into the prepared pan, spreading to cover bottom of pan. Cool completely. Carefully invert pan to remove candy in one piece; remove foil.
Melt half of the chocolate in a double boiler or microwave-safe bowl; spread over top of candy. Let cool. Turn candy over and repeat with remaining chocolate; cool. Break into 2-inch pieces. Store in an airtight container.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a shallow baking pan, toast almonds until golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool. Pulse chocolate in a food processor until finely ground (do not over-process); transfer to a bowl. Pulse almonds in food processor until coarsely chopped. Sprinkle 1 cup almonds over bottom of a greased 15x10x1-inch pan. Sprinkle with 1 cup chocolate.
In a heavy saucepan, combine butter, sugar and water. Cook over medium heat until a candy thermometer reads 290 degrees (soft-crack stage), stirring occasionally.
Immediately pour mixture over almonds and chocolate in pan. Sprinkle with remaining chocolate and almonds. Refrigerate until set; break into pieces.
If you love creamy cranberry deliciousness, this super easy 7-Up Cranberry Jell-O Salad is for you. Loaded with whole berry cranberry sauce topped with a cream cheese-based topping, it's a classic recipe that's perfect to enjoy while making those family holiday memories.
For the cranberry Jell-O layer:
Topping:
Prepare the cranberry Jell-O layer: Place Jell-O in a 13x9-inch baking dish. In a saucepan, bring 7-Up and water to a boil. Carefully pour into the baking dish with the Jell-O. Use a whisk or fork to whisk hot liquid and Jell-O together until Jell-O is completely dissolved.
Stir in cranberry sauce, then add pineapple and chopped pecans; stir until well combined.
Refrigerate and allow to set, about 2 to 3 hours.
Prepare the Topping: Once the Jell-O is set, use an electric mixer to cream together the softened cream cheese, sugar, and reserved pineapple juice until combined and smooth.
Spread topping evenly over Jell-O layer. Sprinkle with pecans. Cover and refrigerator overnight to allow to set completely.
Notes: This recipe can easily be halved and prepared in an 8x8-inch baking dish if you'd like a smaller amount.
Sprite or other lemon-lime soda can be substituted for the 7-Up.
These delicious scones just say Christmas and are a welcome treat to start your day during the Christmas season. Your overnight guests will enjoy these with a hot cup of their favorite beverage first thing in the morning.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Zest one large navel orange then cut the orange in half and juice the entire orange. Set zest and juice aside.
In a large bowl, combine flours, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and mix well. With a pastry cutter, cut in the cold cubed butter until it resembles a crumbly mixture. Add in the dried cranberries and mix.
In a separate small bowl, combine one beaten egg, with 1/4 cup orange juice 1/4 cup half and half, and 1 tablespoon orange zest.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently stir until just combined and a soft dough forms.
Pour onto a floured surface and pat or use a rolling pin to form the dough into an 8-inch diameter circle. Cut the dough into 8 equal wedges and place on a parchment or silicone mat lined baking sheet.
Bake on the center rack of the oven for 12 minutes or until lightly golden brown, but avoid over baking or they will dry out. Allow to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes or so while you make the glaze.
Mix together approximately 1/3 cup powdered sugar with a few tablespoons of orange juice (adding a little at a time) and stir to make a glaze. Drizzle glaze over scones and top with additional orange zest.
This easy breakfast dish allows you to make a comforting family favorite that doesn't take a lot of prep and it's also great for big brunch gatherings with family or overnight guests.
In a large skillet, cook bacon in batches over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain.
In a greased 4- or 5-quart slow cooker, layer a third of each of the following: potatoes, reserved bacon and cheese. Repeat layers twice. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper; pour over top. Cook, covered, on low until eggs are set, 4-5 hours. Turn off slow cooker. Remove crock insert to a wire rack; let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.
In large bowl place softened butter and sugar. Beat with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat again until incorporated. Add molasses, water, and vanilla and beat again. Add in flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Beat again until a dough is formed, scraping down sides if needed.
Place a little additional sugar in a small bowl to the side.
Using a cookie dough scoop, scoop out portions of dough about a tablespoon round and drop into the sugar to coat one side. Place uncoated side down on an ungreased baking sheet, about two-inches apart.
Bake at 350 for 8 to 10 minutes, or until very lightly browned. Allow to cool for a few minutes on baking sheet before removing to cool completely on a cooling rack or platter.
Have a great week, and until next time, Merry Christmas and happy cooking.