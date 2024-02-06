All sections
January 23, 2021

A true survivor

What you see here is symbiotic living organism called lichen. Symbiotic means it is actually two or more organisms living in close relationship beneficial to both. There are many kinds of lichen living in nearly every ecosystem on Earth. The lichen I photographed here is a combination of an algae and a small fungus. ...

Aaron Horrell
What you see here is symbiotic living organism called lichen. Symbiotic means it is actually two or more organisms living in close relationship beneficial to both. There are many kinds of lichen living in nearly every ecosystem on Earth.

The lichen I photographed here is a combination of an algae and a small fungus. During times of dry weather, this lichen is like thin, dried leather. During wet weather it becomes more spongy. In Southeast Missouri lichen usually is found growing on rocks or tree trunks.

A study was done in 2005 to see if lichen could survive in outer space. The subject was placed outside the Space Station for 15 days. When retrieved, the lichen was still living. Lichen is believed to be able to live longer than nearly all other organisms on the planet, although scientific proof is difficult to definitively discern.

Column
