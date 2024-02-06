Squinting down the shaft of his final arrow, 13-year-old Ketavion Dixon had already won.

But sibling rivalry ran deeper than the round-robin competition against the dozen or so other members of the Honorable Young Men Club. Ketavion wanted to beat his older brother, Keontae, for bragging rights.

As the final two left in the archery competition, the Dixons had already secured their prize: the privilege of sleeping in the cabin that night.

Maybe it was the thunderstorm squatting on the horizon, or maybe it was general unease, but for the club's inaugural outdoor weekend, hosted in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Conservation at the Castor River conservation area in Bollinger County, most of the honorable young men would have preferred to sleep indoors.

Bad weather had forced them inside the night before, and it would again for the second night of their stay, but the boys took to the rest of the activities with enthusiasm.

Derrick Clark, 12, laughs while trying to escape the grip of his friend Lemuel Gilbert, right, who was trying unsuccessfully to throw Clark into a pond.

Honorable Young Men Club co-president Kweku Arkorful said the trip, which included hiking, canoeing, archery and fishing, was intended to give the boys a chance to run around in the great outdoors that they might not otherwise have gotten this summer in Cape Girardeau.

Plus, working with the conservation department staff, he said, had helped many of the boys come to a deeper appreciation of nature; something he said is part of a well-rounded upbringing.

"I want them to take this knowledge and appreciation back with them and share it. I want them to be leaders, so that if they get back and see trash on the ground or something, they pick it up and lead by example," he said.

Cape Girardeau-based conservation agent Salvador Mondragon, who later led the group on a wade-fishing trip, said such education efforts are part of the Missouri Department of Conservation's mission.