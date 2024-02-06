All sections
FeaturesOctober 20, 2018

A trickster of autumn

It may not be Halloween just yet, but there is a little trickster out and about. It is the Yellowjacket Mimic Fly. It is the size of the yellowjacket paper wasp that can sting you and make you cry. The Yellowjacket Mimic is a good pollinator of late summer and autumn flowers...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

It may not be Halloween just yet, but there is a little trickster out and about. It is the Yellowjacket Mimic Fly. It is the size of the yellowjacket paper wasp that can sting you and make you cry.

The Yellowjacket Mimic is a good pollinator of late summer and autumn flowers.

It has evolved to look like a yellowjacket so that potential predators such as birds and lizards will not recognize it as prey.

This fly was busy pollinating the small flowers of a beautiful wild yellow goldenrod when I found it. I especially like that its eyes are striped yellow and black.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

