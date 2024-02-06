All sections
FeaturesJune 29, 2019

A tree, a storm and a power line

On June 21, an afternoon storm approached Southeast Missouri. Summer storms can grow severe and often produce very strong wind. This one did. At about 4:45 p.m., the storm blew down a large tulip tree in north Scott County. The tree completely blocked a county highway and tore down power lines...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

On June 21, an afternoon storm approached Southeast Missouri. Summer storms can grow severe and often produce very strong wind. This one did.

At about 4:45 p.m., the storm blew down a large tulip tree in north Scott County. The tree completely blocked a county highway and tore down power lines.

What you see in my photo is both smoke and steam coming from the hot power line. It was at once burning green grass on the shoulder of the road and boiling rainwater in a small roadside puddle. The sound of the boiling water was quite loud and scary!

NEVER! NEVER! NEVER go near a downed power line. It can be harboring an electric shock powerful enough to kill you even if it is not producing smoke or steam!!

