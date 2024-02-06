All sections
FeaturesJune 18, 2017

A training ministry: Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America men learn about landscaping, lawn care while developing faith

"Circle up!" Cory Demyan, a staff member of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America, gathers two dozen men for prayer before they head out on a Friday morning for a day of lawn mowing in the Cape Girardeau area. The ministry has five crews of students, with six or seven men on a crew, who cut lawns after their morning classes Monday through Thursday. They work all day on Fridays and Saturdays...

Fred Lynch
Curtis Sizemore, a student at Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America, unloads a weed trimmer June 3 in Cape Girardeau.
Curtis Sizemore, a student at Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America, unloads a weed trimmer June 3 in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

"Circle up!"

Cory Demyan, a staff member of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America, gathers two dozen men for prayer before they head out on a Friday morning for a day of lawn mowing in the Cape Girardeau area.

The ministry has five crews of students, with six or seven men on a crew, who cut lawns after their morning classes Monday through Thursday. They work all day on Fridays and Saturdays.

"It takes a lot of money for this ministry," said Joel Lewis, lawn crew supervisor. "We've got about 180 men. We provide the training, and they provide a service to generate money for this ministry."

There are other work details as well. "We've also got a crew that just does mulch, crews for yard clean-ups, tree trimming and whatnot," Lewis said. "Storms come through and knock down tree limbs."

A lawn crew from Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America unloads equipment June 3 in Cape Girardeau.
A lawn crew from Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America unloads equipment June 3 in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

The crews stay busy, starting the year with lawn customers.

"We'll clean up their yards, like a spring clean-up," Lewis said. "We'll freshen up their flower beds. We do a lot of mulch. We'll go back in the fall and do a fresh-up, shape their hedges."

The Teen Challenge center in Cape Girardeau is the second phase of the overall program that helps people with life-controlling problems. Students are transferred here for 10 months after undergoing a four-to-six-month induction phase at other centers in the country. The program began in the 1960s as an outreach for troubled teens, but has expanded over the years to include men and women of all ages.

When the students enroll at the center, they fill out an application that includes work experience. This allows them to be selected for certain jobs. In addition to the lawn service, Teen Challenge also operates a car wash and automotive detailing service.

"We graduate students every month," Lewis said. "Several will go to a landscaping or lawn-care company and work.

Students of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America gather for a prayer before they head out for a day of lawn mowing Saturday, June 3, in Cape Girardeau.
Students of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America gather for a prayer before they head out for a day of lawn mowing Saturday, June 3, in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

"There is a turnover every month, so we are constantly training guys to replace people about to graduate. Sometimes it's 10, sometimes 20 each month. They learn a lot while they're here."

While Teen Challenge operates primarily from donations from individuals, and it takes about $900 a month to care for a resident, the work details make the difference in providing funds for the center.

"It's from these accounts and the customers that are pouring back into Teen Challenge that allow us to help change men's lives," Demyan said, "and we're very grateful for that."

flynch@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3643

Derek Ramos, a student at Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America, trims a lawn Saturday, June 3, in Cape Girardeau.
Derek Ramos, a student at Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America, trims a lawn Saturday, June 3, in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch
