A tradition of patriotism

It's not uncommon for children to follow in their parents' footsteps choosing to work in the same field they did.

The family business was more than just a choice for children in Deb and Jim Maevers' family, it is a tradition steeped in history that dates back to the birth of our nation.

"We have military service in our family all the way back to the Revolutionary War," Deb said of her ancestors.

Deb married a military man, Jim Maevers, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) at the rank of sergeant. Jim enlisted at age 18, and served from 1978 to 1982. Even today, he is active in the Marine Corps League, a group made up of USMC veterans, which serves other retired Marines.

The couple's children are keeping that tradition alive. Three of their five children have military experience.

Deb Maevers holds a photo of her daughter Hailey R. E. Bradley at Pastimes Antiques Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I'm very proud of them," Jim said. "I'm honored that they have chosen to serve."

Their son Ashton, or A.J., 26, served in the USMC, and recently received an honorable discharge.

Their son Trey, 29, is currently in the National Guard, and is currently deployed in Jordan with the 35th Infantry in the U.S. Army. When National Guard companies are called into action, they serve with the U.S. Army. This is Trey's second deployment. During his first tour of duty, he was deployed to Afghanistan, where he worked as a combat engineer, clearing improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, off roadways.

Both his mom and dad said they felt much better about his current assignment, considering he is working as assistant to the one-star general of his division.

Their daughter, Hailey Bradley, 27, is in the Naval Reserve, and she married a Navy man she met in flight school.

Photos of Deb Maevers children who are serving in the military are shown at Pastimes Antiques Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Another daughter, Kylie Maevers, was born on a Marine Corps base, and claims that branch of the service as her own.

"My children have grown up in a family that very well know we have this long history of service to our country," Deb said.

Although it was never something openly discussed by the family, the children recognized the importance of their father's military service, so the couple wasn't surprised when their children enlisted.

"I guess my silent leadership might have had something to do with it," Jim said modestly.