A tradition of patriotism

It's not uncommon for children to follow in their parents' footsteps choosing to work in the same field they did.
The family business was more than just a choice for children in Deb and Jim Maevers' family, it is a tradition steeped in history that dates back to the birth of our nation.
"We have military service in our family all the way back to the Revolutionary War," Deb said of her ancestors.
Deb married a military man, Jim Maevers, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) at the rank of sergeant. Jim enlisted at age 18, and served from 1978 to 1982. Even today, he is active in the Marine Corps League, a group made up of USMC veterans, which serves other retired Marines.
The couple's children are keeping that tradition alive. Three of their five children have military experience.
"I'm very proud of them," Jim said. "I'm honored that they have chosen to serve."
Their son Ashton, or A.J., 26, served in the USMC, and recently received an honorable discharge.
Their son Trey, 29, is currently in the National Guard, and is currently deployed in Jordan with the 35th Infantry in the U.S. Army. When National Guard companies are called into action, they serve with the U.S. Army. This is Trey's second deployment. During his first tour of duty, he was deployed to Afghanistan, where he worked as a combat engineer, clearing improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, off roadways.
Both his mom and dad said they felt much better about his current assignment, considering he is working as assistant to the one-star general of his division.
Their daughter, Hailey Bradley, 27, is in the Naval Reserve, and she married a Navy man she met in flight school.
Another daughter, Kylie Maevers, was born on a Marine Corps base, and claims that branch of the service as her own.
"My children have grown up in a family that very well know we have this long history of service to our country," Deb said.
Although it was never something openly discussed by the family, the children recognized the importance of their father's military service, so the couple wasn't surprised when their children enlisted.
"I guess my silent leadership might have had something to do with it," Jim said modestly.
Deb's father, Otto Boyer, was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, and her grandfather, Vincent Boyer, served in the Air Force (formerly the Army Air Corps) during World War II.
Deb and Jim own Pastimes Antiques, but it's not antiques that occupy the store's Veteran Day window display. It is filled with photos of the family's military members.
Jim's extended family also has a history in the military. His father was in the National Guard for 24 years, and two of his uncles served in the U.S. Army. One fought in World War II, the other in the Korean War.
"I think it's in our blood to be patriots," Deb says. "Patriotism and respect for our country is how we grew up."
The Maevers' family history is filled with stories from its military veterans. Deb's ancestors fought in the War of 1812 and in the Civil War, two of whom fought on opposing sides.
"So common here in Missouri, brother against brother," she said.
Her family's ancestors immigrated from Scotland and Ireland in the mid to late 1700s. One who survived his service in the Revolutionary War was later killed by Native Americans near Nashville, Tennessee, while acting as a scout leading a group through Kentucky and Tennessee.
Not surprisingly, holidays like Veterans Day and the Fourth of July are a big deal in the Maevers' house.
"My son Trey is covered in red, white and blue from head to toe," Maevers says.
She remembers Fourth of July celebrations in the City Park in Jackson where the children grew up.
"I would get up at 4 o'clock in the morning to get a picnic table that was close to all the action," she said.
Deb said her children are keeping the tradition of patriotism and respect for the flag alive.
"They are making their children aware of the Fourth of July, and are keeping the tradition going with their children," Deb said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.