For 25 cents and a drive up behind the memorial tower in Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 61, anyone can feed a peacock -- or a peahen.

A muster, not a flock, of the birds lives in an enclosure on the hilltop behind the tower, and it's tended by the groundskeeping staff.

Matt Daniels is one of those staff members, and said there are a couple of people who share the responsibility.

Daniels said it's his understanding that the peacocks have lived at the cemetery for decades, and used to be allowed to run free back when Highway 61 was two lanes wide.

But eventually, a pen was built, he said.

A peacock is seen in the enclosure at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery Oct. 16 in Cape Girardeau.

"They're kind of a landmark, but they take care of themselves for the most part," Daniels said.

Seven peacocks and four hens roam the run, which is built out from a windowed "house" and includes gravel and a perch.

Daniels said he believes the cemetery's founder, Hugo Felix, got the idea to have peacocks on the grounds from a couple of cemeteries in California.

The Cape Girardeau County cemetery itself was founded in 1932, Daniels said.

Ford & Sons Funeral Home bought the cemetery in the 1980s and still own it, he added.