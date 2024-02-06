All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 23, 2022

A tiny streak of blue

I held my hand about 6 inches on the opposite side of this beautiful little insect to show its size. This is a common blue damselfly. It is native throughout much of the United States. The common blue damselfly is often mistakenly called a dragonfly. The way the wings are held when at rest is the most notable distinguishing factor. A dragonfly's wings will extend perpendicular to its body when it sets. A common blue damselfly's wings will lie lengthwise above its long thin abdomen...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I held my hand about 6 inches on the opposite side of this beautiful little insect to show its size. This is a common blue damselfly. It is native throughout much of the United States.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The common blue damselfly is often mistakenly called a dragonfly. The way the wings are held when at rest is the most notable distinguishing factor. A dragonfly's wings will extend perpendicular to its body when it sets. A common blue damselfly's wings will lie lengthwise above its long thin abdomen.

You are likely to find this damselfly along a lake shore, in a swampy area, in a grassy field or maybe even in your yard or garden. This damselfly was about 1 1/4 inches long.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy