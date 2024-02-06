A tiny streak of blue

The common blue damselfly is often mistakenly called a dragonfly. The way the wings are held when at rest is the most notable distinguishing factor. A dragonfly's wings will extend perpendicular to its body when it sets. A common blue damselfly's wings will lie lengthwise above its long thin abdomen.

You are likely to find this damselfly along a lake shore, in a swampy area, in a grassy field or maybe even in your yard or garden. This damselfly was about 1 1/4 inches long.