All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesNovember 7, 2020

A time for discovering nature

Autumn was made for little children. It's a time for walking in the woods. A time for collecting acorns and hickory nuts enough to fill your pockets. It's a time for discovering big yellow leaves and small snail shells. It's a time to touch the softness of green moss covering a patch of ground...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Autumn was made for little children. It's a time for walking in the woods. A time for collecting acorns and hickory nuts enough to fill your pockets. It's a time for discovering big yellow leaves and small snail shells. It's a time to touch the softness of green moss covering a patch of ground.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I photographed this young boy collecting fallen sweet gum balls and putting them in a concrete planter shaped like a turtle. Let it take you back in time when you were a child of autumn. You may remember jumping in a pile of leaves. You may remember hearing an owl hoot for the first time.

The fresh autumn air is good for all of us. If it is possible for you to invite a child out on an autumn nature walk, please do it. There are fun things to be found and a chance to make a child happy.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
ColumnOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy