A time for discovering nature

I photographed this young boy collecting fallen sweet gum balls and putting them in a concrete planter shaped like a turtle. Let it take you back in time when you were a child of autumn. You may remember jumping in a pile of leaves. You may remember hearing an owl hoot for the first time.

The fresh autumn air is good for all of us. If it is possible for you to invite a child out on an autumn nature walk, please do it. There are fun things to be found and a chance to make a child happy.