Shop pets are a special breed, breaking down barriers and providing companionship in a home away from home.

"Having a welcoming, furry face at a store is kind of like an immediate tension release for people," said Glassroots shop owner Katelin Robinson. "[The customers] kind of open up and feel a little more welcome."

Robinson regularly has her 1-year-old Border Collie mix Smokey in the shop. As customers enter the store, Smokey runs to greet the customers and receives several pets before returning back to the company of Bizzy, a 6-year-old Basset Hound, and Hula, an 11-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, both owned by Glassroots' store manager Emily Beck.

Glassroots isn't the only place to meet a bubbly black and white pup, however. Belle, a one-and-a-half year-old Border Collie, is a shop staple at Cyclewerx bicycle shop. Shop owner John Dodd rescued Belle when she was a few weeks old, and she has spent at least six days a week in the shop since she was rescued.

Guy Greene, a self-claimed "cycling junkie" and shop regular at Cyclewerx, laughed while saying that while it's great to visit the shop and be around fellow cyclist lovers, he really comes to see Belle.