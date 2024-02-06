All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 26, 2019

A survivor of the winter storm

I was able to capture this male cardinal at about 4:30 p.m. last Saturday, January 19. It had been raining most of the day and as temperatures began to fall into the low 30s, sleet and snow began to fall. You can see in my photo that the wind was blowing hard, making it difficult for this cardinal to sit still. The wind coming from his left was catching his wing and blowing up the feathers on the back of his head. My fingers were very cold as I photographed him...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

I was able to capture this male cardinal at about 4:30 p.m. last Saturday, January 19. It had been raining most of the day and as temperatures began to fall into the low 30s, sleet and snow began to fall.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

You can see in my photo that the wind was blowing hard, making it difficult for this cardinal to sit still. The wind coming from his left was catching his wing and blowing up the feathers on the back of his head. My fingers were very cold as I photographed him.

I wondered how such a small bird could have the ability to survive such harsh conditions. Why would his tiny feet not freeze as he sat on the top of an old wooden gate with snow on it? It seems that he would have too little body heat to keep his tiny heart warm and beating.

I would feel sorry for this little bird, if I did not know that nature has given him everything he needs to live through our Southeast Missouri winters. He is a beautiful bird who roosts among the small limbs of bushes at night every day of his life. Cardinals will come to your bird feeder and eat sunflower seeds. They will especially benefit from seeds people provide when snow covers the ground. Nature is awesome.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy