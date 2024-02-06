A special dinner for two

When we are celebrating a special occasion at our house, I try to plan a nice menu for the celebration meal. It may not be over-the-top fancy, but something we would not have for a weeknight supper.

This week I will be planning such a meal as Scott and I celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. It doesn't seem possible that the years have raced by so quickly. We have two adult children and a lot more gray hair, but every season of this journey has been wonderful. I'm blessed beyond measure to have had Scott by my side the past 30 years and look forward to what exciting adventures lie ahead for us.

Scott is a meat and potatoes kind of guy, so I chose recipes to start putting a menu together that would suit his taste. I will add some kind of nice salad, so I included Mungo Salad, as it is one of our favorites. For the dessert, I chose chocolate for him and a lemon-raspberry cake as my pick. Now, whether I get to make any of these recipes remains to be seen, but I am prepared to do so for our very special day.

Beef Steak Marinade

Marinating time 1 hour

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons honey

3 garlic cloves, minced (1 tablespoon)

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried rosemary, optional, but delicious

4 (8 ounce) steaks, see note below

In a mixing bowl whisk together balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, pepper and rosemary until well blended.

Place steak in a gallon size resealable bag. Pour marinade over steaks, seal bag while pressing out excess air. Transfer to refrigerator and let marinate at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.

Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Remove steaks from marinade and grill to desired doneness. Let rest off heat 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

Notes: The USDA recommends a minimum temperature of 145 degrees, temperature should be taken in center on an instant read thermometer.

I like to use New York strip steaks here. Other great options are rib eye, top sirloin, flank or skirt steak.

Mungo Salad

This is a delicious salad and the dressing is so good. This recipe makes a large salad, so adjust salad amounts to your particular need. The dressing will keep refrigerated for several days.

2 bags of Romaine lettuce

1 pound bacon

3/4 pound Provel rope cheese

1 bunch of green onion

Dressing:

1 package of Good Seasons Italian Dressing

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/8 cup olive oil

1/8 cup water

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons bacon grease (from bottom of pan with the bacon fragments)

Cut bacon in small pieces and fry. Drain and set aside to cool. Reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon grease with fragments for the dressing. Place lettuce into large salad bowl. Chop green onions and add to lettuce. Break the Provel cheese into desired-size pieces into the lettuce mixture. Add bacon.

For the dressing: Prepare the dressing as indicated on the Good Seasons package. Use red wine vinegar for the vinegar and olive oil for the oil. Add 3 tablespoons of sugar and the 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings to the dressing.

Add the dressing to the salad about 10 minutes before eating time and toss with tongs.

You can prepare this recipe the night before, store in separate containers, then mix everything together right before serving.

May need to double the batch of dressing if the bags of lettuce are large or for three small bags of lettuce.

Roasted Vegetables

This is hands down the best way to cook vegetables. When you roast them it adds depth and delicious flavor, and they finish with the perfect texture.

2 medium bell peppers cored, chopped into 1-inch pieces (use 1 red and 1 yellow)

2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 small zucchini, end trimmed, sliced through the length then cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium broccoli crown, cut into small florets (reserve stem for another use)

1/2 medium red onion, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup grape tomatoes

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and red onion on a rimmed 18x13-inch baking sheet.

Drizzle with olive oil (broccoli needs a little more than the other veggies), sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper then toss to coat. Spread into an even layer, roast in preheated oven 15 minutes.

Remove and toss in tomatoes, return to oven and roast 10 minutes longer. Drizzle with lemon and serve warm.

Notes: Use a dark baking sheet if you have one. It helps brown the veggies a little better.

Deluxe Twice Baked Potatoes with Shrimp

4 (6 to 8 ounce) russet potatoes, scrubbed and pricked all over with a fork

Vegetable oil, to coat potatoes

4 slices bacon

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed

1-1/2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1 teaspoon salt, plus a pinch

4 green onions, thinly sliced, white and light green parts; dark green parts chopped, for garnish

1 cup grated Cheddar cheese

6 tablespoons butter, softened

1/3 cup sour cream

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Rub the potatoes with vegetable oil and put them on a baking sheet. Bake the potatoes until tender, about 1 hour.

While the potatoes are baking, cook the bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer the slices to a paper towel-lined plate to drain, then crumble. Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of bacon grease from the skillet.

Cut the shrimp into thirds. Reheat the bacon grease over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, Cajun seasoning, and a pinch of salt. Cook until the shrimp are opaque, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes.

When the potatoes are done, let them cool slightly (leave the oven on). Slice off the top third of each potato and carefully scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Scoop out the potato from the top third, and add that to the bowl, then discard the skin. Leave about 1/4-inch border of potato inside the skin. Mash the potato flesh with 1 teaspoon salt, the green onion, cheese, butter, sour cream, mayonnaise, and black pepper. Stuff the potato skins with the filling, mounding any extra on top. Divide the shrimp on top of the potatoes and sprinkle with the crumbled bacon. Return the potatoes to the oven on the baking sheet and bake them until heated through, about 15 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven, sprinkle with the reserved chopped green onions and serve.

Scott's Creamed Peas

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoons salt

1 dash pepper

2 cups frozen peas

Melt butter over medium heat in a 1-quart saucepan, and whisk in flour until well blended and smooth. Gradually stir in the milk. When milk is combined, add sugar, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until sauce beings to boil. Stir and boil 1 minute.

Add frozen peas and stir. Cover pan and allow to simmer for 5 minutes over medium heat. Do not over cook the peas. Soggy or overcooked peas will ruin this dish. You want them tender but firm.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Carrots with Dried Cherries

This healthy side dish is full of flavor from the sweet syrup to the tart cherries and the savory vegetables.