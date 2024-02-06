A special dinner for two

When we are celebrating a special occasion at our house, I try to plan a nice menu for the celebration meal. It may not be over-the-top fancy, but something we would not have for a weeknight supper.
This week I will be planning such a meal as Scott and I celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary. It doesn't seem possible that the years have raced by so quickly. We have two adult children and a lot more gray hair, but every season of this journey has been wonderful. I'm blessed beyond measure to have had Scott by my side the past 30 years and look forward to what exciting adventures lie ahead for us.
Scott is a meat and potatoes kind of guy, so I chose recipes to start putting a menu together that would suit his taste. I will add some kind of nice salad, so I included Mungo Salad, as it is one of our favorites. For the dessert, I chose chocolate for him and a lemon-raspberry cake as my pick. Now, whether I get to make any of these recipes remains to be seen, but I am prepared to do so for our very special day.
Marinating time 1 hour
In a mixing bowl whisk together balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, olive oil, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, pepper and rosemary until well blended.
Place steak in a gallon size resealable bag. Pour marinade over steaks, seal bag while pressing out excess air. Transfer to refrigerator and let marinate at least 30 minutes or up to 8 hours.
Preheat a grill to medium-high heat. Remove steaks from marinade and grill to desired doneness. Let rest off heat 5 minutes before slicing and serving.
Notes: The USDA recommends a minimum temperature of 145 degrees, temperature should be taken in center on an instant read thermometer.
I like to use New York strip steaks here. Other great options are rib eye, top sirloin, flank or skirt steak.
This is a delicious salad and the dressing is so good. This recipe makes a large salad, so adjust salad amounts to your particular need. The dressing will keep refrigerated for several days.
Dressing:
Cut bacon in small pieces and fry. Drain and set aside to cool. Reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon grease with fragments for the dressing. Place lettuce into large salad bowl. Chop green onions and add to lettuce. Break the Provel cheese into desired-size pieces into the lettuce mixture. Add bacon.
For the dressing: Prepare the dressing as indicated on the Good Seasons package. Use red wine vinegar for the vinegar and olive oil for the oil. Add 3 tablespoons of sugar and the 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings to the dressing.
Add the dressing to the salad about 10 minutes before eating time and toss with tongs.
You can prepare this recipe the night before, store in separate containers, then mix everything together right before serving.
May need to double the batch of dressing if the bags of lettuce are large or for three small bags of lettuce.
This is hands down the best way to cook vegetables. When you roast them it adds depth and delicious flavor, and they finish with the perfect texture.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and red onion on a rimmed 18x13-inch baking sheet.
Drizzle with olive oil (broccoli needs a little more than the other veggies), sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic, salt and pepper then toss to coat. Spread into an even layer, roast in preheated oven 15 minutes.
Remove and toss in tomatoes, return to oven and roast 10 minutes longer. Drizzle with lemon and serve warm.
Notes: Use a dark baking sheet if you have one. It helps brown the veggies a little better.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Rub the potatoes with vegetable oil and put them on a baking sheet. Bake the potatoes until tender, about 1 hour.
While the potatoes are baking, cook the bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat until crisp, about 7 minutes. Transfer the slices to a paper towel-lined plate to drain, then crumble. Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of bacon grease from the skillet.
Cut the shrimp into thirds. Reheat the bacon grease over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, Cajun seasoning, and a pinch of salt. Cook until the shrimp are opaque, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes.
When the potatoes are done, let them cool slightly (leave the oven on). Slice off the top third of each potato and carefully scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Scoop out the potato from the top third, and add that to the bowl, then discard the skin. Leave about 1/4-inch border of potato inside the skin. Mash the potato flesh with 1 teaspoon salt, the green onion, cheese, butter, sour cream, mayonnaise, and black pepper. Stuff the potato skins with the filling, mounding any extra on top. Divide the shrimp on top of the potatoes and sprinkle with the crumbled bacon. Return the potatoes to the oven on the baking sheet and bake them until heated through, about 15 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven, sprinkle with the reserved chopped green onions and serve.
Melt butter over medium heat in a 1-quart saucepan, and whisk in flour until well blended and smooth. Gradually stir in the milk. When milk is combined, add sugar, salt and pepper. Cook and stir until sauce beings to boil. Stir and boil 1 minute.
Add frozen peas and stir. Cover pan and allow to simmer for 5 minutes over medium heat. Do not over cook the peas. Soggy or overcooked peas will ruin this dish. You want them tender but firm.
This healthy side dish is full of flavor from the sweet syrup to the tart cherries and the savory vegetables.
Preheat oven to 400.
Mix first 6 ingredients in a bowl. Add Brussels sprouts and carrots and toss until coated.
Transfer Brussels sprouts and carrots to a greased baking pan, or one lined with parchment paper. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until vegetable are tender and lightly charred.
Remove from oven and transfer to serving bowl. Mix in dried cherries and serve.
This original recipe came from Italy many years ago and may become your new modern favorite bread option for dinner or a hearty snack.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook until deep golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk just until moistened. Press into a greased 9-inch square baking pan; top with onions.
Combine egg and sour cream; spread over onion layer. Bake until golden brown, 35-40 minutes. Cut into squares. Serve warm with butter for spreading.
In a heavy saucepan, combine 16-ounce package semi-sweet chocolate chips, 2 cups butter, one cup half-and-half, sugar, vanilla and salt. Cook over low heat until chocolate chips melt, stirring frequently. Cool to room temperature, then fold in eggs.
Butter 9x3-inch springform pan, line bottom with parchment paper, pour chocolate mixture into prepared pan, bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until firm. Cool to room temperature.
While cake cools, combine 1 cup chocolate chips, 2 tablespoons butter, and corn syrup in the top of a double boiler. Cook over medium heat until chocolate and butter melt, stirring to blend. Remove from heat. Add half-and-half, stirring until smooth. Spread chocolate topping on top of cooled cake. Chill, covered, 4 hours, or until firm, carefully remove pan. Cut into slices and garnish with whipped topping and strawberries before serving. Serves 10.
Moist and velvety lemon cake with juicy raspberry filling and raspberry buttercream frosting. The buttermilk in this cake recipe makes the lemon cake extra tender. The perfect dessert for a special occasion. Makes three 6x2-inch cakes or two 8x2-inch cakes.
Raspberry Filling:
Lemon Raspberry Cake:
Buttercream:
Raspberry Filling: Combine raspberries and sugar in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Use an immersion blender to make the filling smooth (or leave chunky if you prefer).
Combine the cornstarch and water to make a slurry. Pour it into the raspberry mixture and let it simmer until mixture is clear and thickened. Remove from heat, stir in lemon juice and zest and let cool before using.
Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to a week or freeze for 6 months.
Buttercream: Place egg whites and powdered sugar in a mixing bowl with the whisk attachment. Whisk to combine. Add in butter in small chunks then vanilla extract and salt. Whip on high until light and fluffy and white.
Optional: Whip in 1/4 cup raspberry puree.
Optional: Switch to the paddle attachment and mix on low for 15 to 20 minutes until all air bubbles are gone.
Lemon Raspberry Cake: Heat oven to between 335 and 350 degrees. You can use a lower setting to prevent cakes from getting too dark on the outside before the inside is done baking. Make sure all ingredients are at room temperature or slightly warm (eggs, buttermilk, butter).
Measure buttermilk. Place 4 ounces in separate measuring cup. Add oil to the 4 ounces of buttermilk and set aside. To the remaining milk, add the eggs (lightly whisked to break them up), extract, lemon juice and lemon zest.
Measure out dry ingredients and place them into the stand mixer bowl. Attach the paddle to the mixer, and turn on the slowest speed. Slowly add chunks of softened butter until it is all added. Let mix until batter resembles coarse sand.
Add the milk/oil mixture all at once to the dry ingredients and mix on medium for 2 full minutes.
Scrape the bowl. This is an important step. If you skip it, you will have hard lumps of flour and unmixed ingredients in your batter. If you do it later, they will not mix in fully.
Slowly add in the rest of your liquid ingredients in 3 parts, stopping to scrape the bowl one more time halfway through. Your batter should be thick and not too runny.
Lightly grease 2, 8-inch cake pans or use pan release.
Fill pans 3/4 full. Give the pan a little tap on each side to level out the batter and get rid of any air bubbles.
Add 3 to 4 large dollops of raspberry filling to the cake batter and use a spoon or knife to swirl it through the batter. Add in about 1/4 cup of fresh raspberries dusted with flour sprinkled on top. Do not stir them in.
Start by baking for 30 minutes for 8-inch and smaller cakes and 35 minutes for 9-inch and larger cakes and then checking for doneness. If the cakes are still really jiggly, add another 5 minutes. Check every minute or 2 minutes after that until done. Cakes are done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out dry with a few crumbs.
After cakes have cooled for 10 minutes or the pans are cool enough to touch, flip the cakes over and remove from the pans onto the cooling racks to cool completely. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator.
Once the cakes are chilled in the refrigerator and feel firm you can trim off the brown edges from the sides (optional) and fill with the buttercream and more of the raspberry filling.
It's best to create a dam to help hold in the raspberry filling and keep it from oozing out. Crumb coat the cake with buttercream, chill then apply your final coat of buttercream.
Top with lemon slices, more fresh raspberries and a hearty drizzle of raspberry filling around the outside edge, letting it run down over the edge. Add fresh mint leaves for color.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
