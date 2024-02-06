All sections
June 20, 2022

A Space Through Time: One Week at the Riverfront

The Cape Girardeau riverfront represents an incredible diversity of activity. It is all at once a retreat for residents, destination for visitors and shipping thoroughfare. People come for exercise and for rest, to be together and to find solitude. The river is consistent and ever-changing. Murals covering the floodwall remind you that you are here, while cargo floating to some other destination reminds you that there are places you are not...

Aaron Eisenhauer
story image illustation
Photo illustration by Aaron Eisenhauer

The Cape Girardeau riverfront represents an incredible diversity of activity. It is all at once a retreat for residents, destination for visitors and shipping thoroughfare. People come for exercise and for rest, to be together and to find solitude. The river is consistent and ever-changing. Murals covering the floodwall remind you that you are here, while cargo floating to some other destination reminds you that there are places you are not.

This image was pieced together from photos taken over the course of a week in May. Visitors come and go on foot and by river cruise. Chalk drawings appear and disappear. Clouds form, light shifts, and water keeps flowing.

Community
