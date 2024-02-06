A Southeast Missourian becomes the 'Father of Texas'

Moses Austin didn't mind the distance from the hills of Virginia to the hills of the Missouri Territory to scope out his future. He had heard "the richest lead deposits in the world could be found there."

Stephen Austin

He read evidence in Chavalier de Luzier's writings of 1796, "There is a great quantity of iron, lead, copper ore ... lead ore in particular is so very abundant -- a days journey from Ste. Genevieve." ("Moses Austin: His Life" BY David Gracy) With former experience in mining and establishment of a pewter button factory, Moses was encouraged.

Traversing slight trails and thick forests with a servant, horse and pack mule, Moses arrived at St. Louis with little food for himself and horses.

Through Spanish authorities, he received a huge land grant at Breton Creek and mines named for French soldier and hunter, Francois Breton, discoverer of the extensive mines. Austin was elated when he saw the massive blocks of 10- to 500-pound lead, "It is better quality of anything I have seen in England or America."

He received a league square of land (4,428 acres) upon which he settled with wife, Maria, and children, Maria, Stephen and Emily, arriving by flatboat in 1798.

From Austin's mineral wealth, they built a large comfortable home called Durham Hall, including a palisades for protection against the Osage Indians. Stated in Louis Houck's "History of Missouri," Austin soon built improved smelting furnaces, in which he produced the first sheet lead and cannon balls, as well as a saw mill, grist mill and shot factory in 1800.