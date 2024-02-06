A Southeast Missouri waterfall

Heavy rain the night of Feb. 27 left everything in the woods wet and muddy. But more than that, every gully in the hills was pouring water. As the rain was slowing during the morning, I knew the little waterfalls would last for only a few hours.
I believe the little waterfalls are among the most beautiful of the least things photographed in Southeast Missouri. There are good reasons for this. No. 1, usually when it rains, there is not enough rainfall to create robust runoff. That lessens the photo opportunity. No. 2, when the heavy rain comes, it makes the woods slick, wet and muddy. A photographer must be willing to risk his equipment. No. 3, the waterfalls last for only a short time.
Rainwater was running over a tree root to cause this waterfall. You may have to get wet in a gully to capture a similar one.
