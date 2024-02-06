All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMarch 6, 2021

A Southeast Missouri waterfall

Heavy rain the night of Feb. 27 left everything in the woods wet and muddy. But more than that, every gully in the hills was pouring water. As the rain was slowing during the morning, I knew the little waterfalls would last for only a few hours. I believe the little waterfalls are among the most beautiful of the least things photographed in Southeast Missouri. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Heavy rain the night of Feb. 27 left everything in the woods wet and muddy. But more than that, every gully in the hills was pouring water. As the rain was slowing during the morning, I knew the little waterfalls would last for only a few hours.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I believe the little waterfalls are among the most beautiful of the least things photographed in Southeast Missouri. There are good reasons for this. No. 1, usually when it rains, there is not enough rainfall to create robust runoff. That lessens the photo opportunity. No. 2, when the heavy rain comes, it makes the woods slick, wet and muddy. A photographer must be willing to risk his equipment. No. 3, the waterfalls last for only a short time.

Rainwater was running over a tree root to cause this waterfall. You may have to get wet in a gully to capture a similar one.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanks...
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy