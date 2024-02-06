A solitary little furbearer

By Aaron Horrell

This little animal is a wild mink native to North America. It's natural range crosses the continent from Florida to Alaska. It is the American mink. This one is wet from going in and out of the water. It was wandering the bank of a stream when our paths crossed.

The American mink is a carnivore. It eats animals such as small fish, crustaceans, frogs, mice and young rabbits. It is a short-legged animal that spends most of its time on the ground, but it can climb trees to raid bird nests. It also may go into a farmer's barn and catch and kill his chickens.