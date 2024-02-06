A soldier eats a blackberry

Wild blackberries are borne on long, thorny, woody stems. When ripe, these blackberries are sweet and edible.

In my photo here, you see an insect called the goldenrod soldier beetle eating the juice away from a wild blackberry seed. The goldenrod soldier beetle is a good insect in your yard or garden. It feeds mostly on nectar and equals the butterfly as a valuable pollinator. It resembles, but is not, a firefly.