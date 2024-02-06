All sections
FeaturesMarch 26, 2022

A signal for disaster

You may not be able to see the water in this photo, but it is there. I could see water running in this roadside ditch and hear the water as it fell into the hole. This is a sinkhole. A sinkhole is caused by water seeping downwardly through porous soil on a regular basis. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

You may not be able to see the water in this photo, but it is there. I could see water running in this roadside ditch and hear the water as it fell into the hole. This is a sinkhole.

A sinkhole is caused by water seeping downwardly through porous soil on a regular basis. Most often there is sedimentary rock such as limestone below the surface that the water is slowly eroding away as it seeks an underground stream. Missouri is one of the top seven U.S. states where sinkholes are common. Sinkholes can be small like this one or big enough to swallow a house or more. I reported this one to county authorities because it looks new and it is close to a public highway.

Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

