FeaturesMarch 5, 2022

A sideways icicle

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

A late winter ice storm is a common freezing rain occurrence in Southeast Missouri. Every year doesn't have one, but at least a couple per decade can be expected. The level of severity is different with each one.

The freezing rain builds up ice on everything it touches. In the woods it can become serious enough that limbs will break, and sometimes the ice will take down large trees.

The picture here shows a dead stalk of a native goldenrod wildflower. While the plant was standing ice formed with the icicle hanging down. The plant succumbed to the weight and bent over, making the icicles look supernatural. A few days later the ice all melted away as if it were never there.

Story Tags
Column
