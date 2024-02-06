A Series of Deep Breaths: Surviving breast cancer, grief and loss

After facing one painful event after another, Janet Wigfall says she felt empty.
“My heart was broken — physically, literally and figuratively broken just in half,” she says. “The void was just immeasurable.”
Wigfall, who was recovering from recent open-heart surgery and grieving the painful death of her mother in March 2020, was forced to retire from her teaching position due to health concerns related to COVID-19.
Wigfall says she had to sit in the pain; without the distraction of work and stuck at home alone, there was no way to continue through the grief without feeling every emotion.
“I just had to keep asking, ‘What is my purpose now?’” she says.
Her story of resilience and strength begins with a home repair project in 2016. Wigfall, then 58, says she thought she pulled a muscle. When the soreness and pain didn’t subside, she visited her doctor for a mammogram a few months ahead of schedule.
When she received two callbacks — including one to schedule an ultrasound — she tried to remain calm. But when the final diagnosis came in during the school day, she says that’s when “it got real.”
After receiving the call during her class’s 8 a.m. geography test, she excused herself to take a drive to think. She called a friend, who accompanied her to the doctor’s office to pick up paperwork detailing her diagnosis.
Walking into that office, she says she took a deep breath; her entire experience with breast cancer was a series of those deep, calming breaths, she says. Through every step of the “terrifying” illness, she says she felt the hand of God guiding her.
Her diagnosis came as an early diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive of the types of breast cancer. Her doctors immediately scheduled a surgery and recommended a type of chemotherapy nicknamed “the red devil” for its nasty side effects.
She went into remission after a difficult five months of treatment. Three years later, her health took a turn for the worse again when she felt incredibly fatigued while caring for her ill mother. Wigfall was, unexpectedly, in congestive heart failure caused by the chemotherapy and needed surgery.
At the time, her 88-year-old mother was experiencing changes in both her mental and physical health. She was often confused, and Wigfall was concerned her mother was experiencing small strokes that further diminished her mental ability.
One evening in October 2019, she says she got a call that her mother was getting worse; she drove to her house to take her to the emergency room in Cape Girardeau. By the time they reached the hospital, Wigfall says her mother had lost the ability to speak. She passed away in November.
The pain of watching her mother’s illness was so crippling that Wigfall’s surgeon recommended delaying the heart surgery.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit; Wigfall’s class transitioned to online work through May 2020, after which she says she retired at the recommendation of her doctors. Her body had been through too much, too recently, to risk exposure to COVID-19, they said.
Over the next several months, she experienced grief again and again. She lost her brother, sister-in-law, aunt’s sister, uncle and two of her uncle’s sons in unrelated ways.
Instead of dwelling in the deep sadness she felt, Wigfall says she turned to outdoor exercise to heal. She began by walking; through her daily strides in nature, she says she was able to smell the fresh air and take in the chilly spring breeze.
It strengthened her body and soul, she says. One of her biggest supporters, Kweku Arkorful, encouraged her to challenge herself. When she began, she could only climb the courthouse steps in downtown Cape Girardeau once; by the end, she was ascending the stairs at least 10 times.
Now, she works as a customer care agent at Arkoful’s gym, exercising both her love of fitness and love of helping others. Through even the most difficult of circumstances, Wigfall says a positive mindset and faith is key to surviving through even the most excruciating, painful and grief-filled experiences.
“If God wakes me up everyday, he must have a plan for me to do,” she says. “I can’t dwell on sadness.”
