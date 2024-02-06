A Series of Deep Breaths: Surviving breast cancer, grief and loss

After facing one painful event after another, Janet Wigfall says she felt empty.

“My heart was broken — physically, literally and figuratively broken just in half,” she says. “The void was just immeasurable.”

Wigfall, who was recovering from recent open-heart surgery and grieving the painful death of her mother in March 2020, was forced to retire from her teaching position due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

Wigfall says she had to sit in the pain; without the distraction of work and stuck at home alone, there was no way to continue through the grief without feeling every emotion.

“I just had to keep asking, ‘What is my purpose now?’” she says.

Her story of resilience and strength begins with a home repair project in 2016. Wigfall, then 58, says she thought she pulled a muscle. When the soreness and pain didn’t subside, she visited her doctor for a mammogram a few months ahead of schedule.

When she received two callbacks — including one to schedule an ultrasound — she tried to remain calm. But when the final diagnosis came in during the school day, she says that’s when “it got real.”

After receiving the call during her class’s 8 a.m. geography test, she excused herself to take a drive to think. She called a friend, who accompanied her to the doctor’s office to pick up paperwork detailing her diagnosis.

Walking into that office, she says she took a deep breath; her entire experience with breast cancer was a series of those deep, calming breaths, she says. Through every step of the “terrifying” illness, she says she felt the hand of God guiding her.

Her diagnosis came as an early diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive of the types of breast cancer. Her doctors immediately scheduled a surgery and recommended a type of chemotherapy nicknamed “the red devil” for its nasty side effects.