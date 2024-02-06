A Saturday morning sensation: Gravel Dogs Biscuits

I had big plans last weekend. A day trip to St. Louis with the objective of visiting a variety of establishments to feast on their culinary delights. My salivary glands kicked into overdrive, and my mouth watered as I daydreamed about the possibilities.

I even considered dusting off Baby Nik (my DSLR camera) for the endeavor. He spent his early years at numerous school and youth sporting events loyally capturing shot after shot of my children and their teammates before being relegated to early retirement in a dusty old camera bag once my youngest headed off to college. I would finally take Baby Nik out of "automatic" mode and learn what he can really do.

Unfortunately, an emergency led to a change of plans, and the St. Louis trip was scrapped.

I always have a back-up plan, and that weekend I had two. One possibility was a 20 - to 30-minute drive to fulfill a craving. The other was a restaurant in my neck of the woods. The trip to St. Louis would have allowed me to ignore myriad obligations, but since I was staying local, I no longer had justification for procrastination. I scribbled down a loose itinerary for the day considering both options and headed out.

I had time before my 10 a.m. meeting, so I swung by the Cape Riverfront Market in search of my usual: a brat from The German Cook and coffee from Molon-Latte. When I arrived, the Molon-Latte line was hoppin'. I checked the time and decided to grab my coffee on the way out. I walked casually through the market taking in the sights and scents on the way to The German Cook.

Sam Dodd stayed focused while cooking and assembling sandwiches for an eager but patient crowd. Submtted by Mary Ann Castillo

I stopped short of my destination when I noticed a crowd. A chalkboard leaning against a tent pole had the name Gravel Dogs Biscuits scribbled across the top along with a list of four menu items: biscuits and gravy, a biscuit sandwich, the Mangey Mutt, and the Dirty Dog. To the right, I saw a man with a spatula working methodically at a griddle. To the left, I watched as another man magically transformed dough into freshly made biscuits.

I contemplated my brat for a moment before giving in to curiosity and unspoken peer pressure. I stepped up to the table and placed my order with the third member of their team. If I was going to forgo my brat, I was going all in. I handed over my crumpled dollar bills and ordered the Dirty Dog, a biscuit sandwich filled with egg, cheese, and choice of meat smothered in gravy.

I was informed my order would be ready in 10 minutes, so I strolled over to talk to the guy making the biscuits, Ethan Flood. According to Flood, Gravel Dogs Biscuits is a joint effort between him and his cousin, Sam Dodd, AKA the spatula guy.