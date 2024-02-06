A Saturday morning sensation: Gravel Dogs Biscuits

I had big plans last weekend. A day trip to St. Louis with the objective of visiting a variety of establishments to feast on their culinary delights. My salivary glands kicked into overdrive, and my mouth watered as I daydreamed about the possibilities.
I even considered dusting off Baby Nik (my DSLR camera) for the endeavor. He spent his early years at numerous school and youth sporting events loyally capturing shot after shot of my children and their teammates before being relegated to early retirement in a dusty old camera bag once my youngest headed off to college. I would finally take Baby Nik out of "automatic" mode and learn what he can really do.
Unfortunately, an emergency led to a change of plans, and the St. Louis trip was scrapped.
I always have a back-up plan, and that weekend I had two. One possibility was a 20 - to 30-minute drive to fulfill a craving. The other was a restaurant in my neck of the woods. The trip to St. Louis would have allowed me to ignore myriad obligations, but since I was staying local, I no longer had justification for procrastination. I scribbled down a loose itinerary for the day considering both options and headed out.
I had time before my 10 a.m. meeting, so I swung by the Cape Riverfront Market in search of my usual: a brat from The German Cook and coffee from Molon-Latte. When I arrived, the Molon-Latte line was hoppin'. I checked the time and decided to grab my coffee on the way out. I walked casually through the market taking in the sights and scents on the way to The German Cook.
I stopped short of my destination when I noticed a crowd. A chalkboard leaning against a tent pole had the name Gravel Dogs Biscuits scribbled across the top along with a list of four menu items: biscuits and gravy, a biscuit sandwich, the Mangey Mutt, and the Dirty Dog. To the right, I saw a man with a spatula working methodically at a griddle. To the left, I watched as another man magically transformed dough into freshly made biscuits.
I contemplated my brat for a moment before giving in to curiosity and unspoken peer pressure. I stepped up to the table and placed my order with the third member of their team. If I was going to forgo my brat, I was going all in. I handed over my crumpled dollar bills and ordered the Dirty Dog, a biscuit sandwich filled with egg, cheese, and choice of meat smothered in gravy.
I was informed my order would be ready in 10 minutes, so I strolled over to talk to the guy making the biscuits, Ethan Flood. According to Flood, Gravel Dogs Biscuits is a joint effort between him and his cousin, Sam Dodd, AKA the spatula guy.
As he worked, Flood explained he and Dodd used the time in quarantine last year to research and develop their plan before jumping through the necessary hoops to entrepreneurship. I asked him "why biscuits?" Flood shared fond memories of the delicious family breakfasts his grandmother and father were known for and how he missed those breakfasts while in college.
He decided he wanted to continue the tradition by creating the perfect biscuit and spent three years developing the recipe for the biscuits they now serve up each weekend. I realized Flood was measuring dry ingredients, so I left to peruse the other vendor tables.
Upon my return, I was met with a container holding a hearty sandwich doused with gravy along with a fork. Dodd informed me my sandwich had sausage and bacon — score! Thanks, Sam. I immediately noticed the difference between my sandwich and something I might pick up at a fast food drive-thru. It was warm, fresh and completely void of the greasy fast food after taste. Just like a grandma might make.
I was inspired by their story, commitment to pursuing their business and willingness to share their gift of food. The remainder of my weekend at "home" was filled with so many experiences and new people willing to share their gifts, talents and stories about their own "swerves" I had no doubt — Gravel Dogs Biscuits is right where I was supposed to be that day.
I will dust off Baby Nik, run, write, work and, when needed, I will swerve.
Your turn.
P.S., what is a Gravel Dog?