A salute to some of the world's best chefs: Moms

By Susan McClanahan
Happy Mother's Day to all women today. Not all women may be biological mothers, but all women have helped nurture children and family members through life.
For Mother's Day, I will share a few recipes from my own mother, Marilyn Kinsey. Mom raised the six of us children on a shoestring budget, as most farmers' wives did. She could stretch ingredients and always make them taste good.
Mom occasionally made goldenrod toast, which was white gravy with chopped up hard boiled egg whites served over toast, then the hard boiled egg yolks were broken up on top. Recipes like goldenrod toast, hamburger hash, simple potato soup with celery, ham salad, and many more food items, did not require a recipe. Most things she made from her memory and experience.
Mom was such a good baker and had a way of baking perfect treats. Here are a few of my favorites from her files.
I love mom's strawberry pie. The added step of making your own glaze is what really sets this pie apart from all others. Don't be tempted to use gelatin or the liquid glaze in the store, make your own; you will not be sorry!
Mash just enough berries to make 1 cup. In a medium-size pan, mix together the mashed cup of berries, 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, water and food coloring, if using. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Cool thoroughly.
Beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar by hand, until smooth. Spread thoroughly over the bottom and sides of the baked pie shell. Fill shell with remaining halved or quartered fresh stemmed strawberries. Spread cooked berry mixture over fresh sliced berries and cover thoroughly. Chill. Top with whipped topping or fresh whipped cream. Garnish with one additional fresh strawberry on top.
I'm sure the reason this pie was so good was due to the fresh pecan crop my dad got off of his pecan trees. They were the large paper-shell pecans and were just the best.
Mix together slightly beaten eggs and add syrup, brown sugar, milk, butter, vanilla and salt. Beat at medium sped of mixer until well mixed or whip vigorously with wire whisk. Place pecans in pie shell. Pour filling over the pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until browned and set. The filling will puff up during baking but will settle back down during cooling.
This recipe was my grandmother's and my mom kept it a family favorite.
Cut rhubarb into 1/2-inch pieces and place in pie shell. Mix together sugar, flour, butter, vanilla, salt, eggs and milk. Beat until blended. Pour over rhubarb. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes until custard is well set and crust is browned.
These biscuits also double as shortcake by adding more sugar than it calls for to the dough before patting them out and baking. Ross loves these biscuits smothered with milk gravy alongside country fried steak and okra, and then one last biscuit smothered with applesauce for dessert.
Mix flour, baking powder, cream of tartar, salt and sugar. Cut in shortening with a fork. Toss with a fork and add milk gradually, enough to make a soft, sticky dough. Turn out on floured board and flour hands real good. Press together and pat out to flatten out to 1/2- to 3/4-inch thick. Cut out using a biscuit cutter or a glass rim, working as close together as possible so as not to have to re-use the dough. Place on a baking sheet, not quite touching. Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 to 18 minutes or until lightly browned. The biscuits are very light and delicious.
I usually just cut the dough into squares with a knife using all of the dough at one time so I don't rework any of the dough.
This recipe was also my grandmother's, and mom made these every winter. I absolutely love it. It keeps very well, wrapped tightly in the refrigerator and makes nice gifts for friends at Christmas. Mom always wrapped them in plastic wrap, then tied them up with red and green curly ribbon and a simple curly bow.
Bring to a boil the 1 pound of dates and 2 cups water and let it cook for 2 or 3 minutes very low. Turn off heat and add 2 teaspoons baking soda and set aside.
Cream together sugar, eggs and butter. To this creamed mixture add alternately the flour and salt and the date mixture. Lastly add vanilla and stir in nuts. Bake in 2 greased and floured loaf pans, 9x4x3-inches. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour or until just done to the touch. Turn out on rack and cool. Keep in plastic storage bag in the refrigerator. These also freeze very well.
Mom would occasionally add a jar of drained and halved maraschino cherries to the batter before baking. This cake is delicious sliced and served with whipped cream along side a cup of coffee, or just enjoyed plain, which is my favorite. It just would not be Christmas at the Kinsey's without this cake.
Cream butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add well beaten egg yolk, stir in flour. Chill dough. Pinch off small pieces and roll into small balls. Dip in slightly beaten egg white, then in pecans. Bake in 360 degree oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven, make depression in center of each cookie with finger, measuring spoon or wooden spoon handle, return to oven fro 10 minutes. Cool, fill top with jelly. Makes about 2 1/2 dozen.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
