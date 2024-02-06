A salute to some of the world's best chefs: Moms

By Susan McClanahan

Happy Mother's Day to all women today. Not all women may be biological mothers, but all women have helped nurture children and family members through life.

For Mother's Day, I will share a few recipes from my own mother, Marilyn Kinsey. Mom raised the six of us children on a shoestring budget, as most farmers' wives did. She could stretch ingredients and always make them taste good.

Mom occasionally made goldenrod toast, which was white gravy with chopped up hard boiled egg whites served over toast, then the hard boiled egg yolks were broken up on top. Recipes like goldenrod toast, hamburger hash, simple potato soup with celery, ham salad, and many more food items, did not require a recipe. Most things she made from her memory and experience.

Mom was such a good baker and had a way of baking perfect treats. Here are a few of my favorites from her files.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

I love mom's strawberry pie. The added step of making your own glaze is what really sets this pie apart from all others. Don't be tempted to use gelatin or the liquid glaze in the store, make your own; you will not be sorry!

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell

6 cups fresh strawberries

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Couple drops of red food coloring, optional

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup sugar

1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping, or fresh real whipped cream

Mash just enough berries to make 1 cup. In a medium-size pan, mix together the mashed cup of berries, 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, water and food coloring, if using. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Boil and stir for 1 minute. Cool thoroughly.

Beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup sugar by hand, until smooth. Spread thoroughly over the bottom and sides of the baked pie shell. Fill shell with remaining halved or quartered fresh stemmed strawberries. Spread cooked berry mixture over fresh sliced berries and cover thoroughly. Chill. Top with whipped topping or fresh whipped cream. Garnish with one additional fresh strawberry on top.

Pecan Pie

I'm sure the reason this pie was so good was due to the fresh pecan crop my dad got off of his pecan trees. They were the large paper-shell pecans and were just the best.

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup syrup; dark, light or pancake mixture all work fine

1 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup evaporated milk

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

3/4 teaspoons vanilla

Pinch salt

1 cup pecans, or a few more as desired

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

Mix together slightly beaten eggs and add syrup, brown sugar, milk, butter, vanilla and salt. Beat at medium sped of mixer until well mixed or whip vigorously with wire whisk. Place pecans in pie shell. Pour filling over the pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 to 60 minutes or until browned and set. The filling will puff up during baking but will settle back down during cooling.

Rhubarb Custard Pie

This recipe was my grandmother's and my mom kept it a family favorite.