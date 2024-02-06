A red fox pup

I took this photo the late evening of April 30. The weather was stormy and a tornado watch had been issued for much of Southeast Missouri. I knew where a litter of red fox pups was hanging out, and after work I headed there. The wind was gusting to near 20 miles per hour, and I used the wind to my advantage. Wind concealed noise I made during my approach as well as help hide my slow movements by keeping leaves and bushes in near constant state of motion.
Red foxes breed from December to February. The pups are usually born in early April. A litter of pups that can number as many as six and will be raised mainly by their mother -- the vixen. They will stay in close proximity to one another through the spring, summer and most of autumn. A red fox can breed at the age of about 10 months.