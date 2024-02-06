features May 7, 2022

A red fox pup

I took this photo the late evening of April 30. The weather was stormy and a tornado watch had been issued for much of Southeast Missouri. I knew where a litter of red fox pups was hanging out, and after work I headed there. The wind was gusting to near 20 miles per hour, and I used the wind to my advantage. Wind concealed noise I made during my approach as well as help hide my slow movements by keeping leaves and bushes in near constant state of motion...