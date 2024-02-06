A rarely seen songbird

This is a small songbird native to the eastern third of the United States and a portion of southeastern Canada. This very precious bird is the wood thrush. It looks very similar to two other native songbirds, the hermit thrush and the oven bird. The hermit thrush has dark speckles only on the upper front part of its breast. And the oven bird has dark broken lines on its chest. The oven bird also has two shades of brown on top of its head.
The wood thrush spends most of its time scratching the forest floor, flipping dead leaves as it looks for insects to eat. A pair of wood thrushes will nest in the branches of a bush in thick cover.
The wood thrush is a migratory bird. It will fly as far south as Central America to overwinter.
