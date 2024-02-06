A primer on cowboy hats

Most everyone where I came from wore a cowboy felt hat with most of them being Stetsons. There were probably a few Resistols but not that many. A few wore hats made by professional hat makers like the hat maker in my home town of Arthur, Nebraska. I think he's retired now. In the cooler months, everyone wore a felt Stetson hat. Some wore these Stetsons no matter how cold it got and 20 to 30 below was common in Nebraska. Duane Wilson was one of them. He was tough. Most guys and gals I knew traded their hats for a good cap with ear muffs when it got cold. (I sure did!) Most wore a neckerchief around their neck, like John Jenson. Come summer some traded their felt Stetsons in on straw hats, but some never did. They just kept wearing those old sweaty felt Stetsons.

From the bottom of the hat going up the first thing is the brim. This is say 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick and extends out away from the wearer's head. The brim is usually circular in shape and can be most any width from as little as an inch or two up to 6 or 8 inches or even more. Just above the brim is the crown. It is the hollow part above the brim where the wearer's head sticks up into. The crown can be different heights from 4 to 5 inches tall to who knows. There was a western comedy on TV many years ago, and I'll bet his crown was over a foot tall.

The top of the crown is shaped and molded to give the crown and ultimately the hat some character. If there is a crease down the middle of the crown from front to back it's called the "crease". Now if there are indentations along both sides of the crease running along the side these are called the "pinch".