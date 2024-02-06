All sections
FeaturesMay 7, 2017

A pretty pink showoff

Some flowering plants close their flowers at night and open them during the day. The flowers shown here are open mostly at night and closed during times of bright sunshine. Because the blooms are mostly open at night, moths are this plant's most common pollinator...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

Some flowering plants close their flowers at night and open them during the day. The flowers shown here are open mostly at night and closed during times of bright sunshine.

Because the blooms are mostly open at night, moths are this plant's most common pollinator.

The plant sporting these beautifully veined flowers is called a showy evening primrose.

The flowers are commonly called pink ladies.

The showy evening primrose is commonly seen growing in bunches along the roadside. It is a native wildflower that can be found across a wide swath of North America, from North Carolina to California.

It is an easy flower to grow and may become an aggressive plant in your yard or garden. The blossoms may grow close to 3 inches wide.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

