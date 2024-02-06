A prehistoric beast?

In reality this is a tiny insect that I believe is a kind of weevil. I searched for an image like it and discovered that there are more than 3,000 species of weevils in North America. Although I found images for dozens of weevils such the maize weevil, rice weevil, clover leaf weevil and cocklebur weevil, I was unable to find an image of a weevil with a fuzzy brown body like this one.

I thought it was a moth as it flew and landed on the hood of my truck. After capturing only two photos, it flew away, and I could not relocate it.