All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 17, 2022

A prehistoric beast?

This thing surprised me when I zoomed in on it with my camera. It looked like a strange prehistoric animal walking down an ice covered hillside with an iceberg in the distance. In reality this is a tiny insect that I believe is a kind of weevil. I searched for an image like it and discovered that there are more than 3,000 species of weevils in North America. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This thing surprised me when I zoomed in on it with my camera. It looked like a strange prehistoric animal walking down an ice covered hillside with an iceberg in the distance.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In reality this is a tiny insect that I believe is a kind of weevil. I searched for an image like it and discovered that there are more than 3,000 species of weevils in North America. Although I found images for dozens of weevils such the maize weevil, rice weevil, clover leaf weevil and cocklebur weevil, I was unable to find an image of a weevil with a fuzzy brown body like this one.

I thought it was a moth as it flew and landed on the hood of my truck. After capturing only two photos, it flew away, and I could not relocate it.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
ColumnOct. 19
Thompson Rehder: Amendment 3: A crossroads for Missouri's pr...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy