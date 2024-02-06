A pre-Thanksgiving plea

By Jeff Long

In the words of Harry Truman, the only U.S. president to hail from Missouri, Winston Churchill "saved the free world."

Historians generally have been kind to Churchill, who was long considered washed up by his own Conservative Party before rising to power. He was the lone voice in the British parliament warning of the dangers of Hitler furiously arming Germany in the late 1930s, and when his dark view of the Nazis proved accurate, Churchill was thrust into the world spotlight, becoming prime minister at age 65. The rest is history.

Lesser known about Churchill was his complete and nearly perfect grasp of the English language. Few employed it as well. His words were a call to confidence in war-torn London as bombs rained down nightly from German Messerschmitts, forcing families into the subway to preserve their lives.

"Never, never, never, never give up!" he said amid the sustained Nazi bombardment of U.K.'s capital city. It was something America has never faced -- if you don't count our Civil War, which was a battle the nation fought against itself.

Churchill is reported to have said: "The difference between the right word and the wrong word is the same as the difference between lightning and the lightning bug."

Enter Jesus into the conversation. In reading the New Testament, his biographers portray a man who never said the wrong thing. "Is there no one left to condemn? Neither do I condemn you. Go and do not sin again" (John 8:10-11).

"Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do" (Luke 23:34).